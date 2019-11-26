Season’s Eatings

Take the hassle out of Thanksgiving dinner and let the Laughlin resorts serve you a traditional spread this holiday.

HARRAH’S

Fresh Market Square

Thanksgiving Buffet:

In addition to the extensive salad station, soup bar, Asian Wok station, Italian Station, Sushi bar, pizza, ice cream bar and desserts, special items added to this buffet include:

Carving station with slow roasted prime rib with au jus, slow roasted Tom turkey, white and dark meat, bone-in ham; soups – butternut squash, New England clam chowder, chicken noodle; seafood – salmon with picatta sauce, shrimp scampi, catfish filet, crab cakes with roasted red pepper sauce, orange ginger peel & eat shrimp; entreés – roasted pork loin with garlic & rosemary, sweet & savory pork short ribs, beef lasagna, Fresh Market tamales, orange chicken, beef & broccoli. Action cooking stations for Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee.

Price/When: $23.99 with Total Rewards card; $25.99 without card — Thursday, Nov. 28 (8 a.m.-closing).

Beach Café

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Specials: Roast turkey with mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, sausage stuffing, medley of vegetables and savory butter Hawaiian rolls; choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert.

Price/When: $16.99 per person — Thursday, Nov. 28 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: A three-course meal beginning with seasonal mixed greens tossed with fresh apple slices, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and roasted pecans in a light apple cider vinaigrette; glazed white & dark meat turkey accompanied by a traditional sausage stuffing, sauteéd Brussels sprouts, sunburst squash, Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes, turkey giblet gravy and a cranberry conserve; pumpkin-gingersnap tiramisu for dessert.

Price/When: $45 per person — Thursday, Nov. 28 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-6832.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu not available, also 2 for $55 menu will not be available for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day Specials: Entrées – Roasted free range turkey, $35; Filet Mignon, $42; Stuffed full rack of lamb $42; Fire and ice filet of almon, $40.

All entrees come with a choice of walnut soup or house salad, bread service and a choice of either pumpkin or eggnog cheesecake or pumpkin pie.

When: Thursday, Nov. 28 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested. Please call 702-535-5555, ext. 3243.

Native Harvest Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Brunch:

Price/When: $10.99; breakfast brunch 2 for 1 discounts will be honored — Thursday, Nov. 28 (7 a.m.-9 a.m.).

Thanksgiving Day Dinner: Items include carving station with slow roasted prime rib, and roasted tom turkey; entrées include sliced ham variety of sides like herb stuffing and mashed potatoes, honey buttered glazed carrots, traditional green bean casserole and candied yams. Full salad and dessert bars, and much more.

Price/When: $24.99 per person; no 2 for 1 discounts accepted for Thanksgiving dinner. MyAdvantage Signature and Exclusive card holders’ comp vouchers will be accepted —Thursday, Nov. 28 (10 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Feathers Café

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Traditional dinner to include choice of house salad or soup of the day; entrée — Roasted tom turkey with gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, traditional stuffing and served with a choice of mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, yams or baked potato. Choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Add a slice of ham for $3.99.

Price/When: $14.99 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (special available 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Entrée of roasted turkey breast and grilled glazed ham, with soup or salad, stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, candied yams and green bean Amandine. Pumpkin or apple pie with fresh whipped cream for dessert.

Price/When: $25 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); no reservations needed for Thanksgiving.

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Specials: Traditional roasted turkey, green bean Amandine, herb stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, whole cranberry sauce, served with a garden salad; or Honey bourbon grilled country ham, green bean Amandine, mashed potatoes, marshmallow baked yams, and a garden salad. Dessert choices of pumpkin or apple pie with whipped cream.

Price/When: $15 each — Thursday, Nov. 28 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Carnegie’s open 24 hours).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Gourmet Room

In place of their regular menu Chef Richard is preparing a special menu:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Traditional roasted Tom turkey with all the trimmings and many more entrées.

Price/When: Vary per entrée —Thursday, Nov. 28 (1 p.m.-9 p.m.). Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; or 928-763-7070, ext. 5739.

