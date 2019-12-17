Swingin’ Time

What if the nostalgia of holiday television specials and films were blended with vintage Vegas Rat Pack-type shows to create a whole new kind of musical magic?

A swinging show filled with these elements like classic hits and Christmas favorites might just set the tone for creating a new holiday tradition the whole family can enjoy together.

That show, titled, “Holiday Spectacular – A Tribute to the Rat Pack,” will be performed at the Tropicana Laughlin on Saturday, Dec. 21 (8 p.m., NV time) in the Pavilion Theater, and will include so much more than the usual homage to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr.

Hailing from Los Angeles, the show stars The Swing Tones, a singing group that consists of a quartet of guys — Aaron Jacobs (show executive producer), Stu James (Broadway star of “The Color Purple” and “Rent”), Tod Macofsky (cruise ship personality and of TV’s “Castle’) and Phil Crosby, Jr., (talented vocalist and Bing Crosby’s grandson). The guys are joined by female vocalists Amy Alexandra Lawrence (“America’s Got Talent,” and Hollywood Film Orchestra touring soloist) and Sarah Stallman (Holland America/Universal Studios Singapore).

Jacobs wanted to incorporate his love for big band music into a fun swinging group with tight harmonies and the classic elegance of the Rat Pack era in one cohesive package.

“I’ve been producing music and dance for about 15 years now,” Jacobs said. “I had a former company that was an Andrews Sisters tribute band and I kept expanding everything I did, so now I possess a large library of seven-part horn arrangements. This show has six singers who not only are doing solo work, but also tight harmonic work that has expanded up to six arrangements. I kind of specialize in that area of creating harmonic singing.

“I am a piano and voice teacher, and I’m in a program that teaches piano teachers how to teach,” he added. “It doesn’t have anything to do with this show except it does have to do with my ability to pick out music and singers and band members, and put them all together.”

When he had all of the right pieces of the musical puzzle in place, the last thing Jacobs wanted to do was to copy, or do what already had been done in regards to Rat Pack shows.

“When I was talking with the Tropicana to create this show, I didn’t think that being an imitator was where we’re at and I think that a lot of people are really great imitators,” he laughs. “They’re all over the place, but even in my former group, and I still have an Andrews Sisters trio now, I don’t try to imitate them. I try to do a good representation of the material.

“The songs we’re doing are going to be us, so we’re representing, of course, some of the true great songs that the Rat Pack did, but I don’t believe in doing a carbon copy because it’s already been done a lot.”

Jacobs said they have two female vocalists in the group to harness an all-encompassing sound.

“I’m about big casts and a big full sound,” he said. “I’m really on a mission to bring back the pizzazz of that electricity.

“Amy Alexander Lawrence has performed all over and she’s got two music degrees. She’s actually doing a cameo playing the flute. Sarah Stallman, my other girl singer, she also does a Stevie Nicks revue and she sings everywhere.”

The Swing Tones aren’t only a troupe of talented performers, the group has built quite a camaraderie from playing together, which even furthers their ability to channel the fun stage appearance reminiscent of the Rat Pack.

“I’ve been performing with quite a few of these people…we’re all friends, which is sort of what the Rat Pack was, right? So we’ve all been performing together for a while now,” he explained.

“Everything is big-band arranged,” Jacobs added. “We’ll do some of the Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr. catalogue of greatest hits. We’re definitely doing some of the Rat Pack holiday tunes, and traditional tunes including ‘White Christmas,’ and the Sammy Davis, Jr. version of ‘Jingle Bells,’ and we’re also doing some alternate tunes, but all in the same genre.

“Phil has some arrangements that are unique to him because he’s performed all over Europe, and they are not just his grandfather’s material. He really tries to stand outside of his grandfather’s work, as you can imagine growing up with a famous granddad. He adds his own spin because he’s his own person.

“We are throwing in a couple of Manhattan Transfer numbers, some comedy and some funny little tidbits trickled throughout,” he said. “We will have some six-part harmonic numbers, arranged by me, which I don’t think is happening on any stage frequently these days.”

In addition to the vocal talent, this tight six-piece knows how to multi-task.

The musical director and pianist is Hank Mehren; the director is Tod Macofsky; associate producer is Will Graziano. The band includes Satoshi Kirisawa (drummer), Teresa Sanchez (bassist), Abdullah Ebrahim (trombone), Cesar Hernandez (trumpet), and Ben McPeek (sax, clarinet, flute).

“We’re definitely going for a peppy show, up-tempo over ballads, although it’s the holidays so ballads will make it in. And we still have the same fun heckling of each other and the same type of off-color jokes, but off-color for the 2020, ‘me too’ movement,” Jacobs said.

“Some of the stuff back in the day was hilarious, but it’s not said on a stage today. The curve of the pendulum is on that side, and I think I will have the misfortune of missing when it swings back,” he laughed. “You have to have a balance.

“I can tell you we have some really great voices happening and I think that people will be bouncing on their way out of the room at the end of the night.”

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana

Saturday, Dec. 21 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info