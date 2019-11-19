Retail Therapy

This time of year box stores are filled to the brim with every electronic device and latest phone known to man, but are there people on your list who already have all that stuff? Everyone has that one relative who is a challenge when comes to finding the perfect gift. Unique people require unique items and thinking outside the traditional box store offerings. Maybe that difficult-to-buy-for person is yourself because you never know what might strike your fancy.

Laughlin casino gift shops are an often-untapped resource, with some of the most unique and unexpected items that continue to surprise both travelers and locals alike. So finding something interesting for everyone on your list is easier than one might think. From toys and clothing for children, to that aunt who collects shot glasses, or that cousin who loves anything Harley-Davidson — casino gift shops have got you covered.

Consider taking a day or two just to browse through them and discover a variety of options to make your gift-hunting and gift-giving fun. Putting a bit of thought behind a gift means more to people when it comes from the heart.

Amidst the souvenir dice, playing cards, snacks, sundries, soda, beer and branded items that one would expect to find, are surprisingly cool gift-giving gems —from fine clothing to bargains (look for the clearance racks) that will have people wondering, “where did you find that?”

Know someone who collects salt-and-pepper shakers or Christmas ornaments? Casino gift shops have such a wide variety of these items that a person could find a different one at every shop. Is there a special lady who loves designer handbags? Just about every casino shop has a large selection to choose from.

Casino resort gift shops know how to make the most of their somewhat limited square footage by using every nook and cranny for merchandise.

Takeaways from our boutique browsing:

• As the Christmas holiday is approaching, some shops are closing out other seasonal merchandise to make room, so search each one for clearance item bargains.

• Who knew balloon poodle dog figurines were a thing?

• Unicorns and mermaids seem to be more popular than Hello Kitty and Frozen merch these days.

• Wandering through casinos can be good exercise.

• If it’s collectibles you’re after, it’s collectibles you’ll find. Even if you don’t have a collection of bulldogs, Santas, salt-and-pepper shakers or cookie jars, you can start one here.

• Just about every shop has items for $10, including jewelry, scarves, and more.

• Classy lady Minnie Mouse is still a popular choice in bags, backpacks and more.

• Gift shops are also great places for information about the local area — employees are friendly, helpful and knowledgeable.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN



• MAIN GIFT SHOP (near hotel registration area) — Inventory in this shop is always changing, so no matter when you stop by, you’ll see things you didn’t see before. Currently decked out for the holidays with unique Christmas ornaments from mice to bells to owls, home decor, and collectible Santas; Paris items including handbags, clutch purses, and key chains; also everything for a romantic bubble bath including candles.

If you have someone on your shopping list who lives and breathes unicorns or mermaids, this is THE place to find a nice selection of toys, jewelry and dresses for those special little girls in your life. There’s also a large assortment of toys and children’s books for all ages, including those who love pirates and unusual stuffed animals who share space with Minnie Mouse backpacks and Hello Kitty merch. There’s also a large selection of jewelry (including tiaras for the princess) and casual clothing and accessories for men, women and children. An assortment of collectibles include pug dogs (who knew this was a thing). To keep those little feet warm, add some Ty Beanie slippers to the stockings. The Glitz To Go room has a nice selection of items starting at $10 as well as handbags by Betsy Johnson.

Open Sunday-Thursday (6 a.m.-midnight); Friday-Saturday (6 a.m.-1 a.m.).

• THE BOUTIQUE (in the non-smoking casino) — upscale casual men’s and women’s clothing lines like Tommy Bahama and Tribal, shoes, boots and novelty socks; stylish and comfortable winter jackets, hoodies and cardigans; and brands like Vera Bradley and Brighton. Also a large assortment of accessories, including handbags, scarves, and hats; fine designer jewelry; Swarovski crystals, luggage and more.

Open Monday-Thursday (noon.- 7 p.m.); Friday- Sunday (9 a.m.-7 p.m.).

