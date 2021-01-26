Remodel & Revamp

Get a look at all of the latest gadgets and score deals on home furnishings and services by checking out the Tri-State Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 29-31.

American Shows Inc. presents this 7th annual show in Bullhead City, with hundreds of vendors providing beneficial home services, from landscaping to entertainment.

The cost is only $5 per person and kids 16 and younger get in free with a paid adult admission. (See page 4 for a 2-for-1 coupon!) Parking is free at the Anderson Fieldhouse, located at 3663 Bullhead Parkway.

Whether you are working on a simple re-decorating project or a full scale remodel, attending the home show gives you a great opportunity to compare prices and get the information you need to make your living space more enjoyable and efficient. Additionally, many of the exhibitors offer discounted products or services when purchased at the show.

This event isn’t just for those looking to remodel their home however, there are tons of products and services that apply to all, like kitchen appliances, hot tubs, flag poles, air purifiers and so much more. Attendees can also get in on fun raffles, giveaways, a cash grab machine and new this year, a car show!

Pharoahs Car Club of Arizona is partnering with American Shows to bring the first annual Tri-State Classic Car Show to the event.

“They had come to our show last year and asked if they could bring in a couple cars to do a raffle and I said, ‘yeah let’s get together and we’ll give you the space to do all the fundraising,’ because they give a lot of money back to the schools and other charitable organizations,” Brian Ross, the home show manager, said. “They do a lot of fundraising for charitable organizations so we jus thought we’d make it more of a community event where we are giving back.”

The car show will be inside as well and is included in the $5 admission. The cost is $20 to enter a car and 12 trophies will be given out.

You can also check out the latest boats and watercraft from Just 4 Fun Powersports at the show, all under the same roof.

For a little added fun, enjoy a miniature golf course free for the entire family to play, sponsored by Home Central Design and Mirage Waterless Grass and Putting Greens International.

“We’re going to have a mini golf course with six holes, which fits perfectly in a circle so people can go through it without running into anybody else for social distancing purposes,” Ross said. “There will also be an indoor driving range next to the miniature golf so you can hit drivers there as well.”

Another huge incentive is the $2,500 vacation giveaway that every attendee can sign up for, with no purchase necessary. This vacation includes a week’s stay with dining included for up to 5,000 locations around the world! One winner will be drawn and does not need to be present to accept the prize.

Each person also will be given a raffle ticket at the door for a chance to step into the cash grab machine, with a winner chosen every hour. Many of the exhibitors will be running additional raffles for free or discounted services at their booths.

The show will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. AZ time Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are required at the event.