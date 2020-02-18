The 2020 Taste of Bullhead fundraiser takes a little culinary and musical trip to the Big Easy this year.

With the theme, “Mardi Gras — Laisses Les Bons Temps Rouler – Let the Good Times Roll,” it is understood the party atmosphere will be in full force and anything can and might just happen during the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ popular members-only event. The party is also for adults only.

Taking place Saturday, Feb. 22 (4:30 p.m. NV time), within the Avi Resort & Casino’s Grand Ballroom, the 9th annual event will scream the theme, becoming a “gumbo” of flavorful foods and more — from the décor to attire, to music and libations. In other words, over-the-top creativity, Southern hospitality and sultry jazz will be in abundance, but at the end of the day, the name of the game is having fun.

“Our entertainment and decorations committee have been working hard to bring a little bit of the French quarter to the Avi Resort ballroom,” said Jackie Walker, event chairperson and City of Bullhead City sponsorship coordinator. “We’ll have French Quarter-style lamps, beads, oversized masks, beads, beautiful centerpieces, beads and a Mardi Gras marching band parade.

“We have 11 restaurants participating,” she added.

They include the Avi Resort, Firehouse Coffee, Perkins, CoVeu, Papa John’s, Drifting Bistro, Megatoppers, Mohave Shrine Club, Rickety Cricket, Pixie Dust, and Valley View Medical Center.

“We have restaurants like the Avi Resort and Firehouse Coffee who participate every year and we have new participants, Papa John’s and the Shrine Club. The variety makes it more fun.”

Because this is a chamber-members only event, only restaurants that are chamber members can participate.

Also keeping with the theme is the evening’s entertainment, The Kid & Nic Show, masters at creating mood music to match whatever direction the event takes.

This popular husband and wife duo, a.k.a. Nicole and Kirk Tracy, perform at the event every year, keep the crowds dancing, singing and laughing along as they perform pop, rock, dance, oldies, current and classic country, ’80s hits, Latin, funk, swing, blues, jazz and reggae, often complete with costumes — and the Mardi Gras theme, no doubt, will be a musical piece of King cake.

There will be a special appearance from the Mohave High School Marching Band, Walker said.

“We’re having a King and Queen of Mardi Gras Contest and we’re having a costume contest,” she said. “We invite all attendees to ‘show us your Mardi Gras spirit.'”

All the participating restaurants compete for awards.

“There are four awards — Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, Best Dessert and Ritziest Booth,” she explained. “Winners are selected by the Taste of Bullhead attendees. Ballots are tallied throughout the night and the winners are announced at the end of the evening.”

The evening also includes traditional raffles.

“We will have over 50 bottles of liquor up for grabs, winner takes all,” she said. “Tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.

“We’re also having a cash raffle and tickets are also $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.”

The event also honors the late Jan Barrios, who organized the event every year on behalf of the Chamber Ambassadors. She suddenly passed away more than two years ago. Last year, the Jan Barrios Forever Table was established and the tradition continues at this year’s event.

“The Jan Barrios Forever Table is our head table — as it should be,” Walker said. “The table is sponsored by Desert Lawn.”

Tickets are limited. They are $40 per person or $75 per couple. For more information, contact the chamber by either calling 928-754-4121 or visiting the website: BullheadAreaChamber.com.

TASTE OF BULLHEAD

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Saturday, Feb. 22 (4:30 p.m. NV)

$40 per person, $75 per couple