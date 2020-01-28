Evolve & Overcome

Johnny Cash was right. The Oak Ridge Boys would have been crazy to give up on their dream of being successful country music stars all those years ago when times were tough.

It’s a good thing they listened to his advice, because the Boys are still out there and performing for the throngs of people who religiously attend their shows no matter where in the world they’re performing.

Duane Allen, Richard Sterban, William Lee Golden and Joe Bonsall make their annual pilgrimage to the Riverside Resort where they have been performing their series of shows for more than 30 years.

These guys are relentless in keeping a busy tour schedule because their fans expect nothing less. The mighty Oaks are about breathing new life into their music and reinventing themselves to keep things fresh, while maintaining the integrity of their tight harmonies that put them in the spotlight in the first place. With one foot steeped in gospel history and one foot in the present day environment, they’ve earned respect for their longevity, their work ethic and a body of work that continues to sustain a career dating back to the ’60s and beyond.

The “original” Oak Ridge Quartet vocal group performed gospel in the 1940s, then took the calculated move into the realm of country music during the 1970s. Allen joined the Quartet in 1966 as the lead singer, then along with Golden, Bonsall and Sterban, the four of them propelled the group further into the pages of musical history than even they could have imagined. During that evolution, they changed their image and their gospel heritage and took on more of a modern pop country sound. This move proved to be controversial at the time but it also proved to be the right one.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ four-part harmonies and upbeat songs spawned dozens of country hits such as “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” “American Made,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” and their mega-hit, “Elvira.” In addition to racking up so many hits, they’ve won just about every music award out there including Grammys, Doves, CMA and ACM trophies. They also made it into the Grand Ole Opry, and into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Through all of it, they’ve made great friends, too, from presidents and fellow country music artists, to the fans who join them on their popular cruises, and one in particular they celebrate a birthday with at the Riverside Resort, Chuck Yeager, the former U.S. Air Force officer, flying ace and record-setting test pilot, who turns 97 in February.

Along the way they continue to record, many times stepping out of their comfort zone to slip into different formats and genres. Last year, the Oaks recorded a new Christmas album, Downhome Christmas, that produced two singles with accompanying videos, “Don’t Go Pullin’ on Santa Claus’ Beard,” and “Reindeer On the Roof,” (with guest appearances in the video by Dennis Quaid, Jamey Johnson and John Rich).

“That project was really cool because we got to work with Dave Cobb again,” Bonsall told the Laughlin entertainer. “Again, he took us in a totally different direction than we expected. It’s not like we haven’t done Christmas albums before — I think we’ve recorded more than Andy Williams and Kenny Rogers put together, but we didn’t want to record the same old songs.

“So to make these tunes fun and fresh, Dave Cobb happened to have a stable of young, talented writers who are writing big hits for some of the newer guys like the two No. 1 hits for Luke Combs,” he added. “What would happen is we’d sit in a circle and talk about Christmas, about going home for Christmas where we’d sit around the family piano and sing songs. So the Oaks gathered around a piano — which is why it’s on the album cover — and we sang Christmas songs on the spot, like old time Nashville. The guys were upstairs writing songs and we were downstairs recording them. That was so much fun, especially recording ‘Don’t Go Pullin’ on Santa Claus’ Beard.’ That one was so much fun.”

Since the Oak Ridge Boys are always in Laughlin in February, audiences here don’t get to hear their Christmas songs, but Bonsall’s thinking about mixing things up this time.

“Last year was all about Christmas, the Christmas album, recording the Christmas album, rehearsing for the Christmas tour and performing the Christmas tour,” he said. “We do a lot of gospel in our Sunday show at the Riverside, I’ve been thinking about slipping a couple of our Christmas songs in there, too.

“I also make up the set list, and I want to include some of the new songs along with songs from an album we recorded 40 years ago called Together.

“The year was 1980, and the Oak Ridge Boys had just come off the Kenny Rogers and Dottie West Full House Tour,” he added. “It was our first arena tour in country music — a 90-city tour with Kenny riding the success of ‘Lucille’ and ‘The Gambler’ monster hits and he and Dottie had a couple of hit duets. We were the hot, young group, winning all the awards. We were in a great place, performing in all these sold-out arenas. ‘Elvira’ and ‘Bobby Sue’ hadn’t moved in yet.

