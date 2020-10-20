Walk & Learn

Boulder City, Nevada’s famed attraction is Hoover Dam, and rightly so for its amazing construction that was completed under budget and ahead of schedule. The town of Boulder City popped up as construction workers flooded to the area.

The historic Boulder Dam Hotel was built in 1933 to accommodate guests in town visiting the dam. Some of the notable figures who spent the night include Bette Davis, Henry Fonda and Shirley Temple.

In 2005, the Boulder City Museum and Historical Association acquired the hotel and restored its original charm and elegance, while adding a museum with exhibits telling an accurate account of Hoover Dam construction and family life during that time.

Also inside the hotel is an art gallery, featuring works from local artists for purchase. Beautiful paintings, pottery, glass work and more, make great unique gifts.

The Boulder Dam Hotel is a great spot to begin the self-guided art mural walking tour through downtown. From Wyoming Street to Arizona Street along Nevada Way, there are 60 points of interest, including two within the Boulder Dam Hotel.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, along with artist Lee Lanier, created a walking guide to the murals and sculptures that are located throughout the historic downtown district. Download a map of the art tour at bouldercitychamber.com/art-mural-walking-tour.html.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled every step of the way because there are so many works of art concentrated in one area that you’ll run into several on each block. There are all kinds of fun sculptures to snap pictures with, like “Babe the Pig,” “Peter Pan” and “The Kiss” frog.

There are several works dedicated to the Hoover Dam construction, including “Alabam,” a lifesize statue of a worker. There are also several murals, like “Workers on the Dam,” “Hoover Dam” and “History of Boulder City,” which depicts the superintendent of construction Frank Crowe, as well as “Ragtown” life for workers’ families.

There is a second walking tour that encompasses the same downtown area and includes a couple of the same stops as the art tour. This Walk B.C. tour begins at the Boulder Dam Hotel and takes visitors on a one-mile loop while providing an audio description of the sights on your cell phone. Walkers access the audio by scanning the QR code at the first stop with their smart phone, or by calling the phone number provided at each site.

This tour gives more of the history and heritage behind the town, including stops at the LA Water and Power Building, Wilbur Square and City Hall, among others.

While touring downtown, there are several shops and eateries to browse as well. A couple of novelty stores include the Western & Mexican Center, with all manner of Southwest pottery, jewelry and leather goods and the Flying Saucer, which sells a huge collection of extraterrestrial gift items.

There are a few clothing stores downtown as well. The Boulder City Co. store has city logo clothing, hats, bags and home décor for sale, and doubles as a coffee shop.

If you are in the market for antiques, there are several enormous shops with unbeatable collections of dishes, dolls, records, figurines and any other collectible item you can think of. Make sure to swing by Sherman’s House of Antiques for great finds inside, and to get your picture outside with the Blues Brothers, Elvis or Marilyn Monroe.

For lunch check out The Dillinger, home of craft beer and gourmet burgers that are so good they should be outlawed. Pick up a sweet treat afterward at Grandma Daisy’s — just look for the pink cow out front of the sweet shop with ice cream, fudge, caramel apples and more.