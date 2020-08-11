Downtown Delight

McCulloch Boulevard is bustling with business because of the great selection of eateries and specialty shops. It is the perfect spot in Lake Havasu City to grab your gal pals and spend a day strolling the street for unique finds.

The boulevard is a hub of Havasu, stretching from the London Bridge and downtown, making a big loop through a residential area and back to the highway. The funky shopping district begins at the crossing of Smoketree Avenue. This first block holds a treasure trove of fun stores and restaurants.

For the chef in the family, Havasu Olive & Garlic Co. is packed with every spice, oil, dip, aioli, bruschetta, pasta and pickled vegetable imaginable. The signature product is, of course, their flavored olive oils and stuffed olives. Amongst the rows of these delicious morsels, there are also tons of other specialty products to bring your cooking up a notch with fantastic flavor.

Right next door is Our Place (formerly Reclamation Alley), known for vintage décor, antique kitchen appliances and tools, repurposed bags, soaps, jewelry and endless gift items. There are so many gems tucked in every corner you may have to circle twice to catch everything!

Chic Again is also found right on this corner, offering a well-stocked and clean second-hand store with tons of ladies fashion. Designer purses, jewelry, shoes, dresses, business and casual clothing in great condition can be found at a fraction of retail price.

Next, stop in for breakfast at the Red Onion, offering indoor and outdoor seating. They have a huge selection of breakfast favorites, from omelets and chicken fried steak to sweeter options like the cinnamon raisin French toast or their world-famous pancakes. They cook your meal hot and fresh on the grill open in the dining area. They select flavorful ingredients like green chiles, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, chorizo or avocado, and come up with interesting combinations. They even offer a chili cheese omelet. There is also plenty of lunch options like salads, burgers and sandwiches.

A few more steps down the block, two more shops delight with their unique inventory. The Book Exchange is so much more than a bookstore — in fact, upon entering you won’t even see the books. The first wall that grabs guests is filled from top to bottom with decorative signs, many with a lake or desert theme. Then there are clothes, soaps, jewelry and all manner of gifts. Next, a display table is overloaded with the softest plush animals with every breed you could find in a zoo, from penguins to gorillas. Then there is a large section of baby clothes, blankets, rattles and more. Finally, near the back of the store, patrons can find several shelves loaded with books for every age.

The next door down is another treat with brands that cannot be found just anywhere. Denims and Diamonds specializes in fine women’s Western wear, from boots and jeans to dusters and belts. Suede, leather and rhinestones are in abundance. A few of the special brands they carry include Anca Barbu handbags handmade in Miami, Double D Ranch studded leather jackets and boots, Old Gringo and Corral boots, KurtMen handbags and belts and Lily Fields Sandcast metal dishware. They also have a huge selection of sandals, caps, jewelry and custom metal Western art.

For lunch or dinner, Jersey’s Bar & Grill next door is a popular spot, now offering dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup. They have a huge menu of pizzas, burgers, soup, salads, Philly cheesesteaks and more.

Don’t miss the cool mural with several classic cars painted on the side of a building in an alley marked Hodel Way, just a couple of storefronts down from Jersey’s.

Sprinkled further down along this side of the street, shoppers will run into Smallcakes cupcakery, Sanchez Hawkins Fine Jewelers and AIMS indoor marksmen range at Sam’s Shooter’s Emporium, along with several other salons, pet stores, gun shops and more.

On the other side of the street, Lady Di’s florist is found on the corner of McCulloch and Smoketree. This family-owned flower shop is known for its beautiful arrangements and gifts.

Next in a little indoor alley, there is a few different shops, including Scoop’s ice cream parlor, Main Street Art Gallery and Bling jewelry and clothing, among others.

Stella’s Antique Mall is always a fun stop with collectibles of all sorts. Then, drop in Herb’s Herbs to try out the organic juice bar and for all of your health food needs.

Lake Havasu Cigars tobacco shop is open for “grab-n-go” orders on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Continuing down the street, there are consignment stores, tattoo shops, a shoe store, music store and more. Grace Arts Live performing arts theater is also along the way. They typically host a variety of plays and concerts throughout the year.

Almost to Acoma Boulevard, you can find Havasu Rocks, a gem, mineral and jewelry store run completely by volunteers from the Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society. They have a wonderful collection of raw and polished rocks and gemstones, some made into jewelry or pendants. They have a lapidary shop in the back and are hoping to resume public workshops in the fall.

This is just a small section of McCulloch Boulevard, yet it is brimming with businesses offering special goods and services. Browse a few blocks and you are sure to find the perfect gift or missing piece from your collection.