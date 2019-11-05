Veterans Day weekend is about somber remembrances of American armed forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice while also honoring those brave men and women who returned home after serving their time, and continue to make this the land of the free.

The Tropicana Laughlin is front and center in the midst of all activities this year, filled with reasons to celebrate and appreciate freedom.

The Tropicana is hosting a 9/11 memorial titled “Remembering Our Fallen” that honors our country’s military fallen since that day to the present from The War on Terrorism. The memorial will be housed in the Pavilion Theater, and viewing is free to the public starting on Friday, Nov. 8-Monday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. each day.

“Our military, past and present, have sacrificed so much,” said Rick Yuhas, Tropicana general manager. “Honoring their service to our country is simply the right thing to do.

“We should never forget the efforts and sacrifices of the men and women of the US armed forces. Every day, not just Veterans Day, is a day we should be saying thank you for being at the front line of our freedoms. The Tropicana is honored to host our veterans over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.”

Unlike brick and mortar memorials, Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos. It’s legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families.

“Our mission is to honor our military from today’s War on Terror, going back to World War II, including those who have died, while serving the United States of America,” said Bill Williams, founder of the non-profit Patriotic Productions, who brings the memorial to Laughlin. “We do that by creating photo memorials, holding events open to veterans, their families and the public and recording stories to share with future generations.

“Remembering Our Fallen is a traveling photographic war memorial that honors our country’s military, fallen from the War on Terror. Because 9/11 was such a defining moment, this memorial includes our country’s fallen since that tragic day in our nation’s history,” he added. “There are 15 state-specific memorials and a national memorial.”

It is the national memorial making the trip to Laughlin over Veterans weekend.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 9, the Men of Fire Motorcycle Club, Chapter 6 Northwest Arizona, along with U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club from Phoenix, will host the 5th annual Run for the Fund Charity Poker Run in the Tropicana’s valet area. Proceeds benefit River Fund Tri-state veterans.

The cost is $30 per rider, which includes a shirt, coin and $10 meal voucher. It is $10 for an additional rider, which includes a $10 meal voucher. Extra shirts are $15. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the last rider must be out by 11 a.m.

“On average we manage to get just over 100 riders for this run. Of course, this is subject to weather,” said Ryan Granath, president of Men of Fire Chapter 6. “The money we raise is to get more veterans off the streets.

In addition to the poker run, the guys also hold a raffle for prizes afterwards.

“Last year’s event was great. Over the last several years, the amount donated depends on the number of riders, as well as the raffle,” he added. “Hopefully we will donate around $2,000+. During the Laughlin River Run is where our donation is larger. This last April it was $9,000. Over the past seven years it has been in excess of $70,000. All of the money has gone to the River Fund veteran account. They manage the money to help veterans in the surrounding area.”

“So because it’s a veterans run, we’re utilizing veterans’ stops. That being said, we’ll go to American Legion Post 60 in Laughlin, American Legion Post 87 in Bullhead, VFW 10005, VFW Post 404 in Mohave Valley and the VFW in Golden Shores,” Granath said. “We will begin and end at the Tropicana.

“After the cards are turned in at 3:30 p.m., we will hold a raffle at the Tropicana in Victory Plaza,” he said. “Raffle tickets may be purchased during that time, lasting until 5 p.m., giving people a chance to win a variety of prizes.”

“A lot of times, people who haven’t participated in the event or maybe didn’t know about it, want to help out, so we sell raffle tickets to anybody who’s there,” Granath said. “We just let them know it’s for the veterans so we get a lot of participation from outside the ride.”

For more information about the ride, call Granath, 928-486-4725.

The Tropicana hosts a Veterans’ Down Home BBQ/Block Party on Monday, Nov. 11, served in Victory Plaza (4 p.m.-7 p.m.). Veterans and their guests dine free. They must have a Trop Advantage Veterans Card to be eligible for free pig roast. Veterans who don’t have a Trop Advantage card, may sign up by Sunday, Nov. 10 to be eligible for the free meal. Swipe Trop Advantage Veterans Card at kiosk for voucher no later than 6 p.m. All others, see venue for retail prices per person.

As part of the outdoor celebration, the Air Force Junior ROTC from Mohave High School will be presenting the flag (2:30 p.m., NV time) and then performing award-winning drill skills until 3 p.m.

Then rock-a-billy group, the Crown City Bombers take the stage for the afternoon.

This tight five-piece founded in 2003, has their roots firmly planted in rock-a-billy, country, ’50s and early ’60s music and R&B — the primary influence in all of their original songs.

In a relatively short amount of time, CC Bombers has built a dedicated legion of fans in the Southern California scene, tearing up at venues like The Derby, Blue Café, The Purple Orchid and car shows in Long Beach and San Pedro.

Consisting of Dave Bertiz (vocalist, guitar), Dani Haberman (vocalist), Eitaro Sako (lead guitar), Matty Boy Pensabene (bass and vocals), and Jack Johnson (drums), the band has opened for many headlining acts like Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats, Big Sandy, Hot Rod Lincoln and Wanda Jackson.

Their new album, Here Comes the Night is out now.