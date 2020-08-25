Best of Beale

Downtown Kingman is full of history, but Beale Street is also known for its quaint shops and eateries. Unique finds, from vintage clothing, vinyl records, precious gemstones and much more, line the street.

The majority of shops on Beale can be found between North 2nd and 5th streets. Antique hounds will be in heaven strolling these blocks, with no shortage of shops to peruse. Shirley’s Mill and Sea Dog Merchants are found off of 2nd Street, with the latter specializing in books and military memorabilia.

A little farther up, Gracie’s Vintage Antiques and Vagabond’s Trinkets and Treasures are off of 4th Street, offering all kinds of glassware, figurines, records, clothing and several other curiosities. Wander up the street a bit more and you will find Time Was Antiques and This & That Antiques and Collectibles.

A newer store on 2nd is called West of 3rd. They have been open for a little more than a year and are the location for the weekly Kingman Farmers Market on Saturday mornings. This boutique offers locally made products from several vendors, including Southwest Trading Co., Wet Dirt, Larrea Blossoms and Rosebird Gardens. They describe the store as “part sustainable chic boutique, part herbal apothecary and part locally grown floral workshop.” They offer clothing, skin care, fresh vegetables and baked goods, local honey, flower bouquets and gift items.

A favorite on Beale Street is the home goods store, The Farmhouse, which specializes in home décor, painted furniture, dishes, endless gift items, as well as clothing and accessories. The also occasionally offer crafting classes; check their Facebook page, The Farmhouse in Kingman Arizona, for updates.

66 Marketplace is another home goods store with renewed furniture, paints and home accessories from various vendors. They also offer painting technique classes.

A pair of pawn shops, Pawn World and A&P Pawn, off of 2nd and 3rd streets have a nice selection of guns, knives, tools, musical instruments and more.

Gemstones galore in every cut and color can be found at Kingman Turquoise and Jewelry. Aquamarine, amethyst, citrine, ruby and of course Arizona turquoise, are but a few of the gems found inside. They offer raw cuts, as well as beautiful finished necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings. If you are looking for genuine stones for a special gift at reasonable prices, they can help you find it.

A couple of specialty shops are found on the far corner of 4th Street, including Savon Bath Treats and Dript Candle Kitchen.

Your nose will lead you to Savon Bath Treats, exuding the fresh and fruity scents from their beautiful bath bombs, soaps, body butter and scrubs.

Dript is a creative space where patrons can actually mix scents and pour their own candle. They also sell premade candles and wax melts, and offer a tea kitchen in the back. They book parties, so plan a girls’ day and find your favorite fragrance.

Along with the above shops, several others are stuck in and around Beale Street, including thrift stores, salons, a bookstore, tattoo parlor, motorcycle shop, quilting and sewing supplies, custom frames and more.

Of course, for a full day of browsing, shoppers need a place to refuel. There are several prime spots on Beale.

Start your day with a cup of Joe and a pastry from Beale Street Brews Coffee Lounge at 510 E. Beale St. They roast their beans in house every week for the freshest brews, and offer a variety of hot or iced drinks.

Midday, stop in Floyd & Co. at 420 E. Beale St. for real pit BBQ and wood-fired pizza. Ribs, wings, pulled pork, Cajun sausage, burgers and a variety of mouth-watering home-style sides are available on the BBQ menu. Or you can create your own tasty pizza or calzone, with gluten-free and vegan options. Online ordering and curbside pickup is now available at Floyd’s.

To end your day, relax with a craft beer and elevated bar food at Rickety Cricket Brewing. Delicious deep-fried zucchini, mushrooms, fries or garlic cheese bites will start your dinner off right. Then we recommend diving into one of their award-winning pizzas. They use the freshest ingredients and offer a traditional or homemade beer dough for the crust. Salads, wings and sandwiches with signature sauces and combinations round out their menu.

After dinner, take your drinks to go and enjoy them at home. Rickety Cricket offers six packs of their popular craft beer in custom-designed cans. Black Bridge Brewery off of 4th Street also offers take-home growlers of their signature micro-brews. And for the wine lovers, Diana’s Cellar Door Wine Bar offers a nice selection of red and white blends to go. The Cellar Door is currently offering a stellar deal — six wines for $60!

Support these small local businesses and help the Kingman community thrive. They offer unique products and services that will brighten your house, wardrobe or will make great gifts.