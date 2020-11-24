Thanksgiving Dining

All specials are available only on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, unless otherwise noted and all times listed are Nevada time.

Tropicana

Carnegie’s Café: Entrée choice of traditional roasted turkey with green bean amandine, herb stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, whole cranberry sauce and a garden salad, or honey bourbon grilled country ham, green bean amandine, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams and a garden salad. The meal includes a choice of dessert between pumpkin or apple pie with whipped cream; $18.99; served 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Range: This three-course meal begins with a harvest salad of seasonal greens, apples, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and roasted pecans tossed with apple cider vinaigrette. Next, is an entrée of oven roasted turkey accompanied by a traditional sausage stuffing, sautéed Brussels sprouts and Patty pan squash, Yukon garlic mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberry conserve, followed by apple or pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream for dessert; $48 per person; 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Book a reservation online at harrahslaughlin.com.

Beach Café: Enjoy a holiday dinner with traditional roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sage cornbread stuffing, candied yams, vegetable medley and choice of soup or salad and pumpkin or apple pie for dessert; $19.99 per person; special served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverside Resort

Gourmet Room: In place of the regular menu, the featured dinner will include roasted Tom turkey with all of the trimmings, and other entrées available; served 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Prime Rib Room on the River: In addition to the prime rib and chicken cordon bleu, turkey and ham will be carved tableside with your choice of salad and baby shrimp cocktail or seafood cocktail. The special also includes a baked potato, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach or vegetable of the day and a dessert.; $20.99; served 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

Riverview Restaurant: A special Pilgrim Combo Platter is added to the menu and includes turkey and ham with all of the trimmings, soup or salad, and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert; $16.99; special served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

BBQ on the River: Featuring a limited BBQ menu along with the Pilgrim Combo Platter and a Honey Baked Ham Platter; $16.99; served 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius: The special will include a choice of roasted Tom turkey or honey baked ham served with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie; $20 per person without a True Rewards card, or $18 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Windows on the River (not buffet): The plated meal will include a salad, choice of roasted turkey or baked ham served with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, candied yams, dressing, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole; $24.20 per person without a True Rewards card, or $22 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Edgewater

Hickory Pit: The Thanksgiving dinner special will include an appetizer of smoked turkey canape with smoked mozzarella cheese and cranberry sauce, choice of soup or salad, choice of traditional turkey or smoked tri tip with a sun-dried tomato béarnaise, served with fresh cranberry sauce, homemade dressing, sweet or garlic mashed potatoes, glass of white or red wine, and choice of pecan pie, white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake or pumpkin pie; $40 per person without a True Rewards card, or $36 per person with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full; served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Nugget



Claim Jumper: Specials include a turkey dinner ($20.99), turkey sandwich ($14.99) or kids turkey dinner ($10.99); special served Nov. 20-29; restaurant open Sunday-Thursday (7 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Friday-Saturday (7 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Laughlin River Lodge

Bighorn Café: Thanksgiving dinner includes choice of butternut squash or morrel mushroom soup, choice of seasonal salad or house salad, roasted turkey with buttery mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a dinner roll, or roasted prime rib with buttery mashed potatoes, root veggies and a dinner roll, and choice of pumpkin pie or cheesecake for dessert; $32 per person; served 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Menu is subject to availability, possible substitutes and price changes.