Burro Crossing

Established before the turn of the 20th century as a gold mining hub, Oatman, AZ has weathered the years to become a popular spot for tourists to step back in time to the Wild West.

At the peak of Oatman’s gold rush the population grew to nearly 3,500, but today just over 100 people call the town home.

Gold mining in the area slowed after United Eastern Mines pulled out in 1924. In 1941, upon federal order, the mine was shutdown.

The town stayed afloat however, as many travelers passed through Oatman on U.S. Route 66, up until the 1960s when Interstate 40 bypassed the town.

Oatman nearly became a ghost town due to the new highway, but managed to pull through due to the old buildings and western saloons rich with history that visitors are hopping to soak in.

About 30 miles from Laughlin, it is worth the drive to experience this little town nestled in the Black Mountains. You will find museums, historical buildings, shops galore and so much more to fill your daytrip.

First to greet you in the town will most likely be the wild burros that roam the streets. The animals are descendants of the burros the miners used to haul supplies and were set loose during the termination of the mines.

Although they are wild animals, they are quite friendly and will poke their noses right in your car window and even eat from your hand. Some of the stores in town sell burro pellets, which is the only food that is safe for visitors to feed them.

The burros are undoubtedly the charm of Oatman, and that theme stems through the stores as many use a take on the animal for their business name. You can make a stop in the Classy Ass, Bucktooth Burro or Jackass Junction for all of your souvenir needs.

There is no shortage of shopping, so grab a hand-scooped ice cream cone and browse through handmade jewelry, leather goods, artwork, candles, Route 66 memorabilia, and numerous other novelties. Raw honey, jerky, and fudge are just a few food items you can get your hands on.

The Oatman Hotel, built in 1902, is another draw of the town due to its notoriety as the spot Clark Gable and Carole Lombard spent their honeymoon night. The building is the oldest two-story adobe structure in Mohave County and is recognized as a historical landmark.

A fun activity for all ages is the Oatman Jailbreak Escape Room. Take a group of friends and pretend to be outlaws for the day, trying to crack the sheriff’s codes to escape with stolen loot.

The attraction is set up as an authentic Old West jail, consisting of three rooms. After some quick instruction, players are lead upstairs where the game begins. They are given 40 minutes to unlock a series of doors and compartments to find five bags of “money.”

You may think this sounds like an easy task, but there are several decoys to lead you astray. Critical thinking is imperative to solve all of the tests presented before you — finding keys, figuring out combinations, and searching for clues amongst several strategically placed artifacts.

It truly takes some time and teamwork to decipher each riddle, and 40 minutes can fly by quicker than you think. Teams of two-six people are suggested, and any age may participate and will enjoy the challenge. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit oatmanjailbreak.com or call 805-570-8050 to book a reservation.

When hunger strikes, stop in Olive Oatman’s restaurant for a burger or Navajo fry bread taco. The restaurant and the town are named for the woman, who was a captive of two Indian tribes near the area before her eventual release.

If you are feeling adventurous you can extend your daytrip by driving on to Kingman via the Oatman Highway (Historic Route 66). It is a winding trek through the Black Mountains that offers some incredible views for those willing to take it on. About 9 miles east of Oatman, travelers will run into Cool Springs, another part of the area history.

Cool Springs was established as a gas station and café in the 1920s and flourished during the heyday of Route 66. And just like Oatman, it became a ghost town after the interstate bypassed it. Then in the 1960s the few buildings in town burned to the ground in a fire, which left only two stone pillars standing.

In 2001 Ned Leuchtner bought the property and he rebuilt the service station as a gift shop in 2004. He later added a second building which houses a museum with exhibits on the early days of Cool Springs and Route 66. It’s a fun little stop along the way to Kingman to hear about the history of Route 66 and the old times. While the station does not offer fuel or meals today, they do have soft drinks and snacks, along with souvenirs in the gift shop.