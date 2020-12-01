Shining Bright

The spirit of Christmas is one thing that simply cannot be dulled, even this year. Holiday joy is shining through in Lake Havasu with the Christmas Boat Parade of Lights at the Bridgewater Channel and the Festival of Lights at London Bridge Resort.

The Boat Parade is an annual event put on by the London Bridge Yacht Club in which local organizations and individuals decorate their vessels with holiday lights and cruise around the lake, putting on a show for the town.

When the club decided not to host the event this year, local citizens stepped in to save the annual tradition.

“With everything that’s gone on in 2020, it needed to continue and bring the Christmas spirit to Havasu,” said JJ Gibbs, the parade coordinator. “It’s an outside venue and it’s a socially-distanced venue, so it’s an annual tradition that needed to happen.”

Tri-state residents agreed with Gibbs, as many new participants are signing up from California, Nevada and Arizona to join in the fun.

“We have a ton of new interest in it this year,” Gibbs said. “I think we’ve got 20 new participants who have never participated in the Parade of Lights. We’re at 35 entries total right now.”

All kinds of boats will be on display, glowing with Christmas spirit.

“We’ve got boats from 19 feet, all the way to an 85-foot houseboat that the Nautical is decorating,” Gibbs said. “It’s open to anybody as long as they have the proper safety equipment on their vessel. I know most people it takes them about two weeks to decorate and some people get very extravagant with it.”

Cash prizes will be given for Best of Show, Judges Choice, Wildcard, Best Individual, Best Business/Corporate and Best First-Time Entrant. Gibbs said the leftover sponsorship money will be donated to local charities.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. AZ time on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“We’re going to leave Havasu Marina at 7 p.m. and the parade’s going to go south in front of the Nautical and then cross over and come in front of Rotary Park, and then through the channel,” Gibbs said. “Then we’ll make a loop at the north end of the channel and come back the same route backwards.”

There are plenty of good spots for spectators to spread out and view the light show.

“You can spectate from the top of the London Bridge, both sides of the Bridgewater Channel, as well as Rotary Park,” Gibbs said. “People who are staying at the Nautical can view it from there, as well as London Bridge Beach on the west end of the channel.”

The English Village businesses will be open and serving food, making it a great spot to catch the parade. Plenty of free parking is available at the English Village and in the parking areas on the island near the channel.

While in Havasu, make sure to stroll by the London Bridge Resort and check out the property’s Festival of Lights, which is lit up from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. every night from now through Jan. 4.

“It’s over 500,000 holiday lights that are lit up adjacent to the London Bridge in the English Village,” London Bridge Resort General Manager Cal Sheehy said. “It’s a tradition that London Bridge Resort started 26 years ago and it’s grown to be a family favorite for locals and visitors alike.”

The lights are choreographed to music and the display is a little different every year.

“We have a crew that starts working in October each year to put the festival together and it lights up the area from the bridge along the Bridgewater Channel,” Sheehy said.

The Festival of Lights is free for the public to come view and if you bring the kids they also can write a letter for Santa from now through Dec. 15.

“We are doing letters to Santa, where children can drop off their letters to Santa in the Main Lobby at London Bridge Resort and we’ll get them to the North Pole and get Santa to send a letter back to the children,” Sheehy said. “It’s a great place to come and enjoy the holiday spirit.”