The Wild Side

Keepers of the Wild has been saving lives since its inception in 1995. Keepers is a sanctuary for exotic and indigenous animals that were being abused, neglected or abandoned.

Jonathan Kraft, founder of the nature park, had a career in show business, performing as a magician in Las Vegas. As his act grew, he decided to include exotic animals. While he raised two tiger cubs himself, and gave his animals the best of care, he began to realize that show business was not the intended lifestyle for wild animals.

“At times I looked into their eyes and what I saw was confusion, sadness, and stress. It made me sad,” Kraft said in his first-hand account. “Finally I realized no matter how much love I have for my animals, no matter how well I took care of them, this is simply not a life for these beautiful creatures.”

He also witnessed other trainers in the business neglecting and abusing their show animals. This spurred Kraft to begin rescuing the animals, and he eventually opened a sanctuary, making his passion for animal welfare his full-time job.

The current sanctuary site sits on 175 acres of desert land in Valentine, Arizona, about 65 miles from Laughlin. It is a nonprofit organization and runs with a small staff, and a host of volunteers.

Kraft’s wife, Lara, is the public relations director and park photographer, keeping the public updated and educated about the residents at Keepers online and through social media. Follow Keepers on Facebook and Instagram for photos and news on the amazing creatures that call the sanctuary home.

There are also volunteers and interns who help out at the park with feeding, cleaning and meal preparation. If you are interested in volunteering you may fill out the application on their website, keepersofhtewild.org/volunteer.

The Animals

Keepers is home to a variety of animals, with different backgrounds and stories. They all have one thing in common — their future was grim until Keepers stepped in.

Keepers has a strict no breeding policy, and simply cares for the animals by providing the space, nutrients, and overall habitat each animal requires to live a happy and natural life.

The largest population at Keepers is their group of tigers. Tigers are a common animal used for profit, and unfortunately are abandoned or euthanized when they outgrow their purpose. Many of the tigers at Keepers were used for photo opportunities as cubs, but were discarded after a certain age that the law deems too dangerous for public interaction. Others were illegally sold at auction as pets or for trophy hunts.

Last year Keepers rescued a trio of big cats, which included an African lion, a Bengal tiger and an African leopard, from their life as backyard pets.

Keepers hosts a handful of bobcats and coyotes, indigenous to the area, who were abandoned by their mothers as babies or found struggling to survive in residential areas and brought to Keepers by state authorities.

Kenai is the newest bear to join Keepers, after becoming separated from his mother and siblings. The young bear has adapted quite well, making a family with the other black bears at the sanctuary.

Primate village holds a diverse group, including capuchins, macaques, a lemur and a baboon. Many of the monkeys were privately owned as pets and once the novelty wore off, the owners did not want to take care of them anymore.

The workers at Keepers warn visitors not to try and house a pet that you are not ready for. Primates require a lot of attention and can also become jealous and violent, making them unsuitable as house pets.

There is a plethora of other wildlife that have been rescued by Keepers including, emus, deer, wolves, goats, and much more, which now have a place to peacefully live out the rest of their lives.

Visiting the park, guests will quickly see all of the time and care taken to improve these animals’ quality of life.

Environmental enrichment items are created and prepared for foraging, sensory stimulation and manipulation activities for the various species. For example, there are fire hoses strung across the primate den for climbing and their food is put in tubes or pinatas that require some thinking and digging to retrieve.

Each habitat is spacious and includes elements for care and play, such as shelters from the sun, pools and cardboard boxes to tear apart, a favorite amongst the resident tigers.

Visit the Park

While Keepers is not a zoo, it is open for public viewing. You can purchase a walking tour and stroll through the park at your leisure, or they offer guided tours with a ride on a safari vehicle for an additional fee. Tour guides will share the animals’ stories as well as insight into their personalities and the care required for each animal with the guided tour.

The park is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Monday, and the guided tours run at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Pets are not allowed inside the park.

After you finish your tour, check out the gift shop for a memento to remember your day, like their conservation themed T-shirts, stuffed animals, and much more. They also offer snack food and cold refreshments for sale.

Sponsor an Animal

You can donate to the cause by sponsoring an animal or habitat. Donations help cover the medical and nutritional costs necessary to preserve the welfare of the animals that call Keepers home. You can pick which animal you would like to sponsor and you will receive a certificate and an 8×10 photo of your animal. Level 1 sponsorship ($75 annually) includes hoofed animals, reptiles and birds, Level 2 ($150 annually) covers primates, coyotes, bobcats and wolves, and Level 3 ($250 annually) covers all of the large cats and bears.

You also can donate items off the wish list at keepersofthewild.org, such as balls, plastic pools, soap, office supplies, food and many other items.