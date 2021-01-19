Hilltop Haven

An ancient village high on a hilltop was left behind for future generations to uncover and peer into a past life along the Verde Valley.

This village of the Sinagua people was discovered and rebuilt to become Tuzigoot National Monument, named for the Western Apache word “Tu zighoot,” meaning crooked water, which refers to the prominent bend in the Verde River. The monument lies just outside of Clarkdale, Arizona, about 20 miles southwest of Sedona.

Ancient tribes migrated to the Verde Valley thousands of years ago for its plentiful natural resources. As more people began to make the area a permanent home, they built pueblo villages. The beginning construction of the Tuzigoot settlement started in the 1100s and rooms were added up through the 1300s to accommodate the growing population.

“From a few rooms on the hilltop to a 110-room pueblo, this dwelling transformed over centuries as increasing numbers of people came together to form a community,” according to park officials. “The pueblo you see today was not built all at once or with a plan, but instead, developed over centuries. As the population increased, people changed the size, layout and functions of the rooms. They built a unit of rooms separate from the main pueblo, which created an open plaza area during the final years of construction in the late 1300s. A public space would have become important as the village grew larger, for the same reasons as today — to conduct social, economic, political and ceremonial activities.”

The Sinagua people stayed in the valley for hundreds of years, but later moved on for a mobile lifestyle of hunting and gathering. Some people stayed behind but eventually the pueblos became vacant and were reduced to rubble.

In 1933, archaeologists Louis R. Caywood and Edward H. Spicer led an excavation team to uncover Tuzigoot’s history and rebuild the pueblo. The team reconstructed several artifacts like pottery and textiles, which aided their mission to learn about the early people and more accurately rebuild the settlement. Artifacts, tree ring dating, walls built on top of one another and the locations of trash deposits were all clues to the approximate building sequence.

A pueblo made with mud mortar requires continual maintenance to preserve the original look.

“Since excavation exposed them to erosion, floors and wall segments have required ongoing preservation treatments,” the park stated. “After the original residents moved on, the mortar eroded, causing roofs and walls to collapse. Consequently, rooms needed a number of modern protection measures, which included cementing walls, placing capstones, adding drains to keep water from standing in rooms and covering floor features with dirt.

“Though well intended, some of these early preservation efforts can cause damage. Because concrete traps moisture in the walls, preservation specialists today remove concrete mortar and replace it with soil cement, a mixture that replicates original mortar. Soil-based mortars allow walls to breathe and moisture to escape, however, they also erode readily and require periodic reapplication.”

Due to these preservation efforts, visitors can walk the .3-mile loop around the pueblo and envision the lifestyle of the early people. The surrounding views of the Verde Valley are breathtaking from the hilltop.

The reconstructed artifacts also can be viewed in the visitor center onsite, which offers further information on Sinagua culture and the Tuzigoot excavation process. The visitor center is open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.