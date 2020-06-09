With 237 miles of shoreline, Lake Mohave is a pristine spot for boaters and beach-goers from all over the region. About 7.5 miles from Laughlin, Katherine Landing is the hub to Lake Mohave with boat launching, watercraft rentals, lodging, and more.

The Landing takes its name from the nearby Katherine Mine, which was closed permanently in the early 1940s. The mine was claimed in 1900 and is presumed to have produced more than $12 million in ore.

The mining, along with the construction of Davis Dam, created a boom in the area, bringing a host of new people to Bullhead City. Today, the mine is desolate but the lake itself has become the drawing point for visitors, as well as locals. The National Park Service reports more than 1.2 million visitors to the Katherine Landing recreational area each year.

It is a full-service marina, with rentals for ski boats, fishing boats, ski and wakeboard equipment, and everything in between. You can rent boats and equipment for a two-hour minimum, up to an entire day or even week. Boat prices start at $65 to rent a fishing boat, up to the deluxe wakeboard boat starting at $200. There is a $500 boat security deposit for all boat rentals as well. Summer rental hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. For reservations, call 928-754-3245.

If you are bringing your own vessel, Katherine Landing has short-term and long-term boat slips to rent for boats up to 75 feet long.

There is a lakeside store to purchase snacks and beverages, as well as boating equipment and any last minute supplies you may need.

Fuel and ice stations are located on the property and at the dock.

If you are coming to fish, remember to purchase a fishing license from the Arizona Game and Fish Department online at AZGFD.com/license/, or licenses are available right at Katherine Landing in the retail store.

The summer months are prime time for bass and catfish at Lake Mohave, so grab your pole and head over for a little fishing therapy.

There are also numerous coves that offer sandy beach areas to lie out and soak up the sun. The Telephone Coves and Princess Cove are nearby, with Princess Cove offering a second boat-launch.

The swim beach at Katherine Landing is now open for a relaxing day catching some rays in the sand. There is a beach rental shack offering kayak, stand-up paddleboard and pedal boat rentals, starting at $20 per hour.

Also, new this year they are offering limited cabana rentals for the day for the ultimate comfort and leisure. Each cabana is spaced with plenty of room apart for a private beach experience for your group of up to 10 people.

A cabana rental includes one cabana with curtains, two lounge chairs, two chairs, one couch, one small table, one ice chest with ice, one shaded shore lounge chair and two beach toys (paddleboard/pedal boat). The weekend rate (Friday-Sunday) is $350 and weekdays are $275. Call for availability.

If you are looking for a weekend getaway, there are several options for lodging right at Katherine Landing. First there is a three-bedroom, two-bath house for rent that comes with a fully-equipped kitchen and a patio with a charcoal grill.

The Lake Mohave Lodge also offers newly-renovated rooms, from a standard double to a large kitchen suite, with all the amenities, including flat-screen TVs and air conditioning. Pets are welcome in the lodge and the house, for an extra fee.

If you want to get a little closer to nature there are also RV sites with electric, water and sewage hookups, along with laundry and shower facilities. Several dry campsites for tents and RVs are also available.

Katherine Landing is part of the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, and currently is only accepting annual passes for boats and vehicles to enter the park. Each vehicle must purchase the $45 Lake Mead NRA Annual Park Pass online at pay.gov and show a receipt to get in. Each vehicle pulling a boat will also need to purchase the Lake Mead NRA Annual Boat Pass for $50 in advance.

For more information on the marina, see KatherineLanding.com.