Fan Favorites

How anyone can confuse The Vogues, a white male singing group from the 1960s, with En Vogue, the R&B girl group of the 1990s makes you wonder what people are thinking or drinking.

But that happened to Troy Elich, (son of the late Stan Elich, an early member of the Vogues), who has been a member and manager of the group since the passing of his father.

“About five or six years ago, Paradise Artists, a talent agency who’s really big for our genre of music, with a lot of the big, big names signed exclusively to them also put on the Happy Together Tour,” Elich told the Laughlin entertainer. “We’re actually on that tour next summer. It’s like 60 dates and we come to places like the Smith Center in Vegas in August.

“The Happy Together thing has existed for 10 or 12 years and I really wanted to get us on with this tour because not only are you playing huge venues in front of big crowds with big, big stars every night, the money is off the charts.

“About five or six years ago, the guy who owns the company, Howie Silverman, calls me. He goes, ‘Hey, Troy, it’s Howie from Paradise Artists.’ I’m thinking, whoa Howie himself has called. This is it, this is the call to the big dance, baby, you know?

“He’s like, ‘we’re putting together this tour and we’re gonna have Sister Sledge, Taylor Dane, Evelyn Champagne King, the Pointer Sisters and some others, and we’re wondering if you guys are available for this. What do you think?’

“I’m thinking that’s the most bizarre lineup I’ve ever heard — I mean those groups and artists belong together, but I don’t know why he would think a white group from the ’60s would fit in with mostly black groups from the ’70s and ’80s, but I’m also thrilled to have it. Even though I thought it was insane, I thought it was awesome. Then he asks, ‘So what would it cost to get En Vogue on this tour?’

“It was so gut wrenching, but I said, ‘listen, I’m Troy from The Vogues.’

“He went, ‘Oh, this is embarrassing. In my rolodex, I have the Vogues and En Vogue right next to each other. Boy, I apologize.’ He hung up and that was it. But we almost got on tour with the Pointer Sisters and Sister Sledge.”

Leave it to Elich to see the bright side of every situation.

The guy is just carrying on the legacy of a group whose story began in the late ’50s and early ’60s, on the East Coast, specifically Philadelphia. It was a place loaded with youngsters who got together to form singing groups in an effort to punch their tickets to stardom.

The proximity of “Dick Clark’s American Bandstand” had something to do with this. Teenage idols were abundant and the music scene was thick with vocally-oriented groups. It was about tight harmonies, doo wop, and a whole lot of “sha boom-sha booms”.

There was one such group upstate in Pittsburgh throwing their voices in the hat. These were the Val-Aires of Turtle Creek High School. The year was 1958, and the group’s members were Bill Burkette (lead baritone), Don Miller (baritone), Hugh Geyer (first tenor) and Chuck Blasko (second tenor).

They were good enough to merit a manager so they signed with Elmer Willet who produced their first recording release, “Which One Will It Be /Laurie My Love”.

A Pittsburgh DJ named Porky Chedwick became a supporter of the group and put them on bills of his rock ‘n’ roll shows and record hops with the likes of The Drifters, The Platters and The Dells. Another radio guy named Clark Race of KDKA promoted them on his dance show.

Now, radio was the end-all-and-be-all of making it to fame back then and the Val-Aires had Pittsburgh radio in their pocket. Their regional showing led to bigger things.

But it wasn’t until 1964, when they hired a producer to get them into a recording studio with a Pittsburgh-based label, CO & CE Records.

This is where former Bullhead City Mayor Jack Hakim enters the picture and played a big part in their success. Hakim was promotion director at Fenway Records in Pittsburgh and handled distributorship that dealt with most major labels.

“At the time, Petula Clark had just come off her hit record ‘Downtown’ and had a song on the same titled album called, ‘You’re the One,'” Hakim explained during one of The Vogues trips to Laughlin. “When I heard that song, I knew it was a song for The Vogues.

“Elmer Willett, the manager of The Vogues, brought them into the office and we played the cut from Petula’s album. I told them, ‘we just need to make some modifications, but I believe this is a hit.’ So we produced that song at Gateway Studio in Pittsburgh with my partner Nick Cenci.

“We decided to put the song on our own label, CO & CE,” he said. “Then the hard part began for me. I had to get the song played.”

Hakim succeeded on his end and the song got played…and played…and played. It became a hit.

The Vogues backed up “You’re the One” with another Petula Clark song and another hit, “Five O’Clock World.”

Their success continued with a move to Reprise Records in 1968, with a string of hit remakes that began with the million-selling cover of Glen Campbell’s “Turn Around, Look at Me,” and Bobby Helms’ “My Special Angel.”

The fact they pushed their career start-up to the mid-’60s instead of during the late ’50s, made a big difference in how they were perceived.

“When the Vogues started, the Beatles already existed and there was already a change that was occurring,” Elich explained. “It wasn’t about the harmony groups that wore matching suits anymore. It was long-haired and loud. So the Vogues were really the only ones making the transition from the Four Freshmen, the Four Lads, the Aces, the Diamonds.

“A lot of people thought the Vogues’ sound was a British sound — like “You’re the One” — people were thinking it was a Dave Clark Five kind of vibe. Then they switched completely and started doing the big vocal arrangements when they signed to Warner Brothers and Reprise….they redefined themselves, which was pretty cool.

“That’s the pretty cool thing about the shows, too, in that it’s not the same sounds. You get the garage band British type sound with ‘Five O’Clock World’ and ‘You’re the One,’ and then a little bit of a transition with ‘Magic Town.’ Then when you get to ‘My Special Angel,’ ‘Turn Around,’ ‘Earth Angel,’ and ‘Moments to Remember,’ you get all the big harmony-orchestral type tunes.”

The group playing the Riverside Resort on Wednesday-Sunday, Dec 18-22, consists of Elich, Royce Taylor and Bo Wagner. Taylor was a member of The Vogues from 1991–1997. Taylor’s rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” was a show-stopper last time the guys performed in Don’s Celebrity Theatre. The musicians backing the trio are band members “Big Al” Pavlik (guitar), Artie Deleonardis (drums), J.R. Wright (keyboards) and Rich Gooch (bass).

Since The Vogues performances at the Riverside are in December, the show will include some holiday favorites.

“We do some things like ‘Jingle Bell Rock,’ ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ ‘Please Come Home for Christmas,’ and a few others,” explains Elich. “We do about six holiday tunes, but I don’t want to give them all away because the surprise is gone. We’re looking forward to getting back out there and performing for the people. We can’t disappoint them.”

A few years ago, original members Burkette and Geyer reunited with Elich to record a new album that was released last time the group was here. It marked the first time in 38 years that Geyer and Burkette had recorded together. It is an “enhanced CD” containing live performances of all the big hits along with a bonus live video and some photos of The Vogues in concert. This album is available at their shows.

So with Elich at the helm, he takes pride in keeping the legacy and music of the group alive, despite the occasional confusion with the other girl group. Because it’s the fans who still come out to the shows, knowing full well, these guys deliver on all the hit songs and then some.

“Thank God we’re still doing this,” Elich said. “It’s great, it’s better than having a real job — I know that, and I don’t have any other skills either.

“We were in Long Island last night and there was a packed house of 3,300 people and the night before that we were in Staten Island, at one of those 100-year-old theaters. There was a big crowd there of about 2,500 people so it’s good to play gigs like that and still have lots of people show up and care.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Laughlin,” he added. “I love that gig. We haven’t been there in three years, so it’s cool to get back.

THE VOGUES

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 18-22 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info