Golf season is back in full swing for fall in the Tri-state, so break out the clubs and book a round at the course recently voted the best in the area by the 2020 Mohave Daily News Best Of reader’s poll, Mojave Resort Golf Club.

Mojave Resort is an elite golf facility in Laughlin, rated four stars by Golf Digest. The 18-hole championship course boasts sweeping open fairways, several water features, upgraded bunkers and manicured greens, all nestled at the mountain foothills for a fantastic view from each hole.

General Manager Mike Cortes said Mojave Resort is popular in the Tri-state due to its fun layout and stunning scenery.

“From working and playing all over the country, I can say it’s really a fun and unique layout,” Cortes said. “It can be challenging depending on the tee boxes you play from, but the front boxes can be a lot of fun for the average golfer and the visitors coming.”

Cortes said his team works diligently to constantly improve course conditions, and a few major upgrades have come in the past year.

“Our conditions are the best in the area and our maintenance staff has worked really hard the last year and a half to make sure the course is in pristine shape day in and day out,” he said. “We remodeled our bunkers, leveled tee boxes and upgraded our irrigation system, as well as eliminating some bunkers to make the course more playable and improving sight lines on some holes to make it enjoyable and picturesque for golfers.”

The wide-open, resort-style layout keeps guests coming back for an entertaining round and is likely part of the reason the course was voted best in the area for 2020.

“It’s a forgiving course, so you’ll come out and have a good time even if you miss a fairway,” Cortes said. “And we have a fun staff, really focused on customer service, so you’ll definitely have a great time.”

The course opened up for the season on Monday, offering tee times from dawn to dusk. Guests can reserve a time online at MojaveGolf.com.

The clubhouse offers a full bar and light refreshments, with a new cocktail menu and meal options coming soon. The pro shop is stocked with balls, clubs and apparel with custom orders available. Clubs may be rented in the pro shop as well.

There is a complete practice facility at Mojave Resort with a driving range and putting and chipping surfaces.

Course pro Lorence DeLeon gives lessons suited to each guest’s ability, building fundamentals for beginners and sharpening skills for tournament players.

DeLeon was just named best golf pro for 2020 in the Mohave Daily News Best Of reader’s poll. He said his focus is teaching students the mental aspect of the game, not just the physical side.

“It’s not only about hitting the golf ball, you’ve got to think your way around the golf course,” DeLeon said. “It’s learning to use the aspects that you can control, such as aim and club choice, to improve your game.

“It’s important to make a mental game plan before you hit the ball, so you land your shot at a comfortable distance for your next shot. I just try to reinforce these mental things that the average person may not necessarily think about, which can make a big difference.”

DeLeon said when teaching the fundamentals to a novice golfer he likes to work backward on the golf course.

“I like working from the green back, because if you give anybody enough time you can teach them to advance the golf ball, but it’s getting those skill shots down which will translate into everything else,” he explained.

“Because everybody gets focused on how far they can hit it, but that’s not how you develop the proper technique and muscle memory. Once you work on hitting the ball squarely, then it’s just moving on to a bigger backswing. Getting that point across is easier to do by working from the green backward.”

DeLeon offers single lessons or a series of four, at 30 minutes to one hour per lesson. Each session can be tailored to a student’s specific needs, from swing basics to helping experienced golfers shave off a few strokes.

Get your game up to par and check out the beautiful course at Mojave Resort.