Go for the Green

Swing by Huukan Golf Club to enjoy a relaxing round with your golfing buddies on the renovated course. Over the past two years, the owners and management have made countless improvements to restore the course to mint condition.

Course Pro Mike Hailes has been at Huukan for three and a half years and said the course looks better than ever.

“As far as the condition of the course, it’s better than I’ve ever seen it,” Hailes said. “I want locals to know that this is not the same course that was here before. I’ve been here for three and a half years and from when I got here to where it’s at now is 100% better.”

General Manager Mike Cortes said that since he joined the Huukan team two years ago, the owners have made it possible to make the necessary improvements to restore the course.

“A couple of years ago when I first came here the course was in disrepair,” Cortes said. “Since then, the owners have been great in helping us get the golf course back to the level it should be. We removed a bunch of bunkers to make the course more fun and playable and we also reshaped and enlarged the remaining bunkers and added new sand to all of them.

“We did a complete irrigation audit to figure out where our issues were and we started with the tee boxes, fairways and greens, to get great water coverage throughout those areas and then we’ll continue to work our way out through the rough during the upcoming season when we close down in June this year for more renovations.”

Cortes said while the course is closed during the summer for overseeding they not only make those restorative renovations, but also cosmetic adjustments to the course’s style.

“With our overseeding process we do something more like the courses in the Phoenix and Palm Springs area, where we overseed the greens, tee boxes and fairways with a winter rye, which gets it that bright vibrant green color, and then we let the roughs go dormant to create a blonding look,” he said. “Then after they go dormant we treat it to make it look even more blonde which gives it a nice contrast between the green and the gold.”

All of the recent improvements have made the course more player friendly and guests have been coming back to enjoy the laid back atmosphere.

“The course layout is very playable for any level,” Hailes said. “It’s not a very long golf course and the fairways and greens are in extremely good shape so the people who have not played here for a long time are starting to come back more often because of that reason. It’s fun, yet challenging, for every level of person that plays it and the repairs that we’ve done over the last couple of years have made it even that much better.”

Huukan’s staff adds to guest’s enjoyment as well.

“I have one of the best staffs at this golf course that I could ask for — in the café, in the pro shop, the cart barn, everything,” Hailes said. “They’re all wonderful people, very cordial and friendly.”

The new Food & Beverage Manager Danny Sexton has elevated the dining experience at Huukan as well. He specializes in American barbeque, which is featured at the course every Sunday.

“It’s an American, Southern-style barbeque,” Sexton said. “We do brisket, pork and ribs all done in-house on the smoker here.”

He said their hamburgers and breakfast items are also popular, and he changes up the menu every quarter to add new items for guests. Every day there is a breakfast and lunch special as well as the burger and brew special, which includes a draft beer and burger of your choice for $9.

The grill currently is open daily from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and the bar is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Guests can dine in, eat on the patio or grab a takeout order to-go.

Huukan offers catering and can host your special event, like baby showers, birthday parties or a celebration of life. The club also hosts several private and public tournaments, which include dinner, awards and prizes. Follow Huukan Golf Club on Facebook for updates on their monthly tournaments.

Visit the Pro Shop for a nice selection of men’s and ladies apparel, balls, gloves, accessories and more. Men’s and ladies clubs are available to rent as well.

There are several membership options at Huukan, some of which include play at their sister course, Mojave Resort Golf Club in Laughlin.

“We have our gold membership, which is a membership just at Huukan, and then we have a platinum membership, which includes playing opportunities at Mojave and Huukan throughout the year.

“We also have our Valley Loyalty Club program which is our frequent player card for $177, which offers discounted rates at Huukan and Mojave and when you play you can earn points to receive free rounds of golf at either one of the courses.”

Tee times are available daily from dawn to 5 p.m.; reserve a time for either course online at mojavegolf.com. Huukan is located at 5835 Desert Lakes Drive in Fort Mohave, Arizona, and Mojave Resort is located at 9905 Aha Macav Parkway in Laughlin, Nevada.