Bring the kids and enjoy some family time at Harrah’s Laughlin. Harrah’s North Tower is full of family-geared amenities to ensure both parents and kids have a great time while visiting Laughlin.

The bright shiny lights and loud clanging of slot machines creates a buzz on the casino floor that appeals to kids too, but of course, it’s only for those 21 and over. That’s why Harrah’s has a kid’s version of gaming in the North Tower — the arcade. It’s full of light-up machines with the same allure to let the kids try their hand at scoring big, just winning tokens for toys and treats, rather than points or chips.

The kids’ faces light up just as bright as the neon machines when they hit the “jackpot” or reach a new high score at skee ball. Hours of fun can be had in Harrah’s spacious arcade, filled with all the latest games. A prize wall filled with treasures that the kids can choose, rewards the skill and determination used to beat the high score. Then they have a toy to play with on the rest of their trip and take home as a souvenir of their stay.

What’s the number one question that your kids ask after you book a hotel? “Does it have a pool?” Especially in the summer heat, the kids want more than anything, to strap on some goggles and jump straight in the water. Luckily, if you book a room in the North Tower, it has a direct entrance to the North Family Pool, where kids can splash and play as much as they want, because there is a separate South Tower 21+ Pool for those guests who want a quieter day to lounge and have a cocktail. The pools are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

In addition to the pool, Harrah’s has a beautiful white sandy beach for guests only, so it isn’t too crowded and you can keep an eye on the kiddos. The beach is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. A great perk of Harrah’s beach is that it lies within a protected cove. Therefore, the water circulates back in toward the shore and swimmers don’t have to worry about the current carrying them away. There is a 5 mph speed limit for watercraft passing by Harrah’s property as well, as it is in a no-wake zone to keep the ripples down for safer swimming.

If you need to cool off a bit, the beach is dotted with palapas and there are cabanas on a nearby grassy area — both available to rent for some shade. There is also a Tiki Hut open at 10 a.m. daily, providing tasty tropical slushies for beach goers.

Conveniently, there is also a Watercraft Adventures outlet at Harrah’s to entertain the need for speed. They rent out WaveRunners by the hour, so you can launch right from the beach and join the action on the river. For rates and more information call 702-298-6828.

After a hot day out in the sunshine, the whole family could probably use a cold treat. Red Mango, a frozen yogurt shop within Harrah’s food court at the North Tower, has a varied menu of healthy fruit bowls, smoothies and more to satisfy everyone in your party.

There is also a Cinnabon, Pin-Up Pizza, and Smashburger at the food court to fulfill all your cravings and grab a quick meal. The kids will love trying to eat a giant slice of pizza from Pin-Up and they probably won’t turn down a hot gooey roll for breakfast either.

Don’t worry, there’s plenty of bars, fine dining and gambling for the adults, but if you’re looking for a spot that will cater to the kids as well, you can find all that you need in Harrah’s North Tower.