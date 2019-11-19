Escaping Reality

It’s rare when the puzzle pieces just seem to fit the first time a person opens the jigsaw box, but when Norm Stulz had the ability to make people laugh as early as the second grade in Detroit, there was no denying opening the comedy box was his life’s calling.

Just a few years later in the seventh grade, he met the girl of his dreams and to this day, he and his wife Sharon, continue to build on a life together as two crazy kids in love. Laughter has been the glue for the relationship and the career path that has sustained Stulz’ for nearly 40 years.

In a place that was more known for Motown, it turns out Detroit also became a cistern for comedy at the Mark Ridley Comedy Castle, and in 1981 it was where Stulz got his feet wet testing the waters of the comedy well — a well that has yet to run dry.

Being a regular at the Comedy Castle resulted in steady work and building his craft. Bob Saget contacted Stulz and asked him to come to California to film a spot for the CBS Morning Comedy series he was hosting at the time in 1987. It became the first of many trips.

Bud Friedman from the Improv in L.A. was a judge in Detroit for the Johnny Walker Comedy Competition. The contest was the Midwest Regional Finals, before the televised versions. It was just a good old live comic throw down. Not only did Stulz win the competition, Friedman asked him to come to L.A. to film an episode of “An Evening at the Improv” for the A&E Network.

As the winner of the Johnny Walker contest, Stulz and other regional winners were sponsored by National Lampoon and flown to Las Vegas to film the National Competition for the Showtime Network. CBS filmed a documentary entitled “Survival of the Funniest” and Stulz was followed through a normal day in his life. The film crew followed him as he shopped, ate and prepared for the evening’s competition in Detroit. He won that competition and the show aired before the Showtime special.

Since that time, Stulz has appeared on many local television commercials and comedy specials. He also has toured the country working comedy clubs in just about every corner while also making time for private gigs for corporate clients.

He also performs in Laughlin on occasion because of his ability to perform for audiences in any setting — from a fourth grade classroom to a gated senior center.

We talked with Stulz about his comedy, his career and the show he brings to the Edgewater Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24. Here’s his take…

Talk a little about your background and how you turned your knack for comedy into a career.

I was doing music after college and we were lousy musicians. We were playing about 90 songs a night just to get through a whole evening, but between songs, I just started telling little stories about what happened that day. They became funnier and funnier. Then I had a band that would play songs — I never did song parodies, I did “real” songs and back then it was Bob Seger, Simon & Garfunkel and The Eagles — that was my genre. In between I would just tell a little story and one night somebody said why don’t you go to Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle and that’s what I did. Back in the ’80s, there was New York, L.A., and there was Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Detroit. Those were the three places for comedy. I was honored that he gave me a week to headline during their 40th anniversary because everyone who’s ever been in comedy has been through there — from Tim Allen, obviously because he’s from Detroit, but all of them —Ron White, David Brenner, anyone you would know in the business, past, present and future, anybody who came through comedy went there — Seinfeld, Leno, all the huge names. They have a wall of fame and I’m proud to have my picture on there. As far as ego goes it’s cool, which I don’t have by the way.

Who were some of your influences?

Because of my age bracket, I was a big fan of the physical comedy of Jonathan Winters, Jackie Gleason and I was influenced by everything from Richard Pryor to Bill Cosby to Bob Newhart with the storytelling, because I don’t do jokes, I don’t do punchlines, I’m a storyteller. There are funny things all along the way, but it’s not your standard set up, punchline, set-up punchline.

What makes you different?

Unlike a lot of comic friends who had disastrous childhoods or they just came from a bad place in life, my whole life has rocked. I had a good family, met my wife when she was 12 and I was 13, I asked her to go steady in the seventh grade, and we never broke up. We just celebrated 56 years together. She’s a really lousy shot…

If you’ve had such a good life, what do you have to talk about?

I talk about our adventures together, and apart. There’s a lot of material about children when they were younger, now it’s about grandchildren. As I age, the show ages. What’s nice about the show is afterward I come out and the millennials are like, “Oh, my gosh, we’ve already Googled you, can we get a pic?” or “Do you mind if we IT this?” I’m like, “you can do whatever you want.” And the next couple that leaves is with blue hair and walkers, going, “Oh, my God, I haven’t laughed that long in years.” so to be able to hit all ages allows me to just enjoy every night.

Where’s the strangest place you never though you’d do comedy?

I did it on a bus, like a tour bus, it was to raise money for charity and it was a women’s shopping thing. I got together with a radio host and she asked me to come and talk, so I did it on a bus.

I did it at a wake. We lost my nephew to the opioid epidemic. After the luncheon with the immediate family, the one sister who lost her son, asked, “Would you do a show? I kind of invited the neighbors over and there’s going to be about 60 or 70 people there.” I’m like, “Do you really want this?” and she said, “Yeah, I need to laugh.” So we had a full house, standing room only, and I took them out of their world and brought them into mine. I just gave them that escape, that cocoon. So I guess the weirdest place would be on a bus and the weirdest time would be at a wake.

What’s your favorite thing about being a comedian?

My favorite thing as a comic is to take an entire audience out of their life for that one hour and let them escape all the pressures that go with life. I tell audiences that my dream was to be able to take an entire audience whether you’re happy or sad or grieving or whatever’s going on in your life and completely take you away from that and bring you into my world for an hour and then set you back down. That’s my favorite thing, is to have people come up after a show and realize that that actually happened.

What’s your least favorite thing about being a comedian?

I love to fly, but I hate airports. It’s almost like we’re professional travelers to get to work an hour a night. The rest of the time we work on logistics. I will be awake 22 hours before I go on stage for one night, and I never “phone it in” either. Every time I get on stage, I try to remember words Bob Newhart spoke, he said, “You’re not there to entertain yourselves, you’re there to entertain the audience so do what it takes.”

What’s your favorite kind of laugh?

My favorite laughs are when I’m not using words, when I’ve set it up to the point where for 30 seconds, I can get two or three or four laughs out of just physical manifestations on stage. Those are really, really important, where you’re no longer using words, you’re just using the setup itself and letting the audience enjoy the reaction. The facial expressions are very theatrical when I work. It’s non-verbal so it’s kind of a homage to the Jonathan Winters, Red Skelton, Jackie Gleason, Jack Benny people who could get laughs without words, using looks, facial expression. When I’ve got a full theater and I purposely stop speaking to do something, I listen, ’cause I love to stay present, I like to stay in the moment when I’m on stage. Some people drift off or they phone it in, but I like to stay present. I can personally stop speaking and just listen to an entire audience being quiet, waiting for the next thing, and then just a simple movement or a head look gets a laugh and another laugh. Yeah, those are special to me.

How do you handle hecklers?

I rarely get them because my presentations are more like a monologue. I take a deep breath and once I get them laughing, unless there’s actually someone turning blue, I don’t have hecklers. The show doesn’t lend itself to them. I’ll ask a couple of questions, but they’re rhetorical. I don’t pander. I have some friends who go, “hey, give it up for the troops.” I’m like quit it, if you need an applause break, say something funny enough for the audience to not only laugh but to applaud that moment. That’s a personal professional pet peeve I have.

Other than being nuts and happily married, what else do you want people to know about you?

That’s about it. I take pride in the comedians I’ve mentored that I now see on television or on cruise ships headlining. To this day, I still have fellow comedians who tell me, “every time I watch you, I learn something.” That’s a huge honor. Weird thing is, to them, I’m one of the legends, even though nobody knows who I am, except in Michigan maybe. That’s because I refused to go to L.A. I chose family over fame and what I have is worth way more than money.

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge within the Edgewater

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info