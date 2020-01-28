The Big Game between the San Francisco Forty Niners and the Kansas City Chiefs is set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 2.

San Francisco has reached the championship game six times prior, winning five between 1982 and 1995, and losing one in 2013. This seventh trip will be the first time quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gets a chance to play for the Lombardi trophy.

It has been 50 years since the Chief’s made an appearance and won the Big Game in 1970. They had lost the Big Game three years prior, in the team’s only other outing. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to pick up his first ring, as well as longtime NFL coach Andy Reid.

The game takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with Latin superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slated to perform the half-time show.

Catch all of the action at one of the several viewing parties in Laughlin, with food and drink specials, prize giveaways and more!

Avi Resort & Casino

Grand Ballroom: Join the watch party starting at 2 p.m. for food and drink specials, football swag drawings and free slot play giveaways after each quarter. Tickets are $25, or $40 for couples (use code: COUPLE), and include unlimited stadium-style food, and one free drink.

ArrowWeed Lounge (opens at 11 a.m.): There will also be food and drink specials inside ArrowWeed as the game is on. Food items include chicken strips, nachos, hot dogs and fries. Drink specials include $3 draft beers, margaritas and Bloody Marys, $4 bottles, $5 shots and $15 buckets with four beers included.

Tropicana

Brew Brothers: Purchase a Game Day ticket at Brew Brothers and receive two free draft beers or soft drinks and an all-you-can-eat buffet of hot wings, celery sticks, pizza, bratwurst, hot dogs, chili, popcorn, nachos and fresh chicharrones. The buffet will be open from 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets are $55 or $80 for a reserved bar seating ticket (must be 21 or older for both tickets).

Tango’s Lounge: Tango’s will feature drink specials starting one hour prior to kickoff, through the end of the game. These specials include a 32-ounce pitcher of Bud Light for $9, a bucket of five Bud or Bud Light long necks for $20 and a spicy beery Bloody Mary for $5.

Poolside Café: Pick some game fuel at Poolside Café with extra food specials starting at 11 a.m., including Buffalo or BBQ wings, personal pizza, ham and turkey subs, chili cheese nachos and pretzels with cheese sauce.

Harrah’s

Sports Lounge: Make a reservation to watch the Big Game at Harrah’s, with a viewing party starting at 2 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet, a drink, raffle prizes and giveaways. Tickets are $25 for general seating or $50 for preferred seating. Call 702-208-5559 to reserve your seat.

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho: Join the party in the back of the restaurant at 2 p.m. with prize giveaways, a drink and an all-you-can-eat buffet that will include some Mexican dishes. Tickets are $40; call to reserve your seat. Note: The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. as usual, serving the regular menu.

Golden Nugget

The Deli and Sportsbook: The Big Game will be shown at the Sportsbook while The Deli right next to it will be serving up stadium food from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Food and drink specials will include hot dogs, pulled pork sliders, gyro sliders, nachos, popcorn and more.

The rest of the resorts will be showing the game throughout the casino, including Colorado Belle, Edgewater, Aquarius and Riverside. The Laughlin River Lodge will be showing the game in Bourbon Street and the New Pioneer will be showing the game at River Rick’s Saloon with a food menu at the bar.

Bikini Bay

Big Game Party: Football fans unite for game viewing on multiple big screen TVs, drink specials and jersey giveaways. Bikini Bay will be giving away two authentic Nike jerseys (Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo).

Laughlin Ranch

The Big Game Party: Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. AZ time, with the Ranch offering quarterly prizes, food and drink specials and the “Most Dedicated Fan” award. The game will be shown on eight flat screen TVs and two large projector screens. For $30, enjoy all-you-can-eat stadium food, including wings, nachos, pizza, BBQ ribs, chips and salsa, meatballs and more. Drink specials include $3 domestic draft beer, $4 import drafts and $6 well cocktails.

The Big Game Scramble: Before the football action starts, get in on a fun golf tourney with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Entry into the scramble will include a cart, one square in the Big Game pool, prizes, and a buffet during the game; $100 or $60 for Laughlin Ranch members. Call the Golf Shop at 928-754-1243 for details and to register.

Spirit Mountain Casino

The Big Game Giveaway: View the game on one of eleven big-screen HDTVs, plus a 100-inch screen, and get a chance at $700 in cash. There will be two $50 cash giveaways during the first, second and third quarters, and two $200 drawings after the fourth quarter. Food and beverage specials and additional prize giveaways are also in store during the game.