GOLDEN NUGGET

• GIFT EMPORIUM (just off the atrium entrance next to Gold Diggers Nightclub) — Brand names like Pandora jewelry (the only place in Laughlin to offer this brand), Tommy Bahama, Fossil watches, Brighton, MudPie and Vera Bradley offer a large selection of distinctive jewelry, designer clothing for women and men, watches, handbags, scarves, accessories, sunglasses, large and small Ty Beanies and more. T-shirts and casual clothing for men, women and children fill the racks. Snacks, soda, alcohol, ice cream and other sundries are tucked throughout.

Open daily through the holidays (6 a.m.-10 p.m.).

• BUBBA GUMP’S GIFT SHOP (on river level) — variety of items reminiscent of the movie, stuffed toys, shirts and more.

Open Sunday-Thursday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

REGENCY

• THIS, THAT and THE UDDER Convenience & Gifts (enter from the Riverwalk or from stairwell or elevator to main casino) — figurines, collectibles, ceramic animals, cookie jars, jewelry, ladies handbags, home decor, salt and pepper shakers, men and women’s casual clothing, signs, and bit of everything.

Open Sunday-Thursday (8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Friday-Saturday (8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

AVI RESORT & CASINO

• AVI GIFTS & CRAFTS (near the main casino entrance) — handmade Native American arts and crafts, including items made by Fort Mojave Indian Tribe artists; casual clothing for men and women, accessories, toys, photo frames, refrigerator magnets, wind chimes, greeting cards, figurines, plus assorted sundries.

Open daily (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

RIVERSIDE RESORT

• MAIN GIFT SHOP (near hotel registration) — T-shirts, souvenirs, Laughlin collectibles, selection of fairy and animal figurines, salt and pepper shakers, decorative items, jewelry, toys, cigars, snacks, newspapers and more.

Open daily (24 hours).

• THIRD FLOOR GIFT SHOP (next to the Classic Car Exhibit) — offers a large selection of memorabilia including John Wayne, Lucy, the Beatles, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. David Carey vintage car-themed shirts, hats and signs. Animal figurines, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, jigsaw puzzles, toy cars, model cars, plush animals, Toy Trains in tins, Safari Jungle Animals in a Tin, Princess in a Tin and more.

Open Sunday – Thursday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.).

• SMOKE SHOP and ANTIQUE SLOTS (on the main casino between the North and South Tower) — large assortment of tobacco products; unique collectible antique slot machines; sexy fairies, skulls and more.

Open daily (7 a.m.-10 p.m.).

• THE WATCH MAN STORE (on the main casino floor at the base of the escalator up to Don’s Celebrity Theatre) — every kind of timepiece imaginable, or so it seems, also a large variety of other merchandise, home décor, fashion accessories and so much more.

Open daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• AMAZING SHIRTS (on the main casino floor) — small space filled to the ceiling with large variety of, you guessed it, shirts in all styles, colors, and designs.

Open daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• FUN IN THE SUN (in the South Tower) — T-shirts, women’s blouses, dresses, casual wear, hats, denim, vests and more.

Open daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• LOME´ DESIGNS (in the South Tower, in front of the elevators) —Silver gemstone jewelry.

Open Sunday-Wednesday (9 a.m.-7 p.m.); Thursday (9 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.).

• RING CITY (on the main casino floor South Tower near valet parking entrance) — all manner of rings, all priced at $9.97.

Open daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• BARGAIN CITY (in the South Tower) — women’s accessories priced at $5.97 each.

Open daily (10 a.m.-7 p.m.).

• MY MIRACLE PILLOW (in the South Tower) — sleeping pillow display and sales area.

Open daily (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

• The GENERAL STORE (main casino level at the north end of the resort) — extensive in all that it offers adults and children. The fun atmosphere reflects ghost towns and mining operations with old gasoline pumps, wall murals and a boxed-in waterway where kids can pan for gold. Keeping with the theme are geodes and geode slices and rocks to break to reveal crystals hidden inside.

In fact, a large portion of the store is dedicated to children with pint-sized tables and chairs for playing, reading and discovering. Just look up and the ceiling is filled with all shapes and sizes of colorful kites.

The candy store offers classics like salt-water taffy and big lollypops, and trendy stuff like Nerd ropes. Inventory includes sugar-free options.

