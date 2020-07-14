Shout it Out

There is only one casino game that does not end until at least one guest is a winner — bingo. It takes concentration and a little luck, but bingo is often a player’s best bet. The odds depend on how many other people are in the room.

Regional Slots Director Ed Ailstock explained the ins and outs of bingo at the Tropicana, which has been voted the best bingo hall in Laughlin four years running in the Mohave Valley Daily News Best Of readers’ poll.

The Tropicana offers seven Bingo sessions daily, on the odd hours running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. No two consecutive sessions will be alike. That means there will be different patterns and payouts depending on which sessions you attend. This keeps the game interesting for players, as they could stay for three consecutive sessions, that would all play differently.

Tropicana Bingo Manager Marie Myers is responsible for making the game enticing and enjoyable. When Myers is planning patterns and programs, the player experience is always top of mind.

“I base a lot of what I put into the programs on how is it going to look to the player and what is the best deal for the money,” Myers said. “We have the highest payout for the pack buy-in that you can get. If you want to play, it’s the best value for the buck.

“I do all of the programs and promotions and it’s fun for me to create it and see how it’s perceived and accepted. Some patterns are more challenging, but the payouts are higher then.”

There are minimum and maximum buy-ins for each session. Therefore, no one can “buy out” an entire session. The lowest minimum buy-in is a $5 pack. They also offer $7 and $10 packs. The payouts if you hit a bingo will depend on which pack you purchased. For example, on a regular pay pattern a bingo on the $5 pack would pay $75, the $7 pack would pay $100, and the $10 pack would pay $150.

Trop Advantage card members also receive a promo pack for free when they purchase a pack, which would pay $50 on a regular-pay pattern.

There are also “more money pays” that would payout different amounts per price level.

Once you decide which pack you would like to purchase, and how many packs, you may also decide if you want to play on paper or on an electronic device. Some players like the old-fashioned style of play, marking their paper cards with an ink blotter. However, the Tropicana offers handheld tablets that keep track of the numbers called and mark your electronic cards for you. The screen will tell you when you win, which can be a major convenience if you have purchased numerous cards to keep track of.

Aside from the regular packs, Trop Bingo involves various extra promotions for more chances at the money.

“We want to create as many winners as we can,” Ailstock said.

The “Beachcomber” is a fun promotion for Trop Advantage members. The first person to bingo in a session (Monday, Wendesday, and Friday only) becomes the Beachcomber. If they win again during the session, every Trop Advantage member will win free slot play. It is free to sign up for the players card, which will bring several extra opportunities for perks such as this.

Another year-round promotion for active Trop Advantage members is the Lava Ball. “On Tuesdays and Wednesdays we have the lava ball, which is a bonus they can get just for having a players card and buying the power ball for that session,” Myers said. “If they bingo on that number, they win $1,000.”

Right now, the Tropicana is featuring Pirate’s Plunder on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at the 9 a.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. sessions. Pirate’s Plunder is activated when 60 or more players are in the bingo room. One winner is drawn and awarded a prize at each session and all other players receive consolation prizes. Prizes will be bonus slot dollars with the value based on the number of players in the room.

They also have a Super Spin game, which is an additional buy-in. For just $1, players have a chance at winning $50,000. It is a coverall pattern, meaning to win you must cover all 25 spaces in your card. If you hit the winning combination in 32 numbers or less out of the hopper, you will spin a digital wheel that has a $50,000 space. After 32 numbers have been called, there are different tiers for consolation prizes.

The Super Spin is also a “multi-win” game. This means that two or more people could hit the coverall and they would each win the $50,000 if they hit in under 32 numbers and their spin landed on that space. If more than one person hits at the same time, a member of management spins the wheel, and all winners win that prize.

There is a minimum of 38 numbers called during the Super Spin. This means that there is the possibility of numerous winners hitting from numbers 25-38. If someone hits at number 32 and wins the $50,000, play continues and someone else may hit at number 33-38 and have a chance at winning the consolation prizes. Play will stop at number 38 if there has been a winner.

There is also 4x pay on select games on Thursdays, and double pay on odd ball bingo during certain games on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

There is a Volcanic Coverall at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sessions daily, which offers a possible top prize of $15,000, and tiers down to a consolation prize of $250.

For more information on Trop Bingo sessions and promotions, call the bingo room at 702-298-4200 ext. 6604.