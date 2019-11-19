Thanksgiving Casino Cookbook

Hosting a holiday dinner for your family is an undertaking in itself, but resorts are tasked with preparing the perfect menu for thousands of guests at multiple restaurants.

Which items do guests want on the menu? How much food to order? When to start cooking? How many guests to prepare for? These are all questions the food and beverage departments must consider when planning for a holiday.

After several years in the business, Aquarius Vice President of Food and Beverage Tim Abrams said his team pretty much has it down to a science, ordering just the right amount of food to eliminate any waste.

The Aquarius outlets served about 3,500 guests on Thanksgiving last year. All hands are on deck that day, including more than 60 kitchen workers. But the Aquarius ensures employees do get to enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner at work as well.

Assistant Executive Chef Gregory Fradette said they order the food about three weeks in advance and it is delivered a week before the holiday. He said they order about 300 pounds of turkey breast, 200 pounds of dark meat, 100 pounds of ham, 300 pounds of stuffing and 400 pumpkin pies. That’s not counting all of the whole turkeys, gizzards, vegetables, rolls, desserts and numerous other sides that complete their Thanksgiving spread.

They start defrosting turkeys in the fridge about six days before Thanksgiving. On Monday the week of Thanksgiving they season and prepare the turkey breasts and start baking them Monday night and into Tuesday.

“The real process is to get the turkey breasts all cooked off by Tuesday so we can start slicing it and distribute it throughout the venues,” Fradette said. “As far as the turkey gravy, the stuffing, the mashed potatoes, everything of that sort is made the day of. We have a few 30-gallon braisers and 50-gallon kettles so we can do large amounts of stuffing and gravy, but the key is to get an early start. We come in at 4 a.m. to start making the ‘liquid gold’ as we say, that’s turkey gravy to you and me.

“The whole turkeys we put in about 20 at a time and start them early in the morning. Last year we were going through a 24-pound turkey in about five minutes.”

Abrams and Fradette both taste test all of the food before it goes out to ensure excellent quality, but when it comes to their preferences for Thanksgiving dinner, turkey isn’t on the list.

“We look at so much turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes, that’s the last thing we want,” Fradette said. “I go for the easy stuff like mac and cheese.”

For Abrams, a rib-eye steak was his meal of choice.

If turkey isn’t your favorite either, the Vineyard will be offering a tri-tip steak special as well on Thanksgiving Day. Fradette prepared the steak for us and shared his recipe to try at your next holiday dinner.

Tri-tip steak is a lean cut of beef from the bottom sirloin. A 1.5-pound cut of this meat should serve four people. To begin, oil both sides of the beef and rub it with Montreal spice. Next, broil the steak on both sides for a couple of minutes just to mark it. Create a seasoning mixture with a half ounce of BBQ spice and a pinch of brown sugar and season both sides with the blend. Place the meat in a smoker at 150 degrees for three hours to complete cooking.

For the sides, Fradette made an asparagus, mushroom and tomato ragout and a wild mushroom risotto.

For the risotto you will need a ½ ounce of olive oil, ½ ounce of minced garlic, ½ ounce of minced shallots, 1 cup of arborio rice, 1 cup of chicken stock, four baby portabellini mushrooms sliced, 1 ounce of mascarpone cheese, 1 ounce of butter, 1 ounce of parmesan cheese, ¼ cup of heavy cream, 12 ounces of chopped fresh basil, salt and pepper.

First you will heat the olive oil in a skillet on the stove and add the garlic, shallots and rice. Brown off the mixture and add the chicken stock. Cook the rice until it is slightly hard and then add the mushrooms. Once the rice is soft, add the mascarpone cheese, butter, parmesan and cream. Stir the mixture thoroughly and add basil, salt and pepper to taste.

For the ragout you will need a ½ ounce of olive oil, ½ ounce of minced garlic, ½ ounce of minced shallots, 8 mini portabellini mushrooms quartered, 12 stalks of asparagus cut into 1-inch pieces, a handful of yellow and red teardrop tomatoes cut in half, 2 ounces of white wine, 3 ounces of butter, salt and pepper.

Heat the oil in a skillet on the stove and sauté the mushrooms, garlic and shallots. Add the white wine and asparagus and cook for two minutes. Turn the burner off and add the tomatoes and butter, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

Slice the tri-tip steak and serve with the risotto and ragout. The tender beef tastes delicious with the rich risotto and flavorful vegetable ragout.

Try out this recipe at your own table this Thanksgiving, or stop by the Vineyard on Thursday, Nov. 28 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.) to taste the dish straight from its source. Call 800-662-5825 ext. 420 to make a reservation for Thanksgiving.

The Vineyard will be closing the Sunday after Thanksgiving and will not reopen until Christmas Day.

A full listing of Thanksgiving menus for the Laughlin resorts will be printed in the Entertainer next Wednesday, Nov. 27.