A good portion of the store is also dedicated to adult shoppers, with an extensive alcohol and beer selection, with an abundance of snacks to go with it. There are items for pet lovers, people who love to cook, indulge in a good soak in the tub, or who love to relax with a good book. Also a variety of cookbooks, men’s and women’s apparel, jewelry, hats, scarves, bags, figurines and more. There is also seating for diners grabbing a bite or a beverage at the snack bar.

The glass-front display cases at the entrance offer assorted treats, including a variety of fudge, cinnamon rolls, pastries, muffins and more.

Open daily (24 hours).

TROPICANA

• MARSHALL-ROUSSO (across from Tango’s Lounge) — Ladies will find dramatic evening wear with just the right amount of sparkle, hip and casual clothing, accessories, handbags and jewelry; also men’s tops, hats and socks featuring designer brands. Jackets, ponchos, sweaters and accessories for the cooler months ahead including gloves and scarves. Some items $10, some items up to 50 percent off.

Open Sunday-Thursday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday and Saturday (9 a.m.-10 p.m.).

• ESSENTIALS — explanation is in the name. This store carries the necessities that may not have made it into the suitcase. T-shirts and apparel items, and unique gift items like Harley-Davidson gnomes, shot glasses, T-shirts and backpacks; colorful fox piggy banks, travel mugs, unicorns, dragons and sexy fairies. Also unicorn toys, plushes, purses and T-shirts. Over the Road Personalized 18-wheeler toy trucks, Dinosaurs in Tins and planes that fly. Everything to relax while away from home — body wash and lotion, personal massagers, incense, crystals and meditation stones. In addition to sundries and toiletries, there are sweet and salty snacks, soda, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and more.

Open Sunday-Thursday (7 a.m.-midnight); Friday and Saturday (7 a.m.-1 a.m.).

COLORADO BELLE

• GIFT SHOP (at the east side of the main casino floor) — dammit dolls, lots of key chains, Elvis and Beatles collectibles including yellow submarine tins; casual wear for men, women and children; sunglasses, ladies fashion rings, mugs, luggage, relaxation candles, logo T-shirts, toys and stuffed animals; large selection of $10 items such as watches in every color, jewelry and decorative figurines.

Open daily (24 hours).

EDGEWATER

• MAIN GIFT SHOP (adjacent to the Sedona Tower lobby) — upscale clothing and handbags for women, including Nicole Lee designs, salt and pepper shakers, large and small Ty Beanies, turquoise jewelry, luggage and large travel bags, Elvis merch, huge selection of Laughlin T-shirts, hoodies and more. Selection of $10 items, casual clothing for men, women and children, collectible figurines and novelty items. Some merchandise is up to 65 percent off.

Open daily (24 hours).

• $10 BOUTIQUE (on the river level next to the buffet) — most items in the store are $10, some bags are $25, other apparel such as ladies faux fur jackets are priced higher. Variety of accessories for men and women, including bracelets, necklaces, pins, rings, watches, hats, scarves, handbags, travel pillows, sandals and more.

Open daily (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

AQUARIUS

• AQUARIUS GIFT SHOP (near side entrance, between Duet and Subway) — upscale women’s winter clothing including jackets, sweaters, cardigans, ponchos, blouses that sparkle, and those that keep you warm. Also designer handbags and accessories, men’s and children’s clothing, variety of collectibles, toys and stuffed animals…yes there are unicorn items including T-shirts, salt and pepper shakers. Motorcycle santa and watercraft Santa ornaments, large assortment of jewelry, luggage, keychains, books, snacks and beverages. Some items are up to 30 percent off.

Open Sunday-Friday (7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.); Saturday (7 a.m.-1:30 a.m.).

NEW PIONEER

• COUNTRY STORE convenience store/gift shop (near the main entrance) — country-themed décor, complete with wooden floors that creak. Brand new to the store are NFL team totems, stylish ladies dresses one-size fits all, long cardigans, sweaters, scarves, patriotic key chains, hand-blown glass figurines, also a good variety of hot sauces, salsas and spicy popcorn, fixins’ for chili, cornbread and beer bread. Also, they have T-shirts, wind chimes, soda, snacks and cigarettes.

Open daily (8 a.m.-9 p.m.).