Riding the Route

It’s true, you can get your kicks on Route 66, because some pretty cool attractions still lie along the old route. The longest unbroken original stretch of the Mother Road lies less than an hour from Laughlin, stretching from Kingman to Seligman, Arizona.

Get the boys together for a bike trip or pack up the family in the van for a fun daytrip. It’s a peaceful journey on a good road without too much traffic.

Upon exiting Interstate 40 in Kingman at exit 53, Route 66 runs through the industrial sector, past Kingman Airport. You may want to stop off at Desert Diamond Distillery and pick up a bottle of their Gold Miner Rum on the way. As the road passes by the Valle Vista neighborhood, it is also an easy jaunt to Cella Winery and Vineyard for a bottle of their sweet Italian wine.

About 25 miles down the road, one stop you can’t miss is the Hackberry General Store. The original store opened in 1934 on the new alignment of Route 66 that was built on the north side of the railroad. It had a Conoco gasoline station and remained in operation until the Interstate bypassed this section of Route 66 in 1978.

Bob Waldmire reopened the store in 1992 as a souvenir shop and information center. He sold it in 1998 to John and Kerry Pritchard, who passed it on to Hackberry resident Amy Franklin a few years ago.

The shop is open daily (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and is bursting with memorabilia inside, as well as vintage cars and gas pumps outside. Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, James Dean and all of their pals from that era have a spot on the walls of the shop. Paintings, license plates, Route 66 clothing and souvenirs of all sorts fill the shelves. They have a great selection at fair prices.

Next, just 6 miles further, Keepers of the Wild Nature Park rests in Valentine. Take a walking tour of the park and visit all of animals, from lions and tigers to coyotes and raccoons. A multitude of exotic and indigenous animals call Keepers home.

Another 16 miles along the route lands you in Peach Springs, which is the gateway to the Havasupai Waterfalls. It is the closest place to stay the night before departing for a hike to the falls at the bottom of the canyon. Rafting adventures within the canyon are available at Grand Canyon Caverns. Call 928-422-3223 for more information on these tours.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are next up, about 13 miles outside of Peach Springs. These are the largest dry caverns in the U.S., meaning you won’t find bugs, bats, or any other signs of life, other than the tourists, because there is absolutely no moisture in the caverns. This is very unique, as 97% of the world’s caverns are wet, with water seeping in. There are a few different tour options to suit your needs, running from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The regular tour is most popular, lasting about 45 minutes and visiting a good portion of the caverns, with views of the Cavern Grotto, Cave Motel Room, safety bunker and several selenite and limestone crystal formations.

After the caverns, tourists can drive about 25 miles further on Route 66, to reach Seligman, the final stop on your trip back through time. Keep a lookout for the famous Burma-Shave signs along the highway. A set of five or six signs each with a few words making one funny message, such as warning drivers to slow down with a clever line, are printed on the signs. To market their shaving cream Burma-Shave came up with this idea for sequential roadside signs with their brand printed on the last sign. They were scattered throughout the U.S. from the 1920s-60s, but not many are found today.

Seligman was left to turn to dust when nearby Interstate 40 was built, which may remind you of the storyline in Pixar’s animated “Cars” film. The movie’s town, Radiator Springs, has been said to be inspired by Seligman, which now lives off of Route 66 nostalgia.

The town’s most notable figures are the Delgadillo Brothers, Juan and Angel. In 1953 Juan built the Snow Cap Drive-In, which is still serving up malts and cheeseburgers with playful humor carried on by his children. Visitors from all over the world stop at the diner and leave a dollar with their name on it stuck to the wall, which shows the magnitude of little Seligman’s reach.

Angel opened a barbershop in 1950 and later added a souvenir shop in the same building. Stop in Angel and Vilma’s Route 66 Gift Shop for great souvenirs and to see the original barbershop. Angel also founded the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, working to preserve the Mother Road and its history.

There are several fun Route 66 memorabilia shops that line the main street through town. All manner of T-shirts, pins, magnets, motorcycle merchandise, tin signs and more can be found to commemorate your trip.

If you come through town on a Friday, the Mile High Gunfighters will be walking the street and putting on skits from noon-2 p.m.

There are several tasty restaurants in town, including Westside Lilo’s Café, known for their homemade German specialties like schnitzel and bratwurst.

Once you have soaked in all of the nostalgia of Seligman and taken a selfie with one of the trucks painted like “Mater,” you can turn around and head back on the old route, or hop on Interstate 40 to get home quicker.