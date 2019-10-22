Dream Come True

Tony Orlando never has measured success with awards or accolades. He measures success a little differently than many entertainers. He likes that part about being human first, giving back and treating all people with respect and kindness. He’s witnessed first hand the impact it has on others when long-time friends like Jerry Lewis spent their time helping others.

“One time I was with Jerry Lewis when he was visiting a children’s hospital,” Orlando said. “Jerry was by the bedside of this one child, giving him another breath of life when he wasn’t expected to make it. But in a mini-miracle, the child made it. The amazing thing was that Jerry didn’t realize what he just did. He was just being good to a boy because he had a big heart.

“It’s a great feeling having this power for good in what I do, whether it’s raising money, shaking hands or signing autographs. It’s a heavy truth I’ve seen time and again. It’s not self-gratification, but awareness that my position can be for the good.

“Old-school performers had that. There’s an understanding we owe it to the public.”

In that vein, Orlando has become many things to many people over his lengthy career. He is a singer, songwriter, record producer, hit recording artist, TV star, serious film actor, award-winning entertainer, champion of American veterans’ causes, author, storyteller, and so much more.

He hit the national music charts in 1961, at the age of 16, with “Halfway to Paradise” and “Bless You” as the first vocal artist to sign with Epic Records.

Then he was a young New York songwriter sharing cubicles with Carole King, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield and Neil Diamond in the infamous Brill Building; he became a vice president and GM of CBS Records, producing records for other artists; he sang on demo records; he became a national award-winning recording artist with such mega-hits as “Knock Three Times,” “Candida” and his signature anthem, “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ’Round the Old Oak Tree”; he was the star of his own TV show, “Tony Orlando & Dawn”; he played Broadway; and he became a major headliner in Vegas and, later, Branson, Missouri.

“Tie A Yellow Ribbon” was so much more than a hit record in 1973. It served as catalyst for changes in his life even he didn’t see coming. The song became (and continues to be) a symbol of welcome and hope for American veterans coming home from wars and conflicts since Vietnam.

It became the vehicle for Orlando to welcome home and entertain thousands of troops over the years and help raise millions of dollars for veterans’ causes in many other ways.

But there is so much more to Tony Orlando than a song that inspired a nation. He’s still got a lot of ribbon to tie and he continues to be the consummate entertainer, bringing his fun-filled show back to the Riverside Resort Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27.

“A lot of the stuff we do is spontaneous,” he said. “I like to shake things up a little bit. I get my five hits out of the way first and then it’s anybody’s guess what comes next.

“When I go on that stage, I still walk out there like it’s the first show and the last show I’ll ever do. My attitude is the same toward each performance — it’s like opening night.” He is more than a little familiar with the Riverside Resort.

“I’m coming back to the Riverside, where I started in that town, and that showroom has always been fun,” he said. “I’ve always had fun in that room — for some reason, the audiences in that room have always been great. I’ve worked every hotel on that river from one end to the other.

He’s also bringing his same musical gang of suspects with him — musical director and keyboard player Toni Wine and the Lefty Brothers Band.

“Yep, yep. The same gang, the guys are still with me,” Orlando said. “Toni Wine’s still with me. I met her when she was 12 years old. She’s like my sister. She’s the greatest girl in the world. She wrote ‘Candida’ for me and she’s written for other people.

“I still have Tracy Cole on lead guitar, his brother Kerry Cole on guitar; my brother David Orlando on keyboards; Michael Jackson on drums; our bass player is Guillermo Guzman, who used to be with me in the ’80s and then went with Jackson Brown. But since my last bass player decided to stay in Branson and not travel any more, we got back a great musician in Guillermo Guzman.”

The set list, however, is left to chance and spontaneity.

“You know me, I play to the audience. Wherever it takes me, it takes me — and you can’t avoid the hits, you gotta go with the hits. Because if you don’t, people yell at you, ‘I came, I brought my brother to hear you sing ‘Yellow Ribbon’ and you didn’t sing it!’ I learned my lesson in the early years of Vegas.

