Knocking Pins

Offering 34 lanes, bumper bowling and glow-in-the-dark bowling, Riverside Lanes has the latest and greatest technology and a huge alley to accommodate several groups of bowlers at once, while allowing for social distancing.

Every lane has automatic scoring, GS model pinsetters for accurate placement, and can be set up with bumpers.

Riverside Lanes is on the second floor of the Riverside Resort by the Sports Book. It is open 8 a.m.-

midnight Sunday-Thursday, and

8 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

One round of bowling costs $4.50 for adults Sunday-Thursday, and $5.75 on weekends and holidays. There are discounts for children and seniors. Shoe rental is $5.25 per person.

Birthday and party packages are also available. Call 888-590-2695 for more information.

Every night after league is over (around 8:30 p.m. depending on the league), the alley turns glow-in-the-dark with lasers and music playing for the last few hours. Cosmic bowling rates are $6.50 per round and $7 for shoes.

Riverside Lanes Pro Shop

The Riverside Lanes Pro Shop has all the latest in bowling gear from balls to shoes, grips, bags and more. Their professionally-trained staff will fit customers with a ball and drill the ball in shop. They offer polyester and “reactive resin” balls. Ask about their store specials that include a ball, ball bag, shoes and professional ball drilling.

Leagues

There are a variety of leagues that play each day and night at Riverside Lanes. Players of all abilities are welcome, and you can come with a whole team or fill an empty spot in an existing team. Some leagues are for singles, doubles, triples, youth, seniors, ladies, mixed pairs and more.

Stop by the front desk at the alley to check out all the leagues and find your fit. Sign-ups for fall leagues are now open. Contact the league coordinator at 702-298-2677 for more information.

Coaching Clinic

Specto Bowling is hosting a coaching clinic at Riverside Lanes on Sunday, Aug. 30 (11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.). These bowling trainers will teach about ball reaction, accuracy, practice drills and more to improve your skills. For a one-hour session on one lane the cost is $35 for the first bowler, then $15 for each additional bowler in your group. For a two-hour session, the cost is $55 for the first bowler then $25 for each additional bowler in your group. Reservations are required as space is limited; sign up at Riverside Lanes or email BTLBowling@gmail.com.

Tournaments

There is a Pop-Up Tournament this Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. (check-in 9 a.m.). It is a four-game, handicap singles event, costing $20 per person. There will be a maximum of four people per lane and masks are required while bowlers are not on the approach. The prize fund will be based on the number of bowlers ($13 per bowler goes to the fund).

The Lousy Bowlers Tournament is coming up next month on Sunday, Sept. 27 with two squads — one at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per bowler and includes a “Lousy” T-shirt. There will be three divisions — the Show Offs (176 and above), the Average Joes (175-136 and the Real Winners (135 and below). The prize fund will be $10 of every bowler entry.

There is a senior no-tap tournament every Wednesday at 10 a.m. (check-in 9 a.m.). It is open to men and women ages 50 or older. The cost is $14 per person including lineage, $6 for the prize fund and $3 for side pots.

Call Riverside Lanes and 702-298-2535 ext. 5160/5159 for full details and to sign up for any tournament.