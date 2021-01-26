Clubhouse Cookbook

Round up the crew and head on over to The Ranch Bar & Grill at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club to try all of the restaurant’s new offerings.

Following the club’s purchase by Glass Mountain Farms last fall, several new faces have made a home at The Ranch, including the new Food & Beverage Director Remus Varga and Executive Chef Geoffrey Graham. Together, the pair worked to upgrade the Ranch menu and reopened the restaurant for dine-in service last month.

Varga moved to the area from Romania 15 years ago, and was the assistant general manager of Saltgrass Steakhouse inside Golden Nugget Laughlin before coming to Laughlin Ranch.

“This was just a great opportunity because I wanted to be a little more community involved,” Varga said. “I wanted to work and present a great product and service for the community and I thought working for a place like this I could make a better impact locally. I was happy with the opportunity to step up from my position at Saltgrass and work with such a talented chef.”

Graham has 20 years of culinary experience and came to The Ranch from Las Vegas, where he had been the executive sous chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak and worked for Emeril Legasse’s Delmonico.

“The Troon company, who manages this property, is a world-renowned company who has courses all over the world so when I was contacted by them, they just had a great business plan that seemed to really resonate with me,” Graham said. “And I had never been to Laughlin, so once I got to Laughlin I kind of liked the idea of being with a community. Years ago I was with a community where you get regulars and you kind of establish a relationship with them and you get to know their favorite dishes, so I was really impressed by that aspect of it. I think it’s an awesome opportunity with the new management and ownership — I feel like we just clicked from the get go.”

That idea of serving and making relationships with the community was a common goal for both Graham and Varga, so they implemented the new menu with the customer in mind.

“Really what we wanted to do was appease the local community, but with the atmosphere and everything that’s going on, we kind of wanted to elevate the menu from what it was previously to give this clientele a more accommodating feel,” Graham said.

“We wanted to present elevated dishes at a very affordable price,” Varga added. “That was really our vision from the beginning.”

The new menu includes everything from salads to a turkey club sandwich, Cajun pasta to a ribeye, and their signature pizzas. If you are looking for a lighter lunch or an elegant dinner, there are plenty of items to appease both. And, if regular customers don’t see their favorite item from the past menu, Graham said they will make it happen.

“Just because we don’t have something on the menu, like a BLT, doesn’t mean we can’t accommodate that,” Graham said. “We do have some staples here that people were really requesting that we kept on — we have a wedge salad and we have a shrimp scampi pizza — it’s not on the menu but we’ve made that pizza many times already and it’s a big hit with the locals.

“We really want to be community based and provide the best quality product we can for the locals. With the group that we have, Troon and Glass Mountain Farms, they’ve kind of given me some creativity so maybe in a week or two when we hear feedback from people we’ll take some things off the menu and redevelop and put some new things on the menu.”

There is also a new featured cocktail menu, with a personal touch from The Ranch staff.

“I have been in this industry a while, so I do understand the conversational piece of the menu and how it can start a good feel,” Varga said. “So when I hired the bartenders I offered everybody the opportunity to showcase themselves. So everybody presented one or two drink recipes and I presented a few, and the majority voted. So everybody’s drink that was voted in made it on the menu with their name.

“I think that if you go to the bar and you’re looking at the menu and you see Amanda’s Mule, and the bartenders nametag says Amanda, automatically you’re going to have a smile on your face and maybe inquire about it. So I think it’s going to help the familiarity of the family-friendly atmosphere that we’re trying to create. We just want to provide a fun place for everybody to be, by creating phenomenal dishes and offering a great time to all.”

Graham said he doesn’t have a signature dish per se, but two items he did really want on the menu are the Thai chili salmon and the filet mignon. He prepared the filet and shared his recipe for you to try at home.

First, preheat your oven to 400 degrees, as you will finish off the steak in there.

Pour some olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Season a 6-ounce filet with salt and pepper on both sides and once the oil is hot, place it in the skillet. Cook for about five minutes on each side for a nice sear. Then finish it in the oven for about five minutes for a medium steak.

He plated the filet with a Yukon gold potato whip, fresh spinach and a port wine reduction. A suggested wine pairing for the meal is La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, with red fruit notes, which is available at The Ranch.

If you would rather leave the cooking to Graham, make a reservation at The Ranch by calling 928-754-1243. Take out is also available. Laughlin Ranch Golf Club is located at 1360 William Hardy Drive in Bullhead City.