“Sammy Davis Jr., used to say to me, ‘they make me sing ‘Candy Man,’ I can’t stand it, but I can’t stand it because they yell at me if I don’t do it. I know, I gotta do it.’ ”

You can count on Orlando to deliver music people still want to hear all these years later.

“I do a hundred dates a year. I’m very lucky — this is my 60th year in this business coming up and I’m working that much,” he added. “I’m working the Mohegan Sun Arena, that’s a 10,000-seat arena. We sell it out every time in Connecticut. It’s voted the No. 1 arena in the world because of its size. I shake my head, what did I do to be able to receive such a wonderful blessing?”

It could be that genuinely kind nature he carries with him everywhere he goes, and, of course, “Yellow Ribbon” is also climbing the age ladder.

“Well, ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon’ came out in 1973, so do the math,” he said. “My first hit record came out in 1961, I was 16 years old, and it was called ‘Halfway to Paradise,’ so that’s about 60 years old.

“I would have been happy with 60 minutes of show business, let alone 60 years — and I’m still two years younger than Paul McCartney,” he laughed. “Look at Mick Jagger. He had a quadruple bypass and he’s on the stage out there on tour with The Stones — it’s crazy, it’s amazing. But that’s the medicine. The medicine truly is the relationship that we’ve been lucky to have with audiences all these years, and every time they show up and show that support it’s like medicine you can’t buy. It’s such a thrill and such a humbling experience to be able to have that.”

Also humbling is his latest project — a Broadway musical that tells Orlando’s life story. It was at a benefit in New York for Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum in Israel, when he was approached by long-time friend, Bob Book, who said, “I want to do a musical on your life.”

“My first reaction was, ‘you’re crazy’ because everybody and his brother is doing a musical on Broadway since Jersey Boys,” Orlando said. “My instincts are saying I don’t know if I can do this. So I go home and because of my experience on Broadway, in “Barnham” and “Smokey Joe’s Café,” I know there’s a certain perimeter that you should stay within to keep the tradition of theater, and one of those traditions is original music. Not just the hits but original music, and we would be the only show that would have 15 original songs — and five of our hits — to keep it in a traditional manner.

“The show script is written, the 15 original songs were co-written with me, my brother, David, and Michael Omartian, one of the heralded Grammy award-winning producers and songwriters for many years in Nashville,” Orlando explained.

“He arranged the songs, because he’s won 27 Grammys, and an Academy Award for ‘Arthur’s Theme.’

“So we write the music and the show, and it looks like it should go to Broadway, I’m hoping it goes on at the end of 2020, but I think it’s going to be at the beginning of 2021 — mainly because you have to do casting, direction and set design — and those things takes time.

“I’m excited because the show we wrote really does have legs, and it really has some depth, and we have some wonderful songs in it, aside from my relationship with Telma and Joyce and Tony Orlando & Dawn,” he said. “We were the first multi-racial group to have a prime time television show, which is kind of an honor for us, and we really are proud of that. The show’s done and we’re on our way.

“It’s an exciting time in my life to be able to think that I could have written a script and original material for a show that’s definitely supported and going to Broadway,” he added. “It’s called ‘Rooftop Dreams.’ It all started on my rooftop of the tenement building in New York City, 221 West 21st Street, where I was born and raised. I grew up on the roof and I’d be up there dreaming about being in show business.

“I was about 10 years old and after I saw ‘Singing in the Rain’ with Gene Kelly, that was the beginning of when the light bulb really went off in my mind. Only six years after that dream I had a No. 1 record at 16 years old,” he said. “It’s a lot to look forward to, it’s kept me busy, it’s kept me invigorated, I’ve reached down into whatever talents God has given me and I brought to light some of that and I’m grateful to him for it. It’s turning out to be great.”

TONY ORLANDO

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info