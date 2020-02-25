Speed Season

A new event splashes into Laughlin introducing the latest in all kinds of recreational toys.

The inaugural 2020 Laughlin Water Sports Expo debuts at the Edgewater Casino Resort Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1. Admission is free to the public and the hours are Friday (noon-5 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), and Sunday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.).

The brand new event is a feast of products and equipment for outdoor motorsports enthusiasts, capturing that wandering spirit and passion of recreational boating, off-roading and RVing. Consumers will have an opportunity to browse, compare and shop for the latest and greatest in boats, pontoons, personal watercraft, trucks, UTVs, 4x4s, motorcycles, electric vehicles, RVs, toy haulers, travel trailers, jet boats, kayaks, paddleboards, bicycles, and all related accessory products and services.

With spring fast approaching and summer not far behind, the expo offers visitors an ideal opportunity to take advantage of manufacturer and dealer promotions with rebates and special low-interest financing. If it’s a good deal you’re looking for on a new boat, off-road vehicle, RV or travel trailer, this just might be the place to find it.

The expo is both an inside and outside event. The Edgewater’s E Center will contain nearly 50 vendors offering a wide assortment of recreation-related accessories and apparel including the latest innovations in water toys, beverage coolers, custom off-road tires and rims, LED whips, cool T-shirts, hats and handy RV tools and supplies.

The outdoor display area also will be packed with all the latest models of UTVs, motorcycles, jet skis, family runabouts, pontoons, and an assortment of RVs, travel trailers and toy haulers.

“We could wind up with up to 75 exhibitors, and it looks like space is sold out,” said Bob Brown, event producer. “We may have oversold the E Center so we are working to find spots for everyone. We have a couple of spots in the parking area we’re using as a corral for boats and off-road vehicles, in the neighborhood of 45 or more displays.”

“Anderson Ford is the title sponsor of the event,” Brown added. “They jumped right on board, and they will be there with cars. Findlay and Swanty’s are bringing cars.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River will be represented in addition to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nice charity operation that has veterans helping veterans.

“There’s a pretty wide selection of companies bringing their items, too,” he added. “We have a good number of Havasu companies coming up, some from Vegas, a few coming from Southern California, which is a good, nice mix. There’s a little bit of everything from wake sport boats to performance boats, major pontoons and personal watercraft.”

While this upcoming show is new to the area, this isn’t Brown’s first rodeo.

“The way this event came about, a couple of people from the Edgewater had gone to the Havasu Boat Show in 2019, that I produced,” he explained. “I did get a call from one of them a few weeks after, asking me whether there might be a possibility of doing an event similar to that at their property. The property has a lot of positives about it. Hopefully it will turn into an annual event, because the Edgewater is really behind this thing.

“I think we will have enough exhibits to have a decent show to have maximum attendance,” he said. “There’s no charge, so we hope to get good attendance and the exhibitors have a good experience.

“This is a good time of year for this type of event — this is the boat selling season to jumpstart those seriously looking at boats and to think about this in February, when we’re approaching nice weather,” he added. “We’re hoping the desire to purchase a boat gets stronger — it’s good to get people in that thought mode.”

Brown certainly picked a busy weekend for his show, which was part of the plan.

“We’re pretty sure we will see KISS concert people here,” he said. “We know there’s a large group of out-of-towners planning to come and we’re hoping a certain percentage of them are looking for something to do in the daytime. ”

He’s also hoping people who love their toys will also be in large supply to check out what’s new.

“I think the red hot stuff are the UTVs, side-by-sides, Can-Ams, RZRs made by Polaris, you know those things everybody seems to be running around the streets these days,” he said. “They’re all over the streets in Havasu and the police are not ticketing them. They’re just going to the supermarket and they’re in a RZR.

“Off-roading is very popular in this part of the country — and there’s a nice assortment of pontoon boats because of the river. Some people like that they don’t have to go 100 mph, but then some people think they need to add enough power to go fast. They’re supposed to be relaxing and the next thing you know they’re buzzing down the river with 400 hp at 70 and 80 mph.”

In the midst of all shiny toys, fun accessories and things that go fast, there’s the 2020 “Leap Day” Cornhole Championships, to crown a new “king of the boards.” Why, is an appropriate question.

“Over the past eight or nine years, I’ve noticed exhibitors bringing cornhole sets with them to their booths,” Brown explained. “Throwing bags is something to do to pass the time, and it attracts attention. It’s become a much more popular sport. Tailgaters have always got cornhole sets and are playing while they’re cooking. A couple years ago, an ESPN channel had a national competition that Johnsonville Brats was sponsoring. There were uniforms and cheering sections — people are very, very serious about this game. They have special bags with coverings on them, so I thought, what the hell.

“It’s one more thing to see when people are wandering through the E Center,” he said. “People stop and watch them play — 5 minutes, a half hour — there are bleachers to sit there and watch. There are even cheerleaders at these tournaments — sometimes it’s the wives or daughters, and the sport is for any age.”

This will be a one-day tournament on Saturday (10 a.m.), in the E Center for team/doubles competition. Players may sign up and register that morning beginning (9 a.m.). Tournament practice is available on Friday (2 p.m.-5 p.m.). This is a double-elimination format and every team is guaranteed a minimum of six games.

Entry fee is $40 for a team of two players. The prize purse will consist of a 100 percent payback of entry fees to winners. Pre-registration is recommended. For more information, contact Bob Crum, tournament director, 303-915-0948, or email: bobjean2960@MSN.com or visit the website, LaughlinWaterSportsExpo.com.

There also will be food and beverages available for purchase.

“At events like this, it’s always important to have refreshments, so we have three beer gardens — two inside and one outside,” Brown said. “We’ve got a couple of food vendors. One offers good barbecue and there’s one that does Mexican dishes — and they do a lot of authentic stuff. There’s also a good kettle corn vendor who does a dozen different varieties and ‘Mr. Lemon’ who’s bringing his lemon trailer and coney dogs as well. There’s a little bit of something for just about everybody.

“I’m anxious to see how it comes together and learn a few things,” he said.

LAUGHLIN WATER SPORTS EXPO

E Center at the Edgewater

Friday, Feb. 28 (noon-5 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 29 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Sunday, March 1 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Free to attend