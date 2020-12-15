Wicked Fun

Perched high on Cleopatra Hill, Jerome, Arizona, looms over the Verde Valley. The spooky stories telling the affairs of miners, gamblers and ladies of the night who once inhabited the town, are now the drawing point for tourists from all over. The raucous lifestyle of the townspeople in the early days earned Jerome the nickname “wickedest town in the West.”

Once the fourth largest city in Arizona, this copper mining town was bustling with a population peak of 15,000 in the 1920s. However, after the demand for copper decreased, the mine closed and Jerome turned into a ghost town of only about 50 people. But when the town was designated a National Historic District in 1967, Jerome gained popularity again, this time coming to life with art and tourism.

The town’s historical society has preserved the stories and buildings from the mining days and put together a museum to share Jerome’s interesting past. The Mine Museum is open daily and costs just $2 to see the exhibits with antique mining equipment, a saloon display, and information on Jerome’s namesake and connection to Winston Churchill. The museum is located at 200 Main St. and also has a gift shop with authentic copper jewelry and art.

Just a block over, guests will find another piece of history at the Liberty Theatre, built in 1918 to show silent pictures. Without converting to sound, the theater closed up in 1929, but it has been restored today to show a short film on Jerome’s history. There is also some movie memorabilia and the theater’s original projector on display upstairs.

There are several other historic buildings, or structural remains, all within easy walking distance of each other, such as the Connor Hotel, Spook Hall and the Bartlett Hotel. The Sliding Jail is another point of interest, which pulled apart from its wood structure and slowly slid 225 feet from its original location. The Historical Society has funded plaques at each of these stops so guests can read about their significance while taking a self-guided walking tour through town.

The Jerome Grand Hotel sits above the downtown area, and is the only full service hotel in town. Built as a hospital in 1926, the building was converted to a hotel in 1996. Due to its prior role, some say the hotel is haunted. Whether spirits inhabit the property or not, it is certainly a domineering building at its place on top of the hill. The Asylum Restaurant opened inside the Grand Hotel in 2003, as a perfect nod to the building’s history.

Along with the historical elements, downtown Jerome is full of gift shops, restaurants and art galleries to browse. Many of these properties play into the haunted theme, carrying ghostly gifts and Day of the Dead items. Antiques, ceramics, jewelry, clothing and souvenirs are abundant throughout town.

One rare specialty shop to note is Nellie Bly Kaleidoscopes. This unique store is filled with the handcrafted toys, made from beautiful wood, metal and stained glass. Some of the vintage kaleidoscopes can be quite expensive, nonetheless, the staff allows guests to peer into each one and discover the one-of-a-kind patterns.

Aside from the downtown draw, the baiggest point of interest is the Gold King Mine & Ghost Town. This attraction is actually what used to be the small mining settlement of Haynes. In 1890 the Haynes Copper Company dug a 1,270-foot mine shaft searching for copper, but ended up striking gold.

Today, visitors can still see the entrance to this mine shaft, but there is a lot more to see than that. The Gold King Mine is a replica of a mining town, built from old boards to depict what Haynes may have looked like.

There are interactive stations, like gold panning and the blacksmith shop, with metal shaping demonstrations. Visitors can call 928-567-6372 to reserve a class to make a copper bracelet or learn how to maintain a coal-fired forge.

There is also a petting zoo for the kids and an enormous collection of vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. Gold King Mine & Ghost Town is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.