Keno is a low pressure, lottery-style game that can be quite enjoyable to play. It’s really as easy as picking numbers and waiting to see which ones turn up. They key is understanding the payouts so that you know how many numbers to pick to give yourself the best chance of winning or at least breaking even.

Keno originated in China during the Han Dynasty. The country was at war and the government needed more money, so a general came up with the idea for a lottery game to raise money, rather than further raising taxes.

Chinese immigrants brought the game with them to San Francisco in the 1800’s. The game changed from 120 Chinese characters to 80 numbers. Lotteries were not legal yet in the U.S., so Keno operators disguised the game as Horse Race Keno, tying each number to a different racehorse. Once lottery was legalized, the game went back to just Keno and was played simply with numbers, yet the drawings are sometimes still referred to as races.

Harrah’s Laughlin’s Keno Lounge is back open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, offering the live game to players in town.

Straight Tickets

The easiest ticket for beginners to play is the straight ticket. You simply pick which numbers you want to play by marking them with an “X” on your Keno ticket. You may play up to 15 numbers on a single game, but it is recommended to pick between four and six numbers for the best odds. Only 20 of the 80 numbers will be drawn, so if you pick 15 numbers, it is extremely rare that all 15 would be drawn. Therefore, the payout is big, but the odds are very low. Picking less than 4 spots gives very low odds and if you pick seven or more numbers, you must have at least four numbers drawn for you to win.

Once you have chosen your numbers, you must determine how much you would like to wager, typically straight tickets are $1 per game, but you may wager more if you would like.

Once you have made your decisions, you will turn your card into the Keno operator, who will run your card through the system and lock it into the next round. Your ticket does not become official until this transaction is made and you have paid for your bet. The Keno operator will then give you a printed ticket with your spots marked to follow along once the round starts. Drawings are usually held about every five minutes at Harrah’s.

If you want to replay a ticket, you would take your ticket back to the operator and ask to pay again for the same numbers. Quick pick tickets are also available if you just want the computer to choose a certain amount of numbers for you.

Way Tickets

Way tickets get a little more confusing because you are grouping numbers together. For example, if you wanted to choose six numbers and you circled them in two groups of three, you would have a few options to play. You could wager on the 2/3 (the two groups of three numbers), and on the 1/6 (both groups of three together). This would make your ticket cost $3 per game, as you would be betting $1 on each group of three plus $1 on the total group of six numbers.

You must mark your card with 2/3 and 1/6 to let the operator know how you want to play it. If you are unsure of how to condition your card, simply ask the operator how you should write it to clear up any confusion and make sure you are making the wager you intended.

King Tickets

You can add a “king” to your way ticket as an extra number to wager with each group. A king is a single number circled by itself, which you can attach to each set of numbers. For example, if you were adding a king to the above example you would now have a 2/4 and a 2/7 wager (adding the king with each group of three and making a total of seven numbers).

Special Tickets

Harrah’s also offers some special Keno promotions. You may play any straight ticket at five games or more, for just 50 cents per game, rather than the usual $1 price (payout will be half as well).

The $3 Super Keno special pays out higher than a regular straight ticket if you hit all of your numbers. You may only choose between three and six numbers for this promotion.

Fastball Keno is a rapid game with drawings held every minute. You can play straight or way tickets and pick between 1-20 numbers, with a minimum buy-in of 100 games at 10 cents per game. Mark your ticket with “FB” to indicate you want to play Fastball.

If you want to really go for the big money, get in on the Mage Keno at Harrah’s for a chance at the statewide progressive jackpot that can be in the millions! The wager is always just $1.50 per game and players will pick between five and 10 numbers. Mark your card with an “MK” for Mega Keno.

Brochures are available at Harrah’s Keno Lounge explaining all payouts and rules for these special promotions and the staff is happy to help guests as well.