Holiday Dining

Let the Laughlin resorts serve your family a special meal this Christmas.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square Buffet

In addition to the extensive salad station, soup bar, Asian Wok station, Italian Station, sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar, the special items added to this buffet include:

Christmas Buffet: Carving station with slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, slow-roasted Tom turkey, honey ham; soups — butternut squash, clam chowder, menudo (Breakfast menu ’til 10 a.m.); salads — Waldorf, Asian cucumber, Ambrosia; American Bounty — ranch-fried chicken, green bean casserole, bacon & cheddar scalloped potatoes, baby red mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes with Bananas Foster sauce, and traditional apple sausage cranberry stuffing; pork and poultry — dark and white meat turkey, Italian sausage & peppers, Fresh Market pork chops, savory BBQ pork ribs; seafood — battered cod with tater tots; grilled salmon with scampi sauce, Cajun spiced catfish fillets, orange ginger peel & eat shrimp; Asian & Mexican — beef tamales, taco bar, sweet & sour chicken, beef & broccoli; desserts — bread pudding, chocolate decadence, Bananas Foster, Cherries Jubilee, carrot cake, New York cheesecake, Crème Brûlée, pumpkin & pecan pie, assorted parfaits, Boston cream pie.

Price/When: $23.99 with Caesars Rewards card; $25.99 without card — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Beach Café

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: 10-ounce cut of prime rib served with herb mashed potatoes and gravy with a medley of vegetables; choice of soup of the day or side salad, and Créme Brülée for dessert.

Price/Time: $17.99 per person — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: A three-course meal beginning with Harvest Salad — mixed greens topped with cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese and fresh apple slices served with white Zinfandel vinaigrette; entrée of Surf & Turf — 5-ounce filet with a poblano pepper demi and a fried tempura lobster tail served with garlic mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and sunburst squash; and dessert of chocolate-peppermint layered cake.

Price/When: $75 per person — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available

Christmas Day Specials: Entrées — traditional turkey dinner for $36; pumpkin pasta with scallops and sage for $35; slow-roasted prime rib of beef for $42; petite filet of beef Braciole for $49. All entrées served with a choice of house salad or butternut squash soup, choice of sides; bread service and a choice of eggnog or strawberry cheesecake or chocolate torte for dessert. Add a five-layer chocolate cake for $5, add a scoop of ice cream for $4.50

Note: the 2 for $55 special will not be served this evening.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 25 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Day Breakfast Brunch: Omelets and eggs to order, traditional breakfast foods, desserts and more.

Price/When: $10.99; Wednesday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-9 a.m.).

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Day Dinner: Items include carving station with prime rib and roasted turkey; entrées include stuffed chicken breast, baked apple cider pork chops, almond pesto salmon, sliced ham with pineapple rum sauce, Santa Station, chilled shrimp; Saute’ station, salad station, dessert station and more.

Price/When: $23.99 per person. Wednesday, Dec. 25 (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.).

Feathers Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: Entrée —maple glazed ham; includes fresh baked sweet potatoes, chef’s vegetables and chocolate cake. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $2.99

Price/When: $13.99 — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (special available 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Now accepting reservations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve (Hours: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.). Contact Steakhouse manager Friday-Tuesday, after 1 p.m. Call 888-888-8695, or Dial 0 for operator assistance.

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Specials: Traditional roasted turkey dinner, green bean Amandine, herb stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, whole cranberry sauce and a dinner salad; or honey bourbon grilled country ham with green bean Amandine, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams; both entrées come with a choice of pumpkin or apple pie with whipped cream for dessert.

Price/When: $15 each — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Carnegie’s open 24 hours).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room

Regular menu plus some Christmas Specials prepared by Chef Richard.

Price/When: Vary per entrée —Wednesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; or 928-763-7070, ext. 5739.

Prime Rib Room on the River

Christmas Day Special: In addition to their traditional choice of prime rib carved tableside, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day; ham also will be carved tableside; served with all the favorite trimmings; salad bar including shrimp & crab salad, potato bar, desserts and more.

Price/When: $19.99 for any entrée — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.); Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; of 928-763-7070, ext. 5739, and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: Turkey and baked ham platter with giblet gravy, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin pie or pecan pie for dessert.

Price/When: $16.49 — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

Christmas Day Brunch: Special items added to this buffet include: all the favorite breakfast and lunch items including some holiday specials and no champagne.

Price/When: $13.99 — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.).

Christmas Day Buffet: Special items added to this extensive buffet include: carving station — roast beef and baked ham; entrées — salmon in lemon dill sauce, veal piccata, shrimp scampi, pork ribs, beef goulash, chicken Cordon Bleu, lamb mint demi, seafood Newburg, pot roast and more. Deli bar with variety of meats, cheeses, breads, variety of side dishes, salads, and holiday desserts at the pastry station.

