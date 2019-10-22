Pitch Perfect

The 19th annual International Talent Quest Karaoke Singing Contest returns to the Tropicana Laughlin for six days of competition, where talented vocalists from across the country will converge to perform for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

The contest runs from Sunday, Oct. 27 (hotel check-in) to Saturday, Nov. 2, concluding with the finals. All performances take place in the Pavilion Theater.

The event has evolved from a national to international contest, now seeing participants from all over trying to win part of the cash, trophies, prizes and recording studio time.

While most contestants already have earned their way into the finals by winning regional contests in participating clubs or venues, contestants also can enter through self-sponsorship for a $650 fee. This fee includes a seven-night stay at the Tropicana Laughlin, entry into the international contest and a ticket to the benefit concert after the finals night show. The self-sponsorship method is strictly limited and entries are approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Email alan@TalentQuest.org for the self-entry form.

The format…

The competition is divided into separate male and female divisions in three main categories: Pop/Rock; Country; and Masters (ages 50+). There is also a Duets category with no separate male and female divisions.

Each contestant can be entered in more than one category. Prize money — first place in each category is 50% of category pot and trophy; second place is 30% of category pot and trophy; third place is 20% of category pot and trophy; fourth and fifth place receive trophies.

Top finishers also receive recording time as part of a prize package.

There is a male and female overall “Performer/Entertainer of the Year Award” selected by votes cast by contestants and audiences during the week of competition.

Duets prize structure is based on number of entrants with an in-house entry fee for this category of $25. All entry money will be split between the top three winners in the duet category. The first place team will receive a trophy, a prize from Voco Pro, cash and will perform on the Finals night show. Second place winners will receive cash, a trophy and will perform on the Final night show; third-place winners will receive cash.

All contestants will sing in two preliminary rounds. No contestants will be eliminated until Friday. First preliminary rounds are Monday and Tuesday. Second preliminary round will be Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the competition narrows to the top 20 male and 20 female contestants advancing from each of the categories. These 120 contestants will compete in the Friday quarter-final round. Times for each round will be posted on a bulletin board outside the Pavilion Theater. Competitors with the top five scores in each category will move on to the final round on Saturday.

How they are judged…

The judges for Talent Quest come from many different aspects of the arts and entertainment world. There are former vocal coaches, singers, songwriters and recording studio executives. They are all professionals and all know what sells. They will be judging each contestant in three categories:

• Vocal performance — intonation and pitch, strength and range of voice; how accurately the singer harmonizes with the music; the use of phrasing, diction and articulation; mic control (is the microphone your friend or enemy, that is, do you control it to eliminate distortion and regulate your vocal volume or do you let it ruin your set?); how well the performer stays in tempo; breath control (proper duration of the notes);

• Stage presence — facial expression and body gestures; confidence and relaxation on stage; command of the audience; utilizing the stage during the performance;

• Appearance — whether the performer’s outfit matches the song; professional look and style; is there a touch that elevates a contestant’s outfit from others?

The Schedule…

• Monday, Oct. 28 — Orientation (9 a.m.); Male Country Round 1 (noon); Male Masters Round 1 (3 p.m.); Male Pop/Rock Round 1 (6 p.m.).

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Female Country Round 1 (noon); Female Masters Round 1 (3 p.m.); Female Pop/Rock Round 1 (6 p.m.); Duets Group 1, Round 1 (9 p.m.).

• Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Male Masters Round 2 (noon); Male Pop/Rock Round 2 (3 p.m.); Male Country Round 2 (6 p.m.); Duets Group 2 Round 1 (9 p.m.).

• Thursday, Oct. 31 — Female Masters Round 2 (noon); Female Pop/Rock Round 2 (3 p.m.); Female Country Round 2 (6 p.m.); Duets Group 1 Round 2 (9 p.m.).

• Friday, Nov. 1 — Quarterfinals, Male Pop/Rock (10 a.m.); Female Pop/Rock (noon); Male Country (2 p.m.); Female Country (4 p.m.); Male Masters (6 p.m.); Female Masters (8 p.m.).

• Saturday, Nov. 2 — Semifinals, Male Country (10 a.m.); Female Country (11 a.m.); Male Masters (noon); Female Masters (1 p.m.); Male Pop/Rock (2 p.m.); Female Pop/Rock (3 p.m.); Finals (7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m.).

Cost…

There is no charge to attend the preliminary and semifinal rounds in the Pavilion. There is a $15 plus taxes and fees admission for the Finals (7 p.m.) with tickets available at the Tropicana Laughlin Box Office.

For complete details, call 405-610-4862, or see talentquest.org. For self-sponsorship forms, email alan@TalentQuest.org.

TALENT QUEST KARAOKE COMPETITION

Pavilion Theater at the Tropicana

Sunday-Sunday, Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Tickets for finals $15; no charge to view preliminary rounds