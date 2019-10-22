Sharing Stories

Los Tigres del Norte always have been the voice of the Latin immigrant community to the rest of the world, whose people often remain silent out of fear or reprisal. Their music has been the light in an otherwise dark and hopeless world for multiple generations.

Because they deliver music with a message, Los Tigres del Norte have become one of the most influential norteño Mexican groups on the planet. They are rock stars and storytellers, balladeers and musical freedom fighters, achieving worldwide success with an unparalleled career resumé.

Comprised of founding musical director, lead vocalist and accordionist Jorge Hernandez, along with his brothers Hernán, Eduardo and Luis and cousin Oscar Lara, Los Tigres del Norte have sold more than 40 million albums, they regularly top sales and airplay charts, and have won multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

The group has taken the century-old tradition of “corrido” (story-song, celebrating the enduring pursuit of truth, justice and opportunity, whether by heroes or ordinary folk) as an art form. They’ve made it their own powerful vehicle to express not only the plight and adventures of many who have come to this country from different parts of the world seeking a better life for their families, but also to bring attention to the many challenges and struggles faced by working people.

Their first hit record revolved around lovers and drug smugglers Emilio Varela and Camelia la Texana.The song was “Contrabando y Traicion” (“Contraband and Betrayal”), released in 1974, and it quickly hit on both sides of the border, inspired a series of films and started one of the most remarkable careers in music.

One of their highest honors wasn’t another award or an accolade. These five gentlemen donned black peacoats and followed in the boot prints of another “Man in Black,” slipping behind the bars of Folsom Prison to perform for inmates 50 years after Johnny Cash’s 1968 historic prison concert, this time “with a shot of tequila.”

The 2018 live concert is the subject of a Netflix Original Documentary: “Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison,” and supporting Original Soundtrack album. In addition to performance footage, stories from both the male and female inmates unfold.

The centerpiece of the concert is “Prision de Folsum,” translated and adapted with the help of the Cash family.

“The country has changed since 1968, so has the prison population,” the documentary states. “In California, 43% of all inmates are Latino.”

Because both Cash’s and Los Tigres’ music reflect stories of people who struggle and the voiceless, prison officials believe their performance of music from their culture is helpful in their rehabilitation effort.

No doubt many of the songs from Folsom, and many of their hits throughout their extensive recording career will be on the set list when Los Tigres appear on the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater stage at Harrah’s Laughlin on Saturday, Oct. 26.

We talked with group founder, Jorge Hernandez about their music, Folsom Prison and the show they bring to Laughlin. Here’s his take…

What was it like walking the same path as Johnny Cash and being behind bars in the prison?

That experience left us with very, very strong feelings. It was wonderful to do it — especially for these people that have been there incarcerated — and to have the opportunity to perform for them for a few minutes, compared to how they’re living the type of life they’re living in there. Then to go up the same steps as Johnny Cash, everybody gave us a tour of everywhere that he did, and we did it the same, so it was fantastic and we were very proud. It made me change my mind in different ways, after we left, and performing for them. It was a different feeling and I still have the feeling when I was on my way out. It made me think a lot, about the ways we have the privilege to be outside, and we have an advantage of how we’re living and then you see them inside and you change a lot of stuff in your mind — it’s wonderful to make you human. We don’t want people to forget about them.

Why do you think Los Tigres del Norte were chosen to perform?

I know they had a lot of people, a lot of groups and different styles of music to ask to perform there for the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash. I think the reason they gave us permission is because when Johnny Cash performed in there, it was a lot of only people speaking in English. There are a lot of people inside the prison these days, a very high percentage of Latinos in there. So that’s one of the reasons, I guess, they gave us permission to perform for them. That is what is most interesting for our group to be able to do it.

Talk a little bit about your struggles as young musicians.

When we begin our career in Mexico, it was very hard for us to be somebody in the music business and we tried every day with the same anxiousness, full of dreaming all the time to be somebody and trying to find a way to do it. Then one day we decided to come to the border, because we are from Sinaloa in Mexico. We were invited to work in the government through a petition they made for Latinos and there was a prison that we performed at in Soledad, California. This was the first performance that we did in the United States. That was a surprise for us that we did that, and then we did Folsom 50 years after Johnny Cash. It’s a coincidence for us. I think we are lucky that somebody is putting things together for us. It was very, very nice for us to do that.

Why has it been important to you to always record music with a message?

Since the beginning of our music and the history of our songs, we always talk about problems in the community, what problems we have as humans, and then that’s what we always record too, that they matter to people, they have importance with what’s happening in life, and our songs they talk about that. I guess that communication started up and has been going along from 1973 or 1974 and then we’d go the other way and tell stories of life. People who really have problems — problems political, social and all these problems we see that affects our community. That’s what our songs are all about.

Very few artists in the world have sold 40 million albums. What do you think it is that makes you different?

I think the songs. I always try to get songs that mean something for people. I don’t record it for me, I record it for them, and I put it to their minds and I send different messages in different songs. They’re like a “telenovela,” a soap opera, we turn our songs into a story — a beginning, a climax and an end — all in three and a half minutes.

Traditional norteño doesn’t vary too much but do you ever change things to keep the sound relevant?

It’s very hard because we try to sometimes add some instruments — not too much, the style of the group has to be in front of us, all the time, our style of the way we sing. Sometimes we put some other instruments, very lightly, not too strong, so the ear of the people can follow us and our style. We try to get involved in our music and with the styles that we perform, so people can connect to it.

Your style of music seems to be passed down from generation to generation. Do you think modern music will ever do that?

(He laughs) They try to do it sometimes but we are very lucky that the styles that we perform and the way we’ve been communicating through the years to the people, this kind of public is very solid loyal, they hold on and never let you go. The people follow you, your fans love this style of music.

Is there one song that has become your signature and you have to play it no matter where you are?

Oh, yeah, we have a lot of them. If we don’t play, you don’t play that place no more. We have at least 10 songs if we don’t play it, we weren’t there (he laughs). I think the one song that I always believe to be the most important for us and our business — because it was the first song people followed, is called “Contrabando y Tracion.” People kept asking for the song and it became very well known, they called it “La Camelia,” because Camelia is a flower. It tells the story of a woman and a guy, it’s a love song and the people ask that we record it. It was the first song that we did because of the public and I guess that song is the one we love more because it was at the beginning of our career, so then we’re trying to do something better every year that we record.

We’re gonna give the show all we got and we got a lot of songs of different styles and also the new song we’re gonna perform from Johnny Cash that we recorded in Spanish, “Folsom Prison Blues.” Also we’re gonna perform songs from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000 and the most recent songs. It’s gonna be very interesting. I invite everybody to the show.

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE

Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s

Saturday, Oct. 26 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for ticket info