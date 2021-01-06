A slice of the island life rests just 40 miles from Laughlin at Pirate Cove Resort about 11 miles southeast of Needles, California. This resort offers about every water activity and tropical drink you could want, along beautiful white sandy beaches.

With a boat launch, watercraft rentals, RZR rentals, cabins, a bar, restaurant and more, all you really need to bring is your swimsuit and some sunscreen. Even if you forget those, the boutique and general store has you covered. They carry clothing, sunglasses, gift items, snacks, ice, boating accessories and more. The store is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Activities

The Cove is perfect for partying like a pirate or a relaxing day with the family. Whatever activities you enjoy, there is something for everyone here.

The Pirate Cove Marina holds 250 boat slips with 12’x24’ and 24’x24’ spaces. For a B & C dock (no water or electric) the price is $15 per night, $100 per week, or $200 for a month. For a dock including water and electric, the rates are $25 per night, $150 per week, or $250 per month. The price is $15 to enter the park for the day with your vessel and use the seven-lane boat launch. They also offer a 24/7 gas dock to fuel up whenever you need.

If you don’t have your own boat but want to be captain for the day, Arizona Watersports has a location right at Pirate Cove, offering boat, pontoon, and jet ski rentals. You can visit their website at www.arizonawatersports.com to see what they have available.

For special occasions you can charter the Pirate Cove yacht, available seven days a week. The yacht will travel anywhere between Laughlin and Lake Havasu, with an itinerary customized for each client. The yacht is equipped with an air-conditioned cabin, a shaded upper deck, TVs, restrooms and a bar. They offer two-hour cruise with beverage service for up to 40 guests. You may also choose to add an hors d’oeuvres selection to your charter. Nighttime and daytime cruises are available.

Pirate Cove is also offering Polaris RZR rentals, with more than 3,200 miles of trails to explore. Visit their website at PirateCoveResort.com/off-roading/ to view and download trail maps or book a rental.

If you just want to getaway, relax and suntan you can do that too! All are welcome to “unwind the pirate way” and after a few hours at this beach oasis all worries are left behind.

Stay the night

If you want to make a vacation out of your trip to Pirate Cove, there are a few options. Bring your RV for the weekend — there are several different full-hookup sites, some with “easy access” to the beach and fire pit rentals available.

Look online or call 760-326-9000 to view the available sites.

You can also rent an RV through JR RV rentals. Contact JR at 928-680-2886 for reservations.

There is a tent camping area along the river as well.

Within the camping area there is a pavilion and a water playground for the kids with a rock climbing wall, slide and water spray park, as an alternate option to the river.

If you want to be closer to the action at the Cove, you can rent one of the cabins along the boardwalk. Just a short walk to the restaurant and bar, these luxurious cabins come fully furnished, including dishes and utensils, three flat-screen TVs, washer and dryer, and a private patio with a stainless steel grill. Wifi and Direct TV are also included. The cabins sleep up to six people.

Restaurant and Bar

Open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, the restaurant is also the spot to grab a specialty bucket drink. The Pirate Cove bar has a list of these giant alcoholic slushies that can help you cool off from the blazing sun.

Join the VIP

(Very Important Pirate) club for exclusive discounts on food and drinks, as well as promotional offers and event updates.