Prime Rib Room on the River

Thanksgiving Day Special: In addition to their traditional choice of prime rib carved tableside and Chicken Cordon Bleu; turkey and ham also will be carved tableside; served with all the favorite trimmings. Salad bar including shrimp & crab salad, potato bar, desserts and more.

Price/When: $20.99 for any entrée — Thursday, Nov. 28 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); Reservations suggested, 702-298-2535, ext. 5739; of 928-763-7070, ext. 5739, and ask for Prime Rib Room.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Turkey and ham platter with all the trimmings, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin pie or pecan pie for dessert.

Price/When: $16.99 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; restaurant open 24 hours).

Riverside Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: Carving station – ham, roast beef and lamb; entrées include turkey and all the trimmings, salmon in lobster sauce, pork with Dijon mustard sauce, chicken poblano, pot roast, shrimp Primavera, Chicken Cordon Bleu, chicken scampi, veal marsala; salads, sides, large assortment of cakes and pies.

Price/When: $18.99 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Day Special: Choice of entrée – traditional turkey or smoked tri-tip, served with sides and choice of pecan pie, pumpkin pie or white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake.

Price/When: $38 without a True Rewards card; guests will be offered a 10 percent discount when paying with True Rewards points — Thursday, Nov. 28 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111. ext/ 420.

Windows on the River Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet: Special items added to this buffet include: Carving station — roasted turkey, Virginia baked ham with honey glaze; entree of blackened salmon with citrus beurre blanc; giblet gravy, traditional stuffing, buttered mashed potatoes, candied yams, broccoli with cheese sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, apple pie and many more buffet favorites.

Price/When: $24 without a True Rewards card, $21.60 with a True Rewards True or Loyal card; and $18 with a True Rewards Solid, Legit or Epic card. Thursday, Nov. 28 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Café Aquarius

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Dinner Special: Choice of roasted turkey or honey baked ham; both served with garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, plus pumpkin pie for dessert.

Price/When: $18 without a True Rewards card, guests will be offered a 10 percent discount when paying with True Rewards points — Thursday, Nov. 28 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Café

Thanksgiving Day Dinner Special: Slow roasted turkey with soup or salad, buttery mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, and pumpkin spice cheesecake for dessert.

Price/When: $16.95 with players club card, $17.95 without card — Thursday, Nov. 28 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Lodge Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet Special: includes turkey and a full selection of traditional holiday favorites.

Price/Time: $19.95 with a players club card, $21.95 adults without card, children $14.95 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

The Loading Dock

Thanksgiving Day Dinner: Carving station with roasted turkey, roasted pork loin, glazed pit ham, tri-tip; a variety of sides, pumpkin pie, minced meat pie, rolls and assorted mini pastries.

Price/When: $20.99 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Thanksgiving Dinner Special: Entrée choice of traditional herb roasted turkey or roasted pork loin served with sides and choice of pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie, minced meat pie or pumpkin ginger snap ice cream.

Price/When: $32.99 per person — Thursday, Nov. 28 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.).

Grand Buffet

Thanksgiving Day Buffet: Items include: carving station with roasted turkey, prime rib, glazed pit ham; whipped mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sweet potatoes, collard greens, Hoppin’ Jack rice pilaf, pies, cakes, cobblers, with Mexican, Italian and Asian buffet stations.

Price/When: $17.99 — Thursday, Nov. 28 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

Claim Jumper

Regular hours, Regular menu — Thursday, Nov. 28.

Saltgrass Steak House

Regular menu for Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 28 (noon-9 p.m.).

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Thanksgiving Day Special: Roasted turkey, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin pie; or Smoked ham served with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple compote, and a slice of pumpkin pie; or Holiday Ham & Turkey Combo — roasted turkey and smoked ham served with turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, apple compote and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Price/When: $20.99 for turkey or ham special; $22.99 for ham and turkey combo — Thursday, Nov. 28 (noon-8 p.m.).