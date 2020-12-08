Let’s Shred

A snow sighting in the Tri-state area is rarely on the radar, but locals don’t have to travel too far to find a winter wonderland. Just three hours away, Flagstaff gets packed with powder each year at Arizona Snowbowl.

This ski and snowboard paradise draws visitors even from the northern states for its exciting slopes and decent temperatures compared to the colder regions. It boasts Arizona’s longest ski season with more than 260 inches of annual snowfall, supplemented with manmade powder.

Ski season at Snowbowl began Nov. 20, and the slopes will remain open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily throughout the winter.

Snowbowl is a special property for several reasons. The enormous park is 777 acres set in the San Francisco peaks, which are the remains of a dormant stratovolcano that was formed between 500,000 and 1 million years ago. With a peak elevation of 11,500 feet, views from the top are astounding, including a panoramic shot of the Grand Canyon.

This month Snowbowl debuts its exclusive Arizona Gondola lift. This high-speed combination lift is the only of its kind in Arizona, and one of just six operating in the entire U.S. The lift includes eight-person gondola cabins, interspersed with six-person chairs, and carries passengers up 2,000 feet in just seven minutes.

Snowbowl is also home to the largest beginner terrain area in the Southwest, so those new to the sport can learn the ropes in a spacious and specially-designed course.

According to Arizona Snowbowl, “Terrain Based Learning makes learning to ski or snowboard easier and more fun. By using specifically-shaped snow features to naturally control your speed and body position Terrain Based Learning removes the traditional fears and anxieties associated with your first time sliding on snow, allowing you to focus purely on the fun!”

Instructors at the park offer lessons for children and adults of all abilities to learn the fundamentals or tune your skills.

They offer equipment rentals, including skis, boots, poles, snowboards and helmets, from the Hart Prairie Lodge on property. You also can purchase apparel and equipment at the retail shops in Hart Prairie and Agassiz Lodge.

There are several dining options on property. The Hart Prairie Restaurant offers dine-in service as well as online ordering for pickup. It has a full bar with a wide selection of spirits, wine and local craft beers.

Agassiz Restaurant and Fremont Restaurant and Bar both offer outdoor seating and many grab-and-go options. Lunch selections at the restaurants include burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, chicken fingers, soups and salads.

The Ski Lift Lodge Restaurant is open for evening dining and serves pub food, such as burgers, barbeque, tacos, chili cheese fries and more. Alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and desserts are also available.

There are a few other snack shops around the slopes for a quick treat, which are usually open on weekends and holidays.

If you are looking to stay over in Flagstaff, there are plenty of accommodations in town, which is just 14 miles from Snowbowl. The Snowbowl Ski Lift Lodge is only 7 miles from the slopes, and offers a limited quantity of suites, cabins and motel-style rooms. Call 928-774-0729 to inquire about availability at the Ski Lodge.

Season passes can be purchased online at SnowBowl.ski. Children 10 and younger and seniors 75 and older are eligible for a free season pass. Read more about these options on the Arizona Snowbowl website.