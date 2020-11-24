The Aquarius Casino Resort is hosting its ninth annual Feed a Family fundraiser this year to donate Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to local families in need.

Aquarius General Manager Sean Hammond said they met their goal last year by feeding 2,500 families and they will keep that same goal for this year.

“This year we set the goal at 2,500 because of COVID and everything,” Hammond said. “Usually we try to beat the prior year record but with everything going on we felt confident with just keeping it the same as last year’s numbers.”

The Edgewater Casino is joining the cause for the second time, and this year will play an even bigger part in the fundraiser.

“We brought them into the Feed a Family program last year with players contributing their points, but for this year we brought them on for the full program which includes the Christmas Tree Auction,” Hammond explained. “So their Christmas trees will also go on the auction on the casino floor on the weekend after Thanksgiving and all of the money for the trees goes toward the Christmas meal.”

The goal is to feed 1,000 families for Thanksgiving, and with the help of the Christmas tree auctions the goal is 1,500 families for Christmas.

The fundraiser runs from Nov.1-Dec. 25 and is already off to a great start with enough donations to feed more than 200 families as of Nov. 13.

Guests can contribute by donating their True Rewards points, or by cash or credit card at the True Rewards Center within the casinos. Players also can donate points on the Aquarius and Edgewater websites. On the home page of each website there is a Feed a Family section — click more info and the donation form pops up.

Guests can give as many or as few points as they’d like. It takes 25,000 points to buy one food box, but it is not necessary for one person to donate the full 25,000 points. Guests may donate however many points they would like and they will be pooled together to make the full 25,000, which equates to $25 for a meal to feed a family of four.

Each food box contains a 7-pound ham or a 12-pound turkey, along with potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pie and whipped cream.

The food boxes are distributed amongst 10 food pantries, including the Colorado River Food Bank (Laughlin), Food For Families (Bullhead City), Nana’s Pantry (Kingman, AZ), Kingman Food Bank (Kingman, AZ), Cornerstone Mission (Kingman, AZ), Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank (Lake Havasu City, AZ), Women’s Club of Needles (Needles, CA), Set Free Church (Needles, CA), Isabel’s Pantry (Needles, CA) and Fort Mohave Food Pantry (Fort Mohave, AZ).

The Aquarius will continue its Christmas Tree Auction, along with the Edgewater, which takes place in the front lobby with bidding running from Nov. 27-Dec. 20. Last year the trees brought in $13,150, feeding 526 area families.

There will be 10 trees at the Aquarius this year, all decorated with a different theme such as Noah’s Arc Animals, Santa’s Workshop, Toy Story and more. There will be six trees at the Edgewater with themes including White Christmas, Under the Sea and Farmhouse.

Each tree holds hundreds of ornaments and decorations assembled by the Aquarius executive hosts, and this year guests can watch them decorate right on the casino floor.

“This year we are actually going to be decorating right in the lobby here with the picket fence around, so guests will come right up to their host in the lobby and the tree will get decorated right on site so everyone is going to be able to see all of the trees being built from the ground up,” Hammond said.

“And the same thing will happen at the Edgewater. We’re going to put them in between the table games area and the south slot section where the columns are, and then we’ll have a picket fence going around that and those will be decorated right on the casino floor as well.”

Bidding starts at $300 for the 7.5-foot, pre-lit trees, and must continue in $25 increments. The Aquarius notifies bidders when someone has outbid them so they do not have to keep checking back to bid again. A tree may be bought outright at any time for $1,750.

Aquarius team members will deliver the trees anywhere in the Tri-state area, or they can be shipped to further locations.

Hammond said every year there are a few “secret Santas” who buy trees and donate them back for a family or retired couple in need in the Tri-state. Hammond personally delivers these trees to local families who otherwise would not have the traditional Christmas centerpiece in their home.

The Aquarius invites Epic and Legit cardholders to a slot tournament this Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 28-29, with the entry fee being an ornament to place on the trees. Hammond said each year players are eager to donate ornaments, even guests who could not make the tournament have graciously mailed in ornaments as a donation to the cause.

“Nobody brings just one ornament,” he said. “That’s why some of the trees have literally 500-600 ornaments. We can’t even put all the ornaments on sometimes, we just have them in boxes under the tree and give the whole thing to the winner of the tree.”

Stop by the Aquarius and Edgewater casinos after Thanksgiving weekend to check out these gorgeous trees and bid or donate cash at the True Rewards Center to help feed families in the community this holiday season.