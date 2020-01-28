This time of year sports fans look forward to the biggest football game of the year, and area residents look forward to one of the most popular events of the year, both of which happen about the same time, which is not by accident.

The Tri-state’s largest auction event brings together a variety of prize packages and other items up for bid to benefit one of the area’s most important causes, its children.

Presented by title sponsor Horizon Community Bank, the 29th annual Bids for Kids charity auction for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River takes place Friday, Jan. 31, in the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion. The event is the club’s largest, longest running, and most successful fundraiser of the year (beginning at 5:30 p.m. NV time; 6:30 p.m. AZ).

Embracing technology is the name of the game again this year, with the return of the new system for placing bids on both the live and silent auction portions of the event. They utilized a mobile bidding platform which proved more convenient and cut down on long lines last year. Attendees can fill out all of their information ahead of time so they can skip the check-in line.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River are doing the mobile bidding again this year,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, Boys & Girls Club CEO. “It was a little confusing at first, but once people got the hang of it, it was peachy, and they loved it — and there were no lines at check-out at all and that was easy.”

She explains how the system works.

“All silent auction items will be bid on by using mobile phones or with the help of our auction attendants. No more paper bid sheets,” she said. “At the end of the auction, those who won items will receive a text message and have the option to pay with the touch of a button…no more long check out lines.

“We are encouraging guests to preregister and purchase tickets in advance and also bring their phones fully charged,” she added. “Something else that we can now do, people who can’t attend the event can actually bid on auction items. Anyone can register and bid on the silent auction items.”

The point is to make the event more enjoyable for attendees and to provide more opportunities for bids, which means more money raised.

“This new technology allows our guests to have more fun mingling with their friends and browsing for items rather than waiting in lines,” Boyle-Robinson said. “Our ultimate goal is to raise funds for the club and provide our guests with a wonderful experience. The Bids for Kids Auction is our largest fundraiser. Without these funds, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

This year’s event will include a variety of items up for auction from local companies, travel destinations and packages, and, of course, the very popular kid art.

“Everybody loves to bid for our kid art,” Boyle-Robinson said. “We try to complete between two and four collaborative pieces where all of the kids have worked together.

“We have live auction items like 10 yards of concrete donated by S&S Concrete, and Azteca has donated finishing services for the concrete,” she said. “We have a four-pack of Disney park hopper tickets; a mattress from MattressLand; trips to Durango, Sedona and Prescott.

“Sports memorabilia, which is always a fan favorite, will be in full swing as well,” she added. “We have items from teams like the Oakland Raiders, the LA Dodgers, Cowboys, 49ers, Steelers, Diamondbacks, Broncos among others — things like autographed footballs, baseballs, photos and more.

“Also included are tons of gift certificates for travel, entertainment, and services.

“There’s also a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a booze cart filled to the brim, perfect for someone’s Super Bowl party,” she said. “The ever-popular Super Bowl squares will take place, too.

“Funds raised from this event really help us provide a safe place for kids with our after-school programs and summer programs, which include necessary things like insurance, utilities, supplies, staff salaries, as well as building maintenance,” Boyle-Robinson said. “Secondly, we are working on and revealing the future Fort Mohave clubhouse, which will be located at 5902 Highway 95, right behind Redmond Construction.”

“Our Boys & Girls Clubs provide after school programs as well as summer day camps for about 1,400 students,” she added. “We focus on sports, educational programs, leadership training, character building and the arts.”

What started out as a predominantly sports memorabilia-themed auction, because of the scheduling during Super Bowl weekend, has grown into an event that also includes so much more.

“This is the 29th annual and this has been such an amazing event for the club every year,” she said. “The funds really help to carry us through for quite a while. We’ve really had some amazing growth with the Fort Mohave Club and the teen center, so now more than ever, the event is important so we’re able to sustain our clubs so the families that count on us can have a safe place for their kids.

“It’s exciting to get the community together for this event and this is one of the most generous communities ever.”

The Aquarius will be preparing an Italian meal, including lasagna, for all to enjoy and the bars will be open.

General seating tickets start at $40 per ticket with reserved tables of 10 for $375; and VIP packages available for $700. Tickets are available online at www.clubriver.org. Tickets regularly sell out, so buying tickets as soon as possible is encouraged, if there are any general admission tickets left, they are $45 at the door.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need the club the most, to realize their full potential as productive caring and responsible citizens.

The club has its main location at 2250 Highland Road, Bullhead City; and 1975 Arie Avenue, Laughlin

Tickets and event details are available at 928-763-1411, or visit ClubRiver.org.

BIDS FOR KIDS

Aquarius Pavilion

Friday, Jan. 31 (5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Tickets $40 (dinner included)