Spooky Season

Creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky — the Haunt & Glow Car Show is a Halloween bash even the Addams family would approve of. The car show returns to the Tropicana for its 11th anniversary from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, in the North Parking Lot.

Cars and trucks draped in ghostly, goblin and ghoulish décor will be on display Friday-Saturday. It is free for the public to view cars from noon-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

The show is organized by the Island Cruisers Car Club out of Southern California. Their original focus was PT Cruisers, but this show is open to all makes and models, even motorcycles and UTVs.

The highlight of the weekend, literally, is the glow show at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We have the cars put on their show lights Saturday night for people to walk around and view,” Clem Lagrosa, the show organizer, said. “Some people really go out of their way to put lights underneath their cars and the motors, and some will bring baskets full of candy to hand out.”

The costume contest takes place at the same time, with judging beginning at 6 p.m. sharp. There are five categories for the contest, including kids 12 and under, teens age 13-19, single adult, adult couples and groups of any age. You don’t have to be a car show participant to enter the contest — the public is encouraged to join the fun. Winners will be determined by audience applause, and first second and third place in each category will receive a trophy.

“Last year we had the most amount of contestants ever,” Lagrosa said. “One group had an enchanted woman holding two dogs, but they were guys, and boy they were barking like crazy, that was a good costume.”

Costumes aren’t just for people — the cars have their own contest, vying for the Best Halloween Theme award. There is also an award for Best Display, which is for decorative Halloween displays that are not attached to the car.

“We have 15 categories, like Best Glow, Best Paint Job, Best Muscle, Originally Restored and several others,” Lagrosa said. “People will dress up their cars and show it off. We also have the Tropicana’s choice, so a Tropicana representative will walk around the lot and make a selection and that choice becomes the car that’s on the flyer, dash plaque and T-shirt for the next year.”

The award ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 in the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater.

Cars can still register at the gate until noon Saturday, when judging begins. Registration is $30 per vehicle and includes a T-shirt and dash plaque. There is a room package available including a two-night stay (Friday-Saturday nights) at the Tropicana, car registration, T-shirt and dash plaque for $165. Call the Tropicana at 1-800-343-4533 to book the package.

Vendors selling a variety of merchandise are welcome. Last year the booths included T-shirts, jewelry and knick knacks, as well as a pin-striper. Vendor space is still available for $50; email rrudkin@TropLaughlin.com.

The Tropicana will also host a Block Party with Down Home BBQ on Saturday night in the Victory Plaza. Come listen to Dry Heat playing live from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. and grab some delicious brisket, chicken, sausage, sides and more. There is a cash bar and guests must be 21 and older.

The Tri-state area is offering several other fun Halloween parties and activities open to the public, whether you are looking for a good scare, a sweet treat or a chance to dress up and show off your costume.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Enjoy a Spooky Weekend from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday Oct. 26 at the Strike Bowling Alley down the escalator at the Laughlin River Lodge. There will be live music, food, spirits and more.

GOLDEN NUGGET

Ghoul’s Night Out is one Halloween party you won’t want to miss on Saturday, Oct. 26 (10 p.m.-1 a.m.) in Gold Digger’s Nightclub. Ladies in costume receive free well drinks all night and two Jell-O shots. Must be 21 or older to attend. No masks or weapons allowed, and no more than 1/3 of your face may be painted.

NEW PIONEER

Enter the New Pioneer’s Halloween costume contest Thursday, Oct. 31 (sign-up starts 7 p.m.) at River Rick’s Saloon. There are four different categories including scary, funny, sexy and groups, with first, second and third place in each category winning free play.

AQUARIUS/EDGEWATER/COLORADO BELLE

Wear a Halloween costume to dine at the Windows on the River Buffet within the Aquarius (7 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m.), the Grand Buffet within the Edgewater (6 a.m.-noon and 3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.), or the Loading Dock within the Colorado Belle (4 p.m.-9 p.m.) on Thursday, Oct. 31 to receive a buy one get one free buffet offer. Costumes are required to receive the offer, but no masks, weapons or extreme face paint is permitted in the casino. See “Buffets” on pages 10-11 for pricing.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

There are three chances to win some cash for best costume at the Riverside on Thursday, Oct. 31. First, swing by the Karaoke Dance Club at 7 p.m. to enter the costume contest with prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Then head to Loser’s Lounge for a second contest with sign-ups starting at 10 p.m. Prizes for this contest are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place (winners of the Karaoke Dance Club contest cannot enter the Loser’s Lounge contest). The Sexiest Costume Contest immediately follows the costume contest in Loser’s Lounge with one prize of $250. Participants must be 21 or older for all contests.

BIKINI BAY

Bikini’s annual Scariest Costume contest will be on Thursday, Oct. 31 (judging begins 9 p.m.) and the Pimp ‘N Ho Sexiest Costume contest is Saturday, Nov. 2 (9 p.m.). All costumes are eligible to enter both nights and prizes are $400 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.

PIRATE COVE

Join the Off-Road Halloween Hunt at Pirate Cove, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Registration is $10 per vehicle and includes a spooky adventure for the whole family with prize and candy stops throughout the resort. End with an after party at the restaurant and bar with live music, a raffle giveaway, Halloween contests, a kids corner and food and drink specials. There will be a breakfast buffet before the hunt from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. for $12.99 per person, including scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, fruit, danishes and more. Register now at PirateCoveResort.com. Pirate Cove is located at 100 Park Moabi Road in Needles, California.

WITCHES NIGHT OUT

Grab your broomstick and fly over to the Mohave Village for a night of shopping, games, treats and more from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. This free event is for witches 12 and older, and guests are encouraged to don their best witchy attire. Proceeds will benefit the WestCare Foundation, providing a multitude of health and human services to Tri-state residents in need. The Village is located at 1595 Mohave Drive in Bullhead City.

HAUNTED HOUSE

Desoto Asylum provides a free haunted house for all ages from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27 and Thursday, Oct. 31. This is a family-run event and is part of “Haunts Against Hunger” collecting nonperishable food for those in need this holiday season. Donations are accepted but not required for entry. Desoto Asylum is located at 1924 Desoto St. in Needles, California. For more information, visit DesotoAsylum.com.

HAUNTED HIKE & GHOST WALKS

Head to Kingman for the Pinion Pine Fire Dept.’s seventh annual Haunted Hikes, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26. Tickets are $5 per person, with proceeds helping the department purchase a new motor for the rescue squad truck. The hike begins at 2836 S. DW Ranch Road, with parking at the intersection of DW Ranch Road and Hualapai Mountain Road.

The Beale Street Theater is hosting Ghost Walks downtown Kingman on Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26. Tours of the historic downtown buildings begin at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each night. Along the way, guests will be entertained by actors, spooked by ghosts and maybe even catch a glimpse of a few zombies. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-11. The tours start at the Art Hub at 402 E. Beale St.

HAUNT & GLOW CAR SHOW

North Parking Lot at the Tropicana

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27

Free to view cars