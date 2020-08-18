Fire Formations

Beautiful red sandstone formations are “set on fire” by the searing Nevada sun at Valley of Fire State Park. The sunshine brings out the red color of the rock which is what gave the park its name.

The park is 150 miles north of Laughlin and there are two entrances. To reach the east entrance, the drive cuts through Lake Mead National Park. This route is more scenic and offers access to Lake Mead beaches, but there is a $25 fee. The west entrance is off of Interstate 15, north of Las Vegas. There is a $10 fee to enter the state park no matter which entrance you choose.

If you want to hike, plan to leave early to beat the heat and bring plenty of water to stay hydrated. There are several short hikes that lead to interesting viewpoints.

HIKES & POINTS OF INTEREST:

Elephant Rock Loop

Immediately inside the east entrance is a parking lot, which is the trailhead for Elephant Rock. The hike is just .3 miles, but is a little rocky. At the end of the trail, the arch forming an elephant’s trunk is easily seen. The trail leads to the highway, but visitors must turn around and leave the way they came as walking on the highway is not permitted. If you do not want to do the short hike, the formation is visible from the road, but it will be a quick glance as there is no parking next to it.

Seven Sisters

The next notable stop heading west from the east entrance is the Seven Sisters, featuring seven large rock formations visible directly from the parking lot. There is a shaded picnic area here to stop and sit awhile.

Balancing Rock & Visitor Center

Right after Seven Sisters, the Visitor Center will be at the junction of Valley of Fire Road and White Domes Road. The Balancing Rock formation is a quick five-minute walk from the Visitor Center, but also can be seen easily from the road.

The Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and offers exhibits telling the park’s prehistoric beginnings up to today. There is also a gift shop with souvenirs, as well as snacks and water to refuel.

Mouse’s Tank

From the Visitor Center, take White Domes Road into the park for about a mile to reach Mouse’s Tank trailhead. The first parking area on the right will be the start for this ¾-mile hike, which leads to ancient petroglyphs.

Rainbow Vista

Not much further from Mouse’s Tank, Rainbow Vista will also be marked with a parking lot on the right side of the road. Multi-colored sandstone can be seen from the lot, but there is also a 1-mile trail leading to a small cliff with a view of Fire Canyon Wash. Shortly after the Rainbow Vista stop, Fire Canyon Road leads to another viewpoint of this same canyon and Silica Dome.

Fire Wave Hike

Around another 2 miles down White Domes Road, parking lot 3 will be on the left hand side. The trailhead for the Fire Wave is across the street from this parking lot. Fire Wave is the most popular hike in the park, as it leads to an incredible formation with red and white wavy lines across the rock. This is a moderate 1.5-mile roundtrip hike through sand and rocky areas, that rewards hikers with a grand view of the park’s most notable feature. Follow the stakes to stay on the trail, which should take an hour to complete.

White Domes

At the end of White Domes Road you will come to a large parking lot and picnic area, which is the trailhead for White Domes Loop. This 1.25-mile trail leads down a natural rocky staircase to a slot canyon. After finishing this hike visitors will head back down White Domes Road and have a second chance to stop in the Visitor Center before continuing west on Valley of Fire Road to a few more points of interest.

Atlatl Rock

About 1.5 miles from the Visitor Center down Valley of Fire Road, there will be a turnoff for a scenic loop. There are several interesting formations along the loop. The first formation is Atlatl Rock, which is named for a spear-throwing tool depicted in the petroglyphs on the side of the rock. A long set of metal stairs along the rock face allows visitors to reach the petroglyphs.

Arch Rock

Close to Atlatl Rock is Arch Rock, which as its name implies, is simply a rock arch formed from the sandstone. Also located on the Scenic Loop Road is the Fire Cave and Windstone Arch, two more arches that may be worth making the short hike for photography. Then, the scenic loop meets back at Valley of Fire Road, almost to the West entrance.

Petrified Logs

Had you not turned to take the Scenic Loop Road, there is a parking lot across from the scenic turnoff which is the trailhead for Petrified Logs Loop. This ¼-mile loop leads to several petrified logs partially buried in the sand. Each log is enclosed in a chain link fence, as climbing on them is not permitted.

Beehives

From Petrified Logs Loop heading west on Valley of Fire Road (bypassing the scenic loop), the next formation is the Beehives. These cool layered rocks have eroded into a circular pattern that resemble a huge beehive. After this formation, visitors will exit through the west entrance. Note: To avoid the extra $25 Lake Mead National Park fee, visitors will need to enter and exit through the west entrance.