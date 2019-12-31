Absurd Antics

Steve Gillespie didn’t start out in a place known as a hotbed of comedy, but the Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis was all he needed to get the ball rolling on his 13-year career.

It’s where his comedy addiction kicked in and after that first time on stage, there was no going back to the day job. This gentleman degenerate hit the road, learned what did and didn’t work and slowly made his way into the spotlight at comedy clubs all over the country, regaling audiences with his delightful self-destruction.

After moving to L.A. from Minnesota, Gillespie made an appearance on Conan, and released his critically acclaimed second album, Alive on State, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

Gillespie’s act is a slaphappy balance of aggression and absurdity, coupled with a bit of a pushy persona and coarse yet effective word choice. His hilarious self– flagellation and blistering social commentary has also earned him spots on Fox’s Laughs as well as the Bridgetown Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival. He was a finalist in CMT’s “Next Big Comic,” a runner up for “Best of the Midwest” at Gilda’s Laughfest, and his debut album Stever Fever from Rooftop Comedy was named a Top 10 comedy album of the year by ComedyReviews.com.

He has shared the stage with guys like Dave Attell, Jim Breuer, Tom Segura, Kyle Kinnane, Tom Green, Harland Williams, Doug Benson, Emo Phillips and Gilbert Gottfried.

We talked with Gillespie about his comedy, his career and the show he brings to the Edgewater. Here’s his take…

Talk a little about your background and how you got into comedy.

Thirteen years ago I had just gotten out of grad school, and I’d gotten a real job in the real world, and quickly became pretty disillusioned with the whole process in the world that I was in — which a lot of us find ourselves in that. Then I saw that there was an open mic at this comedy club called Acme in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where I was living at the time. And I just decided on a whim that I was just going to go do it, and I went and did it.

The first time I did three minutes of comedy, and it actually went pretty well, so I kind of fell in love with it right away and then the next year or so, it was pretty bad (he laughed). I was really trying to figure it out and learn and definitely had a lot of difficult experiences, but eventually I got better and better. Then I got booked at a club and that snowballed into another club, and then I booked another show and eventually I just got to the point where I was booking a lot of shows. I got an agent and eventually I didn’t have the time to have a job other than standup, so that’s kind of what happened. There was a lot of living in my car, a lot of traveling all over the country and making $200 to drive 8 hours.

It’s good now but those early years were real hard and then I got a TV appearance, and I got another TV appearance, and it just slowly got bigger and bigger.

Who were some of your biggest influences?

Early on, I was a big Harlan Williams fan. I actually ended up being asked to open for him for about a five-week stretch so that was kind of cool. I got to basically tour with him for a bit, and that was great. He’s a real weirdo, but it was fun and I learned a lot from him and he’s definitely a big influence. There were some guys who were in my local scene I still find to be really funny and innovative — guys like Chris Maddock. He’s kind of an unknown guy but I think he’s one of the funniest guys on the planet. He’s always taught me a lot and been really helpful, and he’s always pushing the envelope. Doug Stanhope is another comedian. He’s really out there and I think he lives in Bisbee, Arizona. He’s bonkers, he’s nuts, but he’s definitely somebody that has been an influence on me for sure.

Describe your comedy for people who may not be aware.

It’s a little dark, but it’s dark in a fun way and it’s a lot of absurdity. I do use the audience quite a bit, I interact with the audience a fair amount. It’s never disparaging in a pummeling kind of way, but it’s more of just a fun way of bringing them in to what’s happening in the room in the moment. I like to be less rehearsed, and more in the moment.

Where’s the strangest place you never thought you’d perform?

(He laughs) I did headline a comedy show in an adult sex dungeon — that’s probably the weirdest place and I wouldn’t have expected myself to be in that place. I don’t know if you can print that. People were naked in the audience, and there was just various things you would find in that environment. I kept my clothes on. But it was definitely one of the more bizarre places I’ve performed at. It was a lot of fun though, it turned out to be a great show, those people are open-minded.

What’s your favorite thing about being a comedian?

I would say the performing is my favorite, also the community of comedians I’ve gotten to know. We’ve become kind of like a family, because it’s an unusual lifestyle and I think for the people that do it, it just kind of brings us closer. A good friend is opening for me in Laughlin and I’m so excited about that. Her name is Annick Adelle. She was born in Germany, and her English is a second language but she probably speaks better English than I do. She’s really funny and I’m excited to hang out with her.

What’s your least favorite thing about being a comedian?

Probably just the promotion and all the time you have to put in to, say, build your tours — just the busy work that comes along with it. Everyone’s cool, but you just have to figure out who’s booking it, who do you have to talk to, and how are you going to line this up travel-wise, all that stuff, it’s just boring.

What was the best laugh you ever received?

I would say my Conan appearance, when during the first minute I was really nervous, and a couple of the first jokes kind of fell flat — I was kind of panicking. But I hung in there and the next joke I did I got an applause break and I think just the wave of relief after that — I can still remember it, I’d probably have to go with that.

How do you handle hecklers?

I usually don’t have issues with that. If people heckle I can usually turn it on them pretty quick and get it worked out pretty fast. The thing a heckler doesn’t understand, the second something comes out of his mouth, the audience is already against him. Basically if you can handle it in a quick way and a fun way, it’s gonna be over. No contest.

Do you ever think about the courage it takes to put yourself out there, risking your comfort to do what you do?

I think early on, yeah I thought about it, but especially now, I don’t really have a fear anymore. It’s just repetitive, just regular shows. I mean, I do almost 300 shows a year, or probably getting close to 3,000 shows. At that point I’ve kind of seen it, done a lot and been through a lot — you have those calluses built up, but I don’t get too worried about it. The only thing that would ever scare me maybe is if someone is clearly unstable and it makes me feel unsafe, that’s happened one or two times in my comedy career where I’ve actually felt like I was in danger.

It’s more of just the grind of it and I’m like no, I’m not nervous about this at all. You just realize, it’s gonna be fine. I bombed before, but I was fine after that. I mean, it doesn’t feel good if you don’t do well, certainly, but you know those types of shows are happening less and less. The more established I get, the venues that I do are better and the shows are better.

Anything else you’d like people to know about you?

I’m actually working on my third album. My last two albums were great, my last one hit No. 1 on the ITunes charts, and I had some success with that one so I’m excited. It was about 2017 when that one came out, Alive On State. The new one should be recorded this coming year, and it will have stuff I’ll be working on down in Laughlin too. I don’t have a name for it quite yet.

I do have a special on Amazon Prime, called “Inside Joke,” and I’m featured on one of the episodes on that. It’s half an hour and I’ll do standup and they’ll interview me. That’s a pretty cool show. People can check out my website, gillespiecomedy.com. I’m touring pretty much non-stop all next year. Epecially in Laughlin where people are coming from all over the country, they should check that out. My Instagram is my one social media site that I actually focus on. I decided I would pick one and focus on it — the Instagram handle is epigillespie — that’s probably the best place to see short clips of my standup, and where I’m going to be. I keep up with that one pretty good.

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge within the Edgewater

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 3-5 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info