“We learned how to do Christmas tours watching how Kenny Rogers did Christmas tours.

“We were big, strong and we would soon come into our own with our big arena tour. It was an amazing time for us,” he said. “From Together we had three hits, ‘Beautiful You,’ ‘Trying to Love Two Women,’ and ‘Heart of Mine.’ We rehearsed those yesterday and in some of our shows, we will do a tribute to the 1980s with those three No. 1 songs. Talk about new and fresh —when people come to multiple shows, which they do a lot of times in Laughlin, each show has a different set list. Of course some of the same songs are in every set list because they have to be. But for the most part, 75 percent of the show is different.”

The Oaks perform 11 shows in seven days in Laughlin, the only artists who do that year in and year out.

“It’s insane,” Bonsall agreed. “But we have a lot of people who come to all of the shows, so we change it up for them. We like to liven things up for our fans. We’re thrilled to still be on tour, and this is our 2020 Tour. We’re singing good and feeling good and we’ve been in the shop getting tuned up and ready to go back on the road. In December, we always take a long holiday to rewind, recharge and get ready for all those dates in Laughlin.

“We’re so blessed with good health, we’ve had a few things over the years, but nothing we couldn’t handle,” he said. “We give all the glory to God and we’re most thankful for our health to be able to do what we love to do.

“We learned a long time ago, you can impact people one of three ways, positively, negatively or not at all. The Oak Ridge Boys strive to be positive in all we do,” Bonsall said. “That’s why we’re still around and I don’t think we’ll ever stop.”

This year will see the Oaks involved in another new recording project with Dave Cobb, one William Lee Golden mentioned last time the guys were in town.

“We’ll be singing with the attitude of sitting on a porch, and we’ll be starting this project in the spring,” he said. “It will be done the same way we did the Christmas album with songwriters coming up with songs that mean something to us. Or it might be songs other people have done, or it might be new songs they write for us but the whole attitude is we’ll be singing tunes on the front porch.

“It’s in the early planning stages,” he added. “We don’t know where Dave will go, but he’s such a leader and a visionary and a great musician and producer. He sees and hears things and he loves us and he loves our sound. He calls us his crazy uncles.

“We love Dave. This will be our fourth project with him. We lean on him and we follow his direction because the stuff he comes up with is cutting edge,” he explained. “He takes our sound and finds the correct music, the right musicians, everything and he helped us create the coolest Christmas album there is.

“‘The Boys Are Back,’ and ’17th Avenue Revival,’ are the greatest projects of our career, from a musical standpoint. What he brought to these albums is magical.

“He follows a simple process of us simply singing songs. We have no idea what he has in store for us on this upcoming project but it’s exciting. It’s that creative process, that vision in your head, and you follow that vision — it could be a song, a book, a story and because of that creative process, that song, that book or that story now exists because you did it. I know next fall we’ll be singing new songs and we have no idea what they’re going to be, but that’s fun. It’s something to look forward to. Dave Cobb is the life blood of the Oak Ridge Boys.”

Bonsall said having total creative freedom makes recording the most fun ever.

“The fun part is we get to do what we want,” he said. “Nobody dictates to us, we do what we really want to do and we’re feeling good. There’s no baggage, we’re the old guys on the block now and our whole attitude is ‘let’s go sing.’ We get along, we sound good, we feel good, so let’s go sing.

“There’s no time for any nonsense, there’s no ego,” he added. “We’re just wired that way, it’s become our mantra, and it’s worked well for us for a long time.

“I was thinking about our longevity the other day and I realized, all of the Oak Ridge Boys have outlived Johnny Cash. I’m 72, I’m the youngest and Johnny passed at 71. Then I remember what he told us once and I said to myself, ‘you were right.’ We’re still singing and that has to do with what he told us years ago.

“It was in the mid ’70s and things weren’t going well and we were thinking about giving up. Johnny said, ‘don’t give up, or people won’t get to see what I see. You are part of the future of country music and if you give up they won’t know what I know.’ Johnny’s been gone a long time now and we’re still singing.”

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort

Monday-Sunday, Feb. 3-9 (7 p.m.); additional matinees Feb. 4-6, 8 (3 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info