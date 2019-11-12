Warrior Spirit

Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles. With more than one million annual participants and more than 250 events across more than 42 countries, Spartan is the world’s largest obstacle race.

People who constantly like to challenge themselves beyond what their bodies might be capable of, have found this a bold way to test the theories that positive changes brought on through these events can have positive effects in every facet of their lives.

More than 5,000 adult competitors and 200 kids will find out what they’re made of by participating in the two-day, obstacle-filled Spartan Race coming to Laughlin Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17. Presented by the Laughlin Tourism Commission, races take place at the Laughlin Events Park, (corner of Bruce Woodbury Drive and Thomas Edison Drive).

The Laughlin race also includes the Para Spartan heat for adaptive athletes. It is designed to minimize the impact of impairments on sport performance and to ensure the success of an athlete is determined by skill, fitness, power, endurance, tactical ability and mental focus. The para athletes will compete individually in an open heat or with a team as an elite in hopes of winning cash prizes.

Combining speed and endurance along with a strong mind-body connection is at the very core of this particular sport of racing. Adding obstacles helps athletes to shift their frame of reference, making them more resilient, challenging themselves to be more capable than they thought.

The theory is when runners sign up for a race, it holds them accountable and keeps them motivated to train harder and eat healthier.

This marks the second return of Spartan to Laughlin, but for those who think the course will be a repeat of last year, new obstacles will be in place to amp things up several notches.

“We have some new obstacles that were introduced earlier this season that will definitely pose a new challenge to competitors, including the Pipe Lair, where competitors must crawl through and traverse a labyrinth of pipes; the Beater, a new ‘twist’ on the classic monkey bars; and the Helix, a three-dimensional horizontal climb,” said Jonathan Fine, head of Global Brand Communications.

Spartan racers can choose between the Super Race on Saturday or the Sprint Race on Sunday.

The Spartan Super offers the ideal blend between distance and speed, offering racers a true athletic test. If you consider yourself a more seasoned athlete determined to push beyond excuses, you just might have the mettle for a Spartan Super. Serving up 25 obstacles and 10K of rugged terrain, the Spartan Super spares no one. Developed as the second race in the Spartan Trifecta, the Super is where you prove to yourself you’ve got everything it takes to face the beast.

The Sprint may be Spartan’s shortest distance race, but it’s still a favorite amongst both new and returning racers. It’s the perfect distance for those looking to start their Spartan journey. The Sprint also allows returning racers a manageable distance to see how far they can push themselves. Delivering 20 obstacles over 5K, you’ll never run the same race twice.

Race finishers will receive a Badass Super Finisher Medal, a Trifecta Medal Wedge Piece, free Firestone-Walker beer, a finisher T-shirt, free professional photos, free bananas, a cold can of FitAID, a BodyArmor sports drink or hydration water, Kashi protein bar and bragging rights.

Ticket prices for participants vary by race type and division.

Before competition gets underway, everyone is invited to the Spartan Open House on Friday, Nov. 15 (2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.) at the Laughlin Events Park. The event is free to attend and is a chance for newbies and expert Spartans alike to hang out pre-race, practice on obstacles, join a guided obstacle tour with an SGX certified coach, who can answer all questions about what to expect on race day, as well as provide expert tips on how to crush Spartan obstacles like a pro; plus get early access to merchandise, meet new Spartans while soaking up the music and pre-race vibe in festival style, and more. Anyone 14 years and up will have time to practice on the obstacles.

People of all ages are welcome. It’s free. Bring friends, family, and strangers and encourage them to sign up for the race if they haven’t.

Spectators are an important part of the event. So bring friends and family to the race to motivate you to conquer obstacles, cross the finish line and receive your medal. Having a personal cheering section could be the difference between giving up on finishing when a competitor is exhausted. Fans will also enjoy music, raffles, entertainment, and festival challenges. There is a spectator fee of $25 per day, cash only, paid as you enter.

Most importantly, fans will receive a front row seat to watch racers from a safe, comfortable, and relatively mud-less (no promises) Spartan Race festival ground area. And, when it’s over, they receive muddy hugs from thrilled Spartan athletes.

The Festival Pass includes a merchandise discount card redeemable at the merchandise tent, access to view multiple key obstacles on the course, finish line viewing, the vendor tents, and hot food for sale on the grounds.

For more information visit Spartan.com.

Race Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 16

Grounds open (6 a.m.)

Elite Men (7:30 a.m.)

Elite Women (7:45 a.m.)

Ages 30-34, 35-39 (8 a.m.)

Ages 40-44, 45-49 (8:15 a.m.)

Ages 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 50-54, 55-59 and 60+ (8:30 a.m.)

Afternoon start times begin (11:15 a.m.), last heat (12:30 p.m.)

Waves of 250+ racers will be released every 15 minutes.

Post Race celebration Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho (5:30-8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Elite Men (7:30 a.m.)

Elite Women (7:45 a.m.)

Ages 30-34, 35-39 (8 a.m.)

Ages 40-44, 45-49 (8:15 a.m.)

Ages 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 50-54, 55-59 and 60+ (8:30 a.m.)

Morning start times (9 a.m.-noon), last heat (noon)

Afternoon start times begin (1:00 p.m.)

Para Heat

Para Spartan Elite (8:30 a.m.)

Para Spartan Open (8:45 p.m.)

Competitive 2-Mile Kids Race

Ages 10-11 and 12-13

Saturday and Sunday

Males start time (9 a.m.); Females (9:15 a.m.)

2-Mile Kids Race

Ages 10-13

Saturday and Sunday start time (noon)

1-Mile Kids Race

Ages 7-9

Saturday start times (10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.)

Sunday start times (10 a.m., 11a.m., 1 p.m.)

Half-Mile Kids Race

Ages 4-6

Saturday start times (10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.)

Sunday start times (10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.).