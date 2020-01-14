America’s Sweetheart

At only 12 years old, Darci Lynne Farmer won season 12 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” by receiving the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show. The singer/ventriloquist impressed audiences across America with her sweetheart disposition and ridiculously crazy talent larger than even herself.

Darci is one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 21 million views on AGT’s YouTube.

It was through her puppet friends — her diva-esque rabbit Petunia; a shy and soulful mouse Oscar; and a sarcastic old woman Edna; that Darci overcame her lifelong struggle with shyness and found her incredible voice.

She was also the runner-up of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

She became both the third female and third child to win the show, following Bianca Ryan in season one and Grace VanderWaal in season 11. She was the third ventriloquist to win, following Terry Fator in season two and Paul Zerdin in season 10.

An Oklahoma native, Darci began participating in talent-based pageants at a young age, and picked up ventriloquism shortly after. She loved to sing, but she was afraid to perform in front of an audience. Her parents encouraged her to overcome her shyness by participating in the International Cinderella Scholarship Program where she was crowned International Mini Miss. At that pageant she also met International Teen titleholder, Laryssa Bonacquisti, a young ventriloquist who inspired her to try ventriloquism herself.

In 2015, she won first place in both the junior division at Oklahoma’s Got Talent and Oklahoma Kids, and won Broadway, Specialty Acts, and overall Entertainer of the Year at American Kids in Branson, Missouri.

In March 2016, Darci made an appearance on “Little Big Shots,” performing “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” with her sassy cowgirl puppet who yodels, Katie, and in July 2016, she became the first child ventriloquist to perform at an evening show in the 40-year history of the Vent Haven International Ventriloquists’ ConVENTion, where she fronted for celebrity ventriloquists Kevin Johnson and Todd Oliver. Then, in March 2017, she appeared on the British version of “Little Big Shots,” again performing “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” again with Katie.

Two weeks later, Darci began tackling talent shows, eventually making it to the biggest talent show on television, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Following her big win, she has been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “TODAY.”

Her first Christmas special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” aired on NBC in December 2018. The program was a hit, attracting 6.565 million total viewers and earning a re-air by the network the week following its premiere. To top it, off Darci released her first-ever single “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” from the special.

Recently the AGT alum was invited back as a special guest on season 14 where she delivered a stand-out performance of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s World.” The young performer was featured in Forbes magazine who said of the talent, “For someone who has already made a pretty amazing dream come true at a very early age, the possibilities are endless.”

Darci partnered with Mattel as a role model for Barbie’s “Be Anything Tour” in celebration of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary.

Darci and her friends are now continually on the road bringing smiles to audiences across the country and she travels to Laughlin, to the Edgewater’s E Center on Saturday, Jan. 18 (8 p.m.).

Her show is backed by a live band. Since hitting the road and performing coast to coast and logging more than 50 stops across the country to packed houses, she also marked an important milestone with her stage debut at the Grand Ole Opry and has since returned for multiple performances.

Some of her other “friends” who travel with Darci include Okie, a yellow duck who sometimes impersonates Elvis; Scarlett, a sassy debutante fox; Ace, a big brown monkey; and Nigel, a very smart British bird.

For more, visit DarciLynne.com.

DARCI LYNNE FARMER

E Center at the Edgewater

Saturday, Jan. 18 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info