Christmas Dining

All specials are available only on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, unless otherwise noted and all times listed are Nevada time. Reservations are suggested at all restaurants as seating is limited.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Carnegie’s Café: Entrée choice of traditional roasted turkey with green bean amandine, herb stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, and a garden salad, or honey bourbon grilled country ham, green bean amandine, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams and a garden salad. The meal includes a choice of dessert between pumpkin or apple pie with whipped cream; $18.99; served 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Range: This three-course meal begins with a harvest salad of seasonal greens, apples, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and roasted pecans tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette. Next, is an entrée of oven roasted turkey accompanied by a traditional sausage stuffing, sautéed Brussels sprouts and Patty pan squash, Yukon garlic mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberry conserve, followed by apple or pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream for dessert; $48 per person; 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Beach Café: Enjoy a holiday dinner with traditional roasted turkey or glazed ham, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sage cornbread stuffing, candied yams, vegetable medley and choice of soup or salad. Choose between pumpkin or apple pie for dessert; $19.99 per person; special served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room: In place of the regular menu, the chef will prepare a special holiday dinner; served 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Prime Rib Room on the River: In addition to the prime rib and chicken cordon bleu, ham will be carved tableside with your choice of salad and baby shrimp cocktail or seafood cocktail. The special also includes a baked potato, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach or vegetable of the day and a dessert; $20.99; served 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Riverview Restaurant: A special combo platter is added to the menu and includes turkey and ham with all of the trimmings, soup or salad, and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert; $16.99; special served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

BBQ on the River: Featuring a limited BBQ menu along with the Combo Platter and a Honey Baked Ham Platter; $16.99; served 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

AQUARIUS

Café Aquarius: The special will include a choice of roasted Tom turkey or honey baked ham served with traditional sides and desserts; $20 per person without a True Rewards card, or $18 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Windows on the River (not buffet): The plated meal will include a tossed salad, choice of roasted turkey, baked ham or pot roast for the entrée, served with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, broccoli and cauliflower gratinée. Dessert will include a choice between pumpkin, apple or pecan pie; $24.20 per person without a True Rewards card, or $22 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit: The holiday special will include an appetizer of smoked duck medallions with raspberry currant port glace de viande, choice of soup or mixed field greens salad, entrée choice of traditional turkey with garlic mashed potatoes and stuffing or beef Wellington with bordelaise sauce, lobster risotto and roasted Brussels sprouts with shallots and bacon. Dessert options include the choice between pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, Black Forest cake or pumpkin pie; $40 per person without a True Rewards card, or $36 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 2 p.m.-

10 p.m.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Café: Christmas dinner starts with soup or salad, choice of 8-ounce honey glazed ham or 8-ounce slow-roasted prime rib, with choice of sides and dinner rolls; $24 per person or $22 with players card; served 11 a.m.-10 p.m.