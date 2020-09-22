Visit the coolest locations in the hottest ride for the most coveted experiences in the area. The Las Vegas Strip, Valley of Fire, Grand Canyon and Death Valley are just a few of the spots Pink Jeep Adventures will take you for the ride of your life!

A tour with Pink Jeep takes the stress out of the trip so guests can sit back, relax and be fully immersed in the experience without worrying about driving, directions or park fees. The experienced guides know the best photo ops on each trip, stopping at all of the famous formations. They also share fun facts of the locations, pointing out filming areas and historical notes.

The ride alone is enough reason to book — the iconic pink vehicles have made a name for themselves since 1960, when the company started in Sedona. They expanded to offer Las Vegas area tours in 2001 and since have opened additional locations at the Grand Canyon in Tusayan, Arizona, and the Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

These Jeeps are customized machines tailored to tackle any off-road terrain while keeping guests safe. Their fleet also includes the luxurious Tour Trekker for added comfort on long-distance trips. Of course, all of the vehicles are painted the classic pink color for instant recognition.

Read below for information on the Las Vegas area tours and visit pinkadventuretours.com or call 800-873-3662 to book a trip.

VALLEY OF FIRE TOUR

This tour departs Las Vegas in the Tour Trekker for Nevada’s largest state park, the Valley of Fire. Guests will get to see several stunning red rock formations such as Elephant Rock, Seven Sisters and Atlatl Rock. A picnic lunch, water and park fees are included. With the return trip to Las Vegas, the tour lasts 5.5 hours.

DEATH VALLEY TOUR

Known for extreme heat and desolation, this national park actual features several beautiful and unusual sights, such as the salt flats at Badwater Basin, the lowest point in the western hemisphere. Naturally occurring pastel painted hillsides at Artist’s Palette and Zabriskie Point are two more points of interest. The tour lasts 10 hours and includes a picnic lunch.

GRAND CANYON WEST RIM

Visit the most famous spot in Arizona, the Grand Canyon, with this trip from Vegas to the West Rim. Learn about the Hualapai native culture and test your courage by walking out on the glass Skywalk cantilever bridge for an unparalleled view straight to the bottom of the canyon. Lunch and park fees are included in this 9-hour trip, but the Skywalk is an additional fee for those who are interested.

ELDORADO CANYON GOLD MINE TOUR

Hear about the tales of miners and natives who lived on the land many years ago and tour the Techatticup gold mine, which operated from 1861 until 1942. The property is also filled with antiques, cars and unique souvenirs at the gift shop. An overlook of Nelson’s Landing along the Colorado River is the last stop before returning to Vegas on this 4-hour tour.

RED ROCK CANYON

This 3-hour tour sticks to the paved roads traveling through the beautiful Red Rock Canyon. It begins with a stop at the Visitor Center to browse the exhibits and a chance sighting of desert tortoises. Then the Tour Trekker will take guests to several viewpoints in the park such as the Wilson Cliffs, Calico Hills and the Red Rock Overlook.

RED ROCK CANYON ROCKY GAP

Add an off-road adventure in a Jeep Wrangler with this modified Red Rock Canyon Tour. This trip visits all of the same scenic viewpoints, but also includes a rugged ride over the steep hills of Rocky Gap Road, which was an old wagon trail used by pioneers.

BRIGHT LIGHTS

Cruise through Las Vegas in an open-air Wrangler for a nighttime tour of the city lights and sounds. Make stops for photo opportunities at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and Fremont Street, while hearing the history of several Vegas landmarks. Catch a glimpse of Wedding Chapel Row, the “Pawn Stars” location and all of the sparkling strip casinos on this 3-hour tour.