Advanced Athletes

The 2020 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games returns for the fourth year with a full schedule of sports for athletes of all skill levels.

The various competitions, presented by the City of Bullhead City and Laughlin, take place from Sunday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 19, at venues on both sides of the Colorado River. The events are geared toward athletes 50 years of age or better.

More than 1,000 seniors are expected to participant in 16 different sporting events, including swimming, pickleball, softball, a 5K race and powerwalk, track and field, bowling, horseshoes, powerlifting, golf, basketball skills, table tennis and corn hole. Newly added events this year include shooting trap and skeet, volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball.

The registration fee to participate in the games is $30 and includes a T-shirt, swag bag with vendor samples and coupons, entrance to the athlete mixer and refreshments at each event. There are additional fees for each event an athlete signs up for. Registration has closed for some events, but others remain open — see BullheadLaughlinSeniorGames.usetopscore.com.

Spectators are welcome to come to all events and cheer on their favorite athletes and teams.

Medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each event. Some events are divided into categories based on skill and age, with medals awarded to the winner in each event category.

Rules for each event can be found by clicking on each sport’s info sheet under the 2020 Games tab at seniorgames.co.

Because the events take place in two time zones in two states, those taking place in Bullhead City/Fort Mohave will be on Arizona time and those in Laughlin will be on Nevada time.

For more information, call Bullhead City Senior Games Recreation Supervisor Donté Scroggins at 928-763-9400, ext. 306.

Schedule of Events

Sunday, Jan. 12

Pickleball — Mixed Doubles (check in 7:30 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Pickleball Courts at Rotary Park, 2315 Balboa Drive, BHC.

Men’s and Women’s Bowling — (check in 11:30 a.m., starts noon), Riverside Lanes within the Riverside Resort, Laughlin.

Monday, Jan. 13

Pickleball — Men’s Doubles (check in 7:30 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Pickleball Courts at Rotary Park, BHC.

Swimming — (check in 9 a.m., starts 10 a.m.), Bullhead City Community Pool, 2255 Trane Road, BHC.

Table Tennis — (check in 1 p.m., starts 1:30 p.m.), Suddenlink Community Center, 2380 Suddenlink Way, BHC.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Pickleball — Women’s Doubles (check in 7:30 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Pickleball Courts at Rotary Park, BHC.

Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 14-15

Track and Field — (check in 10:30 a.m., starts 11 a.m.), Mohave High School, 2251 Highway 95, BHC.

Tuesday-Sunday, Jan. 14-19

Softball — Men’s & Women’s (times TBD), Rotary Park, BHC.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Pickleball — Men’s and Women’s Singles (check in 7:30 a.m., starts 8 a.m.), Pickleball Courts at Rotary Park, BHC.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Horseshoes — (check in 10 a.m., starts 10:30 a.m.); Ken Fovargue Park, 2255 Trane Road, BHC.

Friday, Jan. 17

Women’s Volleyball — (check in 7:30 a.m., starts 8 a.m.) Suddenlink Community Center, BHC.

Powerlifting — Deadlift, Bench Press & Squat (check in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m.); Bullhead Health Club, 2350 S. Miracle Mile, Unit 370, BHC.

Golf — (check in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m.) Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr., BHC.

Shooting Trap & Skeet — (check in 8 a.m., starts 9 a.m.); Tri-State Shooting Park, 4831 Boundary Cone Rd., Fort Mohave, AZ.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Skills (hot shot, free throw and three-point shot) — (check in 10:30 a.m., starts 11 a.m.), Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, 2250 Highland Road, BHC.

Co-ed 3-on-3 Basketball — (check in noon, starts 1 p.m.), Boys and Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, BHC.

Saturday, Jan. 18

5K Road Race — (check in at Sheriff Substation 9 a.m., starts 9:30 a.m.), Rotary Park, BHC;

Cornhole — (check in 5:30 p.m., starts 6 p.m.); Large Ramada at Rotary Park, BHC.