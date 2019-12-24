Nailing the Notes

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are still in high demand. Even in their soaring “Sherry” days, Valli and his Seasons weren’t stars of Broadway and subjects of a marquee show in Vegas. But thanks to the musical “Jersey Boys,” Valli and the Four Seasons have become cultural icons and subjects of art as well as artists themselves.

There is a tribute show making a return visit for a series of shows Thursday-Monday, Dec. 26-30 (8 p.m.) at Harrah’s Laughlin that goes after some of that Four Seasons magic in the form of a tribute show called “Oh What A Night!”

Now, this isn’t a take-off on “Jersey Boys,” but a musical revue written by Motown producer and creative consultant George Solomon, directed by award-winning producer and director Michael Chapman, with choreography by Paul Holmquist.

The show isn’t the kind of tribute where the cast tries to look like the original group, it’s more about capturing the chemistry between the original Four Seasons and hitting those signature vocals note for note.

“A few years ago, I was approached by a group of guys who sang Beach Boys songs,” Chapman explained. “I went to California to see them at one of their performances. They really sounded great, but there was no show. So I worked with them to put together the show, “Good Vibrations,” a musical tribute to the Beach Boys (and one that has played this area more than a few times). It was an immediate success.”

Once Chapman had his formula down, it was a simple slide from the Beach Boys over to the Four Seasons. Well, almost.

“The Four Seasons had a major distinctive difference from the Beach Boys — Frankie Valli — a lead singer who you had to nail in order to put the act together,” Chapman said.

He found is Valli in Soloman.

“One of my acts was George Solomon, who is also part of my production team along with myself and Paul Holmquist, who is also in the show” explains Chapman.

“George was already doing a few Frankie Valli songs in his show on cruise ships.”

So Chapman took Solomon’s dead-on Frankie Valli take and turned it into a show. But the success of this show took off so quickly, and demand was so high, Chapman and company had to expand in a hurry. They now have six separate casts of the show performing all over the country.”

Why is there still demand for acts like the Beach Boys and the Four Seasons to this day? Chapman has his theory.

“The show works because of the name recognition and the known quality of the music,” Chapman explained. “Unfortunately, in this day and age, there’s no market for unknown names. Americans go for those things that are familiar to them.”

These familiar songs of days gone by include songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Working My Way Back To You,” and “Let’s Hang On.”

All of these, as well as Frankie Valli’s hit from Grease, are part of “Oh, What A Night!”.

Many Americans are familiar with “Jersey Boys” as well, and while that show helps shows like “Oh, What A Night!” through sameness of topic, the Broadway show has a dark side due to its biographical nature.

“Our show is more like a concert, which is a challenge because the cast members have to have a wide range vocally,” states Chapman. “I want to point out that our cast is singing live — no lip-syncing.

“And it also focuses on the comedic banter between the group. The audience gets to know the four performers through the comedy and the telling of a few background stories about the music. It looks like they’re making this stuff up on the sly — like they’re just talking in a spontaneous conversation —but it’s all scripted. The audience gets to know and love our four dynamic talents. The end result is a show as fresh and relevant today as it is nostalgic for the purists.”

OH WHAT A NIGHT

Fiesta Showroom at Harrah’s

Thursday-Monday, Dec. 26-30 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info