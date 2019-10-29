Out of This World

Visions of the Future is the theme of the UFO Symposium returning to the Aquarius Casino Resort’s Pavilion Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3.

The three-day event features top experts in Remote Viewing, ESP and the Extraterrestrial/UFO connection. Favorite headline speakers include James Penniston, Nick Pope, Emery Smith, Angela Thompson Smith, Russell Targ, Regina Meredith, Paola Harris, and more.

Additional events include breakout national and international speakers who are experts in their fields of UFOlogy, remote viewing, ESP, metaphysics, and consciousness; movies; experiencer sessions, panel discussions and more.

“This spiritual event is for those in search of a genuine education on suppressed truths to help spread awareness and raise consciousness in hopes of creating a better world,” states Emery Smith, one of the headline speakers.

The symposium is presented by StarworksUSA, founded in support of both the research and inquiry into the UFO phenomenon and those who have had the profound experience of contact with extraterrestrial life.

StarworksUSA conferences are designed to change the perception of ET contact, promoting the belief that contact is a unique form of communication and integration with our galactic neighbors which defies explanation of time and space.

Rather than perceiving separation and fear, the group seek to raise the consciousness of the planet with a heart-centered connection with its galactic neighbors.

Their mission statement: “We realize we do not have all the answers but strive to ask the right questions.”

Pricing for the symposium is as follows:

Full Attendance Package, including the Saturday night Dinner Gala, is $360. The package also includes entry to the cocktail party on Friday, Nov. 1; entry to all speaker presentations and panels on Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3; and entry to the Vendor Marketplace on all three days.

The Presenters Only Package is $315 and includes entry to the cocktail party on Friday, Nov. 1; entry to all speaker presentations and panels on Friday, Nov. 1, Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3; and entry to the Vendor Marketplace on all three days.

A one-day pass for either Friday or Saturday is $150. VIP packages are sold out.

The Saturday Gala Dinner only, is $70, and includes food, and a film with guest speakers and fellow participants.

Participants can add a two-day lunch buffet for $60. Friday’s buffet is an all-you-can-eat Fiesta Taco Bar; Saturday’s buffet is a Pizza & Pasta Bar; also vegetarian options.

Symposium hours are: Friday, Nov. 1: (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.); Saturday, Nov. 2: (9 am – 6 p.m.); Dinner Gala (7 p.m.– 11 p.m.); Sunday, November 3 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

For questions or more information, contact expo@StarWorksUSA.com or call 303-415-3900.

2019 Symposium schedule

(subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Registration opens (Lobby) (3 p.m.–6 p.m.).

Friday, Nov. 1

Registration opens (Lobby) (7 a.m.);

Karen Gresham Nickell “Setting the Intention” Guided Meditation (Pisces Room) (8 a.m.-8:45 a.m.);

Presentations – Ballroom (Pavilion A) (9 a.m.–noon);

Welcome & Introductions with Paola Harris (9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.)

Regina Meredith “Looking At Our Origins” (9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

Jim Penniston “The Rendlesham Forest Case” (10:45a.m.-12:15 p.m.);

Lunch Break – Fiesta Taco Bar (12:15-1:30 p.m.)

Presentations – Ballroom (Pavilion A) (1:30 p.m.–6 p.m.);

Angela Thompson Smith “Military Remote Viewing and the Civilian Application” (1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.);

Michael Carter “God, Extraterrestrials and The Evolution of Human Consciousness” (3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m.);

Adam Curry “Technology and Consciousness” (4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.);

Cocktail party “My Way” show with Frank Sinatra impersonator Rick Blessing performing, wear black and white attire (lobby), (6:30 p.m.7:30 p.m.).

Special Presentation on the Michael Wolf Kruvante Case by Paola Harris and Richard Boylan (8 p.m.–9:30 p.m.).

Saturday, Nov. 2

Registration opens (Lobby) (7 a.m.);

Experiencer Session led by Gwen Farrell (Pisces Room) (8 a.m.-8:45 a.m.);

Presentations – Ballroom (Pavilion A) (9 a.m.–noon);

Uri Geller skyping in from Israel presented by Gaia’s Sid Goldberg (9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.);

Uri Geller interviewed by Russell Targ (9:30 a.m.-9:50 a.m.);

Russell Targ “Remote Viewing SRI Experiments of the ‘70s” with audience participation (10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.);

Jaime Maussan “Extraordinary UFO Footage” (11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.);

Lunch Break – Pizza & Pasta Bar (1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m.);

Presentations – Ballroom (Pavilion A) (2:30 p.m.–6 p.m.);

Nick Pope “UK and Remote Viewing” (2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.);

Grant Cameron “Apports, Portals, Extraordinary Events and Consciousness” (3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.);

Dinner Gala (Ballroom) (7 p.m.);

Free screening of “Third Eye Spies” with Russell Targ (8 p.m.);

Sunday, Nov. 3

Experiencer Session led by Gwen Farrell (Pisces Room), (8 a.m.-8:45 a.m.);

Presentations – Ballroom (Pavilion A) (9 a.m.–noon);

Karen Gresham Nickell “From Earth to the Cosmos — Connecting to Higher Dimensions Through Consciousness” (9 a.m.–9:30 a.m.);

Kosta Makreas & Hollis Polk “CE-5 and ET Contact” (9:45 a.m.–11:15 a.m.);

Stacey Wright & Jim Mann “MUFON’s Role in the Raising of Consciousness and UFOs” (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.);

Open lunch (12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.);

Presentations – Ballroom (Pavilion A) (1:30 p.m.–5 p.m.);

Marcela Velasco “Visitors from Andromeda” (1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.);

Panel discussion on “Remote Viewing” moderated by Paul Smith, past president of International Remote Viewing Association. Panelists: Russell Targ, Nick Pope, Angela Thompson Smith, Adam Curry, Paola Harris (3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Closing remarks (4:30 p.m.).