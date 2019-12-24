Turn Back Time

When “Jazzin'” Jeanne Brei decided to call her group The Speakeasy Swingers, it seems appropriate for the kind of vintage song and dance shows they deliver, or so one would think.

Yet people in a younger age bracket didn’t know what a speakeasy was, while others’ idea of “swinging” had nothing at all to do with dancing. A “speakeasy” used to mean an illicit establishment that sold illegal alcoholic beverages mostly during the Prohibition era in the 1930s, when the music was usually jazz-tinged and the dancing and fashion was considered a bit risqué for the time.

“We made an album back in 2006 or 2007 and people would ask me, ‘what is a speakeasy’ and now it’s the new buzz word,” Brei explained. “Vegas is literally littered with speakeasies. The Mob Museum has the Underground Speakeasy, Park MGM has a speakeasy that doesn’t have a name. It’s called the Barber Shop and unless you know about it, you can’t get into it. Another hotel has On The Record. All of them have passwords and the whole thing, which is really fun.”

“It never occurred to me about ‘swingers’ when I was thinking of a name for the group,” she explained. “I’m just too innocent to even think of the kind of swingers I found on Google when I first named the band. People would want to know if we were going to ‘swing’ in their direction, but we’re not that kind of swingers, we’re dancers. We’re swing dancers, we’re not swingin’ your way. It’s funny — at first people didn’t know the word ‘speakeasy,’ and then everybody thought ‘swingers’ were the sort that weren’t dancing.

“Now after nine years, of course, everybody knows what we are and who we are.

I just call myself your tour guide for time travel. And I love doing it.”

Brei and the Speakeasy Swingers eliminate any confusion by example night after night, singing, dancing and playing their energetic fannies off on stages all around Las Vegas. Because a group with this much talent cannot be contained to just one city, they are making their way to the Avi Resort & Casino heading up the Roar Into 2020 New Year’s Eve celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“We’re totally different than any regular show,” Brei said. “We’re time travelers and we invite everyone to time travel with us. It’s a return to the Roarin’ ’20s.

“I do a swanky supper club soirée the first Thursday of every month, and we are the longest running show at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas,” she said. “It’s really cool. It’s one of the oldest buildings in Vegas that hasn’t been blown up. It was built in 1960 and I think the reason it hasn’t been blown up is there might be bodies under the bocce court. It’s a wonderful club.

“Every single month we do a different decade, like we’ll do the ’20s in January, which is really one of our most well-attended events. We’ll have 200 people and they will all be in shimmy dresses and spats, and the whole thing. The audience really gets into it. One year, we had the Filipino community show up with a dragon, you know like 18 people under this dragon thing. You just put it out there, ‘come time travel with me, and come dress up and do your thing,’ and next thing you know you’ve got the wildest people in the world. I love it. These are my people. It’s so much fun.”

Brei and the guys take folks on a musical journey unlike any other.

Jeanne Brei hails from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she spent her childhood tap dancing and singing to the music of the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s. She grew up on stage, performing in musicals from “The Sound of Music,” “Anything Goes,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Music Man” and “Oklahoma.”

After graduating from Northwestern University she headed for New York and appeared off-Broadway in “Give My Regards To Broadway,” co-starred in a national tour of “No, No Nanette” with Phil Ford and Mimi Hines and performed with the American Tap Dance Orchestra at The Cotton Club with Honi Coles and Tommy Tune.

She wrote, produced, directed and starred in three cabaret shows in New York — “Wild Women Don’t Get The Blues,” “Sweet & Hot” and “Wish I May, Wish I Might.”

She’s sung with bands all over the country, she’s recorded with The Showboat Casino Dixieland Band in Atlantic City and sang on a Mediterranean cruise hosted by AMC’s Richard Brown. In 2006, she sang at Jeff Healy’s jazz club in Toronto and in San Francisco in 2007 with the Cottontails.

Since moving to Las Vegas, she’s sung with the Nevada Opera Theater, the Nevada Chamber Symphony, the Brown Bag Lunch Cabaret series for The Nevada Performing Arts Society at Debbie Reynolds’ Hotel and for Super Summer Theater at Spring Mountain Ranch. She performed with the legendary Treniers and Sweet Louie (from the CheckMates) at the Moulin Rouge for its 41st anniversary benefit

She’s still dancing, singing, and performing to burn up that incredible energy and passion for what she loves.

Brei hopes to ignite a new passion for “Lindyhoppers, swing dancers, tap dancers and ballroom dancers during their two Laughlin shows.

“There’s a show at 5 p.m. and a show at 9 p.m., each one 90 minutes long,” she said. “It’s gonna be a hot band, and we’re gonna have so much fun. We’re inviting the audience to dress up in shimmy dresses and the guys can come in spats and the whole thing. I will teach a Charleston dance lesson, either before, after or during, but people are welcome to do anything because the dance floor is wide open. I am a tap dancer by trade. Years ago I found out if you could also sing, you could make more money than just dancing, so that’s what I did.”

Guest musicians include guitarist John Reynolds, who was one of the original Rhythm Rascals at Disneyland, and L.A. trumpet player Corey Gemme.

“Usually I’m a seven-piece band — trumpet, trombone, saxophone, clarinet, piano, bass, drums and me as the singer but I’m gonna add a guitar part,” she said. “So it’s gonna be a medium-sized band, not a small band it’s not a big band, it’s right in the middle.”

The evening will be filled with the vintage vibe and a variety of songs from different eras, so who knows where on the musical dial these performers will stop.

“People always ask me why we don’t do more contemporary material and to be honest with you, I believe that we are energy beings and that different styles of music talk to the different energies in our bodies, and they heal,” Brei said. “So we look for ways to heal people. The ’20s speak to your third chakra, which is the right to act and do and have whatever, and so if you’re looking for that in your life, come join us for the ’20s and ’30s because that’s what it is.

“In some places you have to explain it as Louie Armstrong style, or Louie Prima style, and that’s what we do,” she said. “It’s a jump-swing blues, it’s Louie Armstrong meets Louie Prima meets Louie Jordan — we have a lot of Louies in this business. We love to time travel, we love to heal people with different styles of music, because it’s our evolution, our history, our foundation.

“Jazz originated in America, tap dancing originated in America. Yes, cloggers came from Ireland, Africans have the feet-stomping stuff, but when you combine everybody together on a street corner, Africans with Irish people, and this, that, and the other, it became an original American authentic art form. That’s what I do.

“You’re going to hear a lot of the Louie Armstrong style, it’s just going to be so much fun.”

While their shows bring back memories, they also bring back memories of people’s favorite songs.

“As far as our most requested song, for standards, it’s ‘It Had To Be You.’ That is probably our No. 1 most requested. Then we’ll ask who’s celebrating an anniversary that month, and I usually give people a choice between three songs for their anniversary dance. It’s ‘Our Love Is Here to Stay,’ which is a Gershwin song; the second one is ‘Always’ which is an Irving Berlin song, but I would say nine times out of 10 when we offer this, I include ‘You Made Me Love You,’ which is a Judy Garland song — that’s the song that everybody wants.”

With their extensive catalogue of classic songs to perform, the Speakeasy Swingers will occasionally perform original songs.

“We do a couple of original songs that were written for my band by some of the best musicians in Las Vegas,” Brei said. “Ronny Simon, who ran the Johnny Hague Orchestra and worked with all the major stars wrote us a song called ‘The Speakeasy Charleston,’ which we will be doing. We’ll also be doing ‘The Speakeasy Boogie,’ which was written by my trombonist, who’s very first gig in Vegas was playing for Elvis.

“Mostly what sets us apart is we’ll take you on a journey back in time and we’re gonna do a return to the Roarin’ ’20s,” she added. “We might do a few songs from today. We’re not like post-modern people where we take today’s songs and do them in a different style, although that could happen as well.

“Every guy in my band has a feature, and I let them select the kind of songs they want to do. So every once in a while, it could end up where we’ll have a post-modern jukebox kind of song, too, where they do something contemporary in a style of the ’20s and ’30s. We’re taking you back in time, so come along with us and enjoy the ride.”

ROAR INTO 2020

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Tuesday, Dec. 31 (two shows: 5 p.m. & 9 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info