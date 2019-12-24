New Year’s Celebration

The Laughlin resorts offer a variety of dining and entertainment specials for New Year’s Eve.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Special items added to this buffet include: Carving station with slow-roasted prime rib, roasted Tom turkey and andouille sausage; entrees include steak au poivre, chicken parmesan, BBQ pork spare ribs, three cheese lasagna and shrimp chow fun; seafood including oysters on the half shell, cold crab legs, cod and salmon filets, shrimp scampi and peel-and-eat shrimp; salads include Ambrosia salad, roasted vegetable antipasto, and crab salad; hors d’oeuvres include twice-battered mushrooms, crab cakes with remoulade sauce, fried calamari, mozzarella sticks and fresh fruit; desserts of creme brule, Boston Cream pie, bread pudding and more.

Note: Local musician K-Brick will be performing smooth jazz while guests dine at the buffet.

Price/When: $29.99 with Caesars Rewards card; $32.99 without card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: A three-course meal beginning with a salad of mixed greens and spinach, tossed with cranberries and walnuts and topped with a citrus vinaigrette and feta cheese; entree includes an eight-ounce bone-in filet with a rich merlot demi glaze, accompanied by three jumbo sauteed coconut shrimp and served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts; raspberry white chocolate entremet for dessert.

Price/When: $75 per person — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

Beach Café

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: A three-course meal beginning with lobster mac n’ cheese, followed by an eight-ounce ribeye steak with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley with New York style cheesecake for dessert.

Price/When: $25.99 per person — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

New Year’s Eve Specials: Choice of entree — Smothered filet, $45; Petite filet and Alaskan crab, $60; Pasta with vodka sauce and shrimp, $39; Salmon Wellington, $42; or chicken Francoise, $36. The 2 for $55 special will not be served this evening.

All entrées served with a choice of chef’s soup or mini classic Caesar salad, bread service, choice of sides and choice of five-layered chocolate cake or hot apple crumb pie.

Note: Moonshadow Grille will be closed for dinner on New Year’s Day.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested, please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

New Year’s Breakfast Buffet: Southwest Eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, coconut pineapple French toast, berries and crème pancakes, waffles with strawberries and whipped cream, chilaquiles, omelet station, menudo, sausage, ham, breakfast quesadillas to order and much more.

Price/When: $10.99 per person (no 2 for 1 discounts accepted) —Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1 (7 a.m.-9 a.m.).

New Year’s Dinner: Carving station with prime rib and turkey, chili-rubbed pork loin, Caribbean-style red snapper, honey BBQ pork ribs, shrimp jambalaya, parmesan and fresh spinach stuffed chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto, crab and shrimp casserole almandine, flame station and much more; full salad and dessert bar.

Price/When: $23.99 per person (no 2 for 1 discounts accepted) —Tuesday, Dec. 31 (10 a.m.-10 p.m.), Wednesday, Jan. 1 (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: New York steak topped with shrimp scampi.

Price/When: $22.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (special available noon.-1 a.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

Casino Floor

Balloon drop on the casino floor at midnight.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Grand Ballroom

Roar into 2020 with Jazzin’ Jeanne Brei & The Speakeasy Swingers playing music of the Great American Songbook’s golden era; must be 21 or older to attend. (See pages 18-19)

Price/When: Tickets $25 — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (Two shows: 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.).

TROPICANA

Brew Brothers

Food will be served from 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; the dance floor opens at 10 p.m. with today’s top hits playing; TVs will show the ball drop from around the world; party hats, noise makers and free champagne toast at midnight (must be 21 or older).

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Tango’s Lounge

New Year’s Eve dance party with live music from Kyss & Xrossover (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.) and Kid & Nic Show (9 p.m.-1 a.m.). College bowl games will be on the TVs on New Year’s Day.

Price/When: No cover — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4:30 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Casino Floor

Two complimentary champagne toasts on the casino floor.

Price/When: Free — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (noon and midnight).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room

Regular menu plus an elegant New Year’s menu prepared by Chef Richard.

Price/When: Price varies per entrée — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-11 p.m.). Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; or 928-763-7070, ext. 5739.

Prime Rib Room on the River

New Year’s Eve Special: In addition to their traditional choice of prime rib carved tableside, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day: Roasted lamb, salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar and desserts galore.

Price/When: $19.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (3 p.m.-11 p.m.); Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; of 928-763-7070, ext. 5739, and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Eight-ounce New York steak and shrimp scampi in puff pastry with soup or salad, choice of potato, seasonal vegetables and chocolate cheesecake.

Price/When: $16.49 — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (special available 4 p.m.- midnight; restaurant open 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

New Year’s Eve Brunch: All the favorite breakfast and lunch items including some holiday specials (no champagne).

Price/When: $13.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet: Celebration buffet includes a carving station with roast beef, lamb and roast pork; shrimp scampi, trout almandine, steak with peppercorn sauce, pesto ravioli, roasted pork with Dijon sauce, chicken piccata, salmon bearnaise, mussels in creamy garlic sauce, turkey tetrazzini, veal marsala, peel-and-eat shrimp, salad and deli bar, a variety of desserts and much more.

Price/When: $19.99 — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-11 p.m.).

The Dance Club

Live music by the Terry Wayne Project; also DJ Big E; complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price/When: $5 at the door —Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-sunrise).

Loser’s Lounge

Live Music by Powerhouse; also featuring DJ Kay Mae; complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price/When: $10 at the door — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.- sunrise).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Appetizer of blackened shrimp cocktail or crab-stuffed mushrooms with a choice of lobster bisque soup or Ensenada mist salad; choice of entree between toasted pine nut and herb-crusted filet with sundried tomato bearnaise, crab stuffed orange roughy with bearnaise or chicken Cordon bleu with wild mushroom supreme sauce; choice of caramel apple crème brulee or chocolate elegance cake for dessert.

Price/When: $37.80 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full, $42 without card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111. ext/ 420.

Windows on the River Buffet

New Year’s Eve Buffet: Special items include prime rib, blackened salmon, steamed clams, steamed mussels, fried shrimp, oysters Rockefeller, seafood Newburg, seafood mélange, hot crab legs, mashed potatoes, chicken Oscar, pork loin marsala, paella rice, fresh vegetables, sea bass with lemon beurblanc, broiled New York steak, shrimp scampi, full salad bar, full dessert bar and two free drinks of beer, wine or margaritas.

Price/When: $28.80 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full, $32 without a card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

New Year’s Day Buffet: Special items include prime rib, beef brisket, lamb, smoked pork loin, crab legs, escargot, BBQ ribs, beef pot roast, blackene salmon, turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sushi, jumbo shrimp cocktail, breakfast favorites like chorizo and scrambled eggs, pancakes, waffles, omelets to order and much more; variety of desserts and pastries; two free drinks of beer, wine or margaritas.

Price/When: $28.80 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full, $32 without a card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.).

Café Aquarius

New Year’s Eve Special: T-bone steak and breaded shrimp with bread, house salad, potato, vegetables and dessert.

Price/When: $27 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full, $30 without a card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-midnight).

The Pavilion

Dance party with live music by Lara Ash & Inferno; party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight; cash bar.

Price/When: No cover — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (10:30 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Casino Floor

Party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Café

New Year’s Eve Dinner Special: Choice of 16-ounce ribeye steak with prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and roasted red potatoes or Atlantic herb-roasted salmon with creamy rice pilaf and roasted cauliflower; appetizer choice of stuffed mushroom buttons with white truffle sauce or a trio of crispy deviled eggs fried then stuffed with a creamy homemade filling including bacon and eggs and spicy jalapeño; salad and choice of soup between lobster bisque or morel mushroom and white truffle; dessert of Bananas Foster or white chocolate champagne cheesecake.

Price/When: $40 with players club card or $42 without — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Lodge Buffet

New Year’s Dinner Special: Includes carving station with prime rib, turkey and honey-baked ham.

Price/When: $19.95 with players club card or $21.95 without, $14.95 for kids — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.) and Wednesday, Jan. 1 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.).

New Year’s Day Brunch Special: Breakfast favorites with carving and omelet stations.

Price/When: $19.95 with players card or $21.95 without, $14.95 for kids — Wednesday, Jan. 1 (7 a.m.-noon).

Casino Floor

Party favors, cake and champagne toast at midnight.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

New Year’s Eve Dinner: Includes leg of pork, shipwrecked salmon, slow-cooked oven-roasted prime rib with au jus, chicken Angelo, turmeric rice, red Chile pork tamales, Southern fried chicken, Yukon gold whipped potatoes, oven-roasted butternut squash, Cornish game hens with soy ginger glaze, braised beef with pot roast vegetables, green beans with mushroom ragout and fried shallots, oven-roasted asparagus with crispy fried shallots and supreme sauce, crab legs, baby calamari with shaved fennel, cocktail shrimp, salad bar, pasta bar and dessert bar.

Price/When: $24.99 per person without a True Rewards card; $22.49 with a True Rewards True or Loyal card; and $18.74 with a True Rewards Solid, Legit or Epic card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Casino Floor

Party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31.

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Dinner Special: A pairing of petite filet and stuffed jumbo prawns served with a potato cake and asparagus bundle; marinated heirloom tomato salad with fraise lettuce, Santa Claus melon, basil and white balsamic vinaigrette; and a salted caramel chocolate cup with berries and cream.

Price/When: $38.99 without a True Rewards Card, $35.09 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay in full. — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Grand Buffet

New Year’s Eve Buffet: Includes slow-cooked oven-roasted prime rib with au jus, shipwrecked salmon, chicken piccata, Maryland seafood casserole, braised beef with pot roast vegetables, red Chile pork tamales, Jack Daniels BBQ ribs, Southern fried chicken, turmeric rice, sweet and sour pork, steamed rice, collard greens with ham hocks, lyonnaise potatoes, pulled beef enchiladas, sweet potatoes, Mongolian beef, chicken curry, Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, oven-roasted butternut squash, Cornish game hens with soy ginger glaze, green beans with mushroom ragout and fried shallots, oven-roasted asparagus with crispy fried shallots and supreme sauce, oven-roasted pork loin with cornbread stuffing and hot links, cocktail shrimp, crab legs, baby calamari with shaved fennel, salad bar, pasta station and dessert bar.

Price/When: $24.99 without a True Rewards card; $22.49 with a True Rewards True or Loyal card; and $18.79 with a True Rewards Solid, Legit or Epic card — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.).

E Center

New Year’s Eve party with live music by Lil’ Elmo & The Cosmos.

Price/When: Free to the public — Tuesday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.).

Casino Floor

Party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Casino Floor

Sax Man Brown will be playing live near The Deli and there will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. A DJ will be playing inside Gold Diggers (starting at 10:30 p.m.).

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-midnight).

NEW PIONEER

Live music by Kingmaniax in River Rick’s Saloon and a champagne toast at midnight on the casino floor.

Price/When: No cover — Tues-day, Dec. 31 (10 p.m.-2 a.m.).

The New Year’s celebration continues with more parties at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club in Bullhead City and Bikini Bay Bar & Nightclub at the Laughlin Outlet Center.

Laughlin Ranch is offering a New Year’s Eve dinner special at The Ranch Bar & Grill. The special includes prime rib with soup or salad, green beans or asparagus, and mashed or baked potato. It also comes with a house glass of wine and champagne all night for those 21 and older. The special is offered Tuesday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-7 p.m.) and costs $50 per person. Reservations required; call 928-754-1322.

Laughlin Ranch will also be hosting a NYE party on Tuesday night (doors open 8 p.m.), free to the public. DoubleXXCross will be playing live music and there will be food and drink specials all night.

Bikini Bay Nightclub invites the public for a free NYE celebration with the Bikini girls, a video DJ, party favors, a champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight. Bikini Bay will be open from noon-4 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.