Price/When: $17.99 — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Special: Choice of entrée — traditional baked turkey served with garlic mashed potatoes and stuffing or beef medallions duo, with Beef Wellington bordelaise, served with lobster risotto and roasted Brussels sprouts with fresh shallots and bacon; appetizer — smoked duck medallions with raspberry current port glace de Viand; soup or house salad; dessert choice of pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, black forest cake or pumpkin pie.

Price/When: $34.20 with True Rewards Card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay for check in full, $37.99 without card — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111. ext/ 420.

Windows on the River Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: Brazilian BBQ, prime rib, smoked tri tip, turkey; toasted pine nut stuffing, cranberry salad, shrimp Alfredo, blackened salmon; traditional holiday sides; all your buffet favorites, salad bar; dessert of black forest cake and more.

Price/When: $22.50 with True Rewards True and Loyal Card; $18.75 with True Rewards Solid, Legit and Epic Card; $25 without a card — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Café Aquarius

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Specials: Roasted tom turkey or honey baked ham served with traditional sides and dessert.

Price/When: $16.20 with a True Rewards Card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay for check in full; $18 without the card. Wednesday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Cafe Aquarius open 24 hours).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Café

Christmas Day Dinner Special: Choice of seared lamb chops with root vegetables & fingerling potatoes; or honey and brown sugar glazed ham, au gratin potatoes and green bean casserole; or codfish dijonaise with rice pilaf & roasted cauliflower; soup of butternut squash or lobster bisque; salad of beets, goat cheese, minced walnuts with spinach and arugula with a balsamic vinaigrette; appetizer of holiday dinner rolls, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, rolled in thin sliced turkey with turkey gravy drizzle and cranberry spread; and dessert of vanilla yogurt and berry trifle.

Price/When: $30 with Players Club Card, $32 without the card — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Lodge Buffet

Christmas Day Brunch: carving and omelet station; traditional breakfast foods, desserts and more.

Price/When: $15.95 with Players Club Card, $17.95 without a card, $9.95 for kids — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-noon).

Christmas Eve and Day Dinner: carving station of turkey, prime rib, and honey baked ham, traditional side dishes, salads, desserts and more.

Price/When: $19.95 with Players Club Card, $21.95 without the card, $14.95 for kids — Tuesday, Dec. 24 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)Wednesday, Dec. 25 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

Christmas Day Dinner: carving station with herb-roasted leg of lamb, prime rib, oven-roasted Tom turkey; entrees include Southern fried chicken, grilled chicken breast, pork tenderloin, pineapple curry shrimp, crispy salt and pepper shrimp, and buffet holiday favorites; soups/salads include lobster bisque, creamy five onion soup, berry ambrosia, Blue Moon Waldorf salad, frutti de mare salad, shrimp cocktail, traditional buffet salads; desserts of assorted mini pastries, sweet rolls and holiday fruit cake.

Price/When: $19.80 with True Rewards True and Loyal Card; $16.50 with True Rewards Solid, Legit and Epic Card; $22 without a card — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Dinner Special: Entrée choice of herb-crusted prime rib with corn pudding served with pan-seared Brussels sprouts or Alaskan halibut served over Creole vegetables; soup or salad — sweet crab and corn bisque or mixed greens with roasted beets, blood apples, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles and cranberry vinaigrette; choice of desserts — eggnog bread pudding with rum raisin ice cream or apple dumpling with vanilla ice cream.

Price/When: $31.49 with a True Rewards Card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay for check in full, or $34.99 without the card — Tuesday, Dec. 25 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Grand Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: carving station with oven-roasted prime rib, pork loin with corn bread stuffing; also featuring entrées of NY steak, chicken piccata, roasted turkey, Cornish game hens, tamales (banana leaf and corn), plus traditional buffet favorites; soups and salads, pasta station, and dessert station with white & dark chocolate mousse, cheesecake creme caramel, eclairs and creme brulé.

Price/When: $19.80 with True Rewards True and Loyal Card; $16.50 with True Rewards Solid, Legit and Epic Card; $22 without a card — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Claim Jumper

Regular Menus for Christmas Day

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (restaurant open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Saltgrass Steak House

Regular menus for Christmas Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (restaurant open noon-9 p.m.).

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Dinner Specials: Holiday Turkey Special — roasted turkey, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie; or Holiday Ham — smoked ham served with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple compote and a slice of pumpkin pie; or Holiday Ham & Turkey Combo — roasted turkey and smoked ham served with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, apple compote and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Price/When: $20.99 per person for turkey or ham special; $22.99 for ham and turkey combo — Wednesday, Dec. 25 (restaurant open noon-9